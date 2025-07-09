Largest US Labor Union Cuts Ties to Major Israel Defender

Shares

The move marks a challenge to the Anti-Defamation League’s decades of influence over curriculum related to Israel in U.S. schools.

By Julia Conley

Common Dreams

The largest labor union in the United States has taken a major step toward “fostering respect for the rights and dignity of all students in public schools” by voting to cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), calling it “not the social justice educational partner it claims to be.”

The National Education Association (NEA), which represents nearly 3 million educators, approved a measure saying it “will not use, endorse, or publicize materials from the [ADL], such as its curricular materials or statistics.”

The move is significant considering the influence the ADL has had over teaching about Israel in U.S. schools for decades, with the organization devising recent lesson plans about antisemitism “in the extreme political left” in the U.S., noting that such supposed antisemitism “is often centered on opposition to the state of Israel.”

The ADL published a report last year that equated antisemitism with anti-Zionism and pointed to nationwide demonstrations against Israel’s U.S.-backed assault on Palestinians in Gaza as evidence that antisemitism is on the rise in the United States.

The group has also lobbied in favor of legislation like the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which critics have said could be used to limit the right to criticize Israel on school campuses.

The NEA’s 7,000-member Representative Assembly voted for the measure on Sunday, finding that “despite its reputation as a civil rights organization, the ADL is not the social justice educational partner it claims to be.”

In the lead-up to the vote, former Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) president Merrie Najimy cited the ADL’s attacks last year on the MTA as evidence that the national group is focused on rooting out and ostracizing critics of Israel’s U.S.-backed policies and defenders of Palestinian rights — not on promoting civil rights for all members of school communities.

When the MTA’s elected board of directors called on the union to create resources for teachers to use to educate themselves about the history of Palestine, the ADL accused the union of “glorifying terrorism” and displayed what the MTA called “manipulated” resources at a state commission hearing on antisemitism in February.

“We had been led to believe that the commission hearing would provide the opportunity for a thoughtful discussion about how to teach this very difficult conflict with our students,” said the MTA about the ADL’s use of the resources.

“The way these resources were manipulated in such a fashion, so as to label the state’s largest union of educators as promoters of antisemitism, remains one of the more deplorable displays witnessed at the State House.”

Labor Notes reported on Monday that MTA members are still facing attacks stemming from the ADL’s claims that the union was promoting antisemitism in schools.

“Why would we partner with an organization that does us harm?” Najimy said ahead of the NEA vote.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said Tuesday it welcomed the vote “to stop exposing public school students to biased materials provided by the Anti-Defamation League,” and noted that in addition to “using false allegations of antisemitism to silence advocacy for Palestinian human rights,” the ADL has historically demonstrated “opposition to Black movements for racial equality, including Black Lives Matter and the South African anti-apartheid movement.”

ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in the New York Jewish Week in 2016 that Black Lives Matter leaders “have expressed support for efforts to boycott and divest from the state of Israel” and claimed those efforts “often are rooted in bigotry.” The group also targeted activists who opposed apartheid in South Africa

“The ADL has only become worse under its increasingly unhinged director Jonathan Greenblatt, who has repeatedly smeared and endangered students in recent years,” said CAIR.

“This principled move is a significant step toward fostering respect for the rights and dignity of all students in public schools, who must receive an education without facing biased, politically driven agendas.”

CAIR pointed to recent statements made by Greenblatt in which he reportedly equated pro-Palestinian protesters to ISIS and falsely claimed that Jewish and other students protesting Israel’s bombardment of Gaza are “campus proxies” for the Iranian government.

Palestinian-American civil rights attorney Huwaida Arraf said the ADL “has long masqueraded as a civil rights organization while actively working to suppress antiracist movements.”

The anti-war group CodePink has led efforts to end the ADL’s influence over public education, with organizer Marcy Winograd speaking out against the group’s so-called “No Place for Hate” program earlier this year.

“The ADL’s stated mission is to empower students, teachers, and parents to ‘stand against bias and bullying…’ with schoolwide pledges, projects, and games aimed at celebrating diversity and stamping out hate,” wrote Winograd in a column at Common Dreams.

But when the Los Angeles Unified School District instituted the No Place for Hate program, its official website shared “an article attacking American Muslims for Palestine for ‘being at the core of the anti-Israel and anti-Zionist movement in the United States.'”

“While selling schools on activities to bolster respect and community, the ADL… engineers the death of debate over Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish nationalist state in historic Palestine,” wrote Winograd.

“Schools,” she wrote, “are no place for the ADL.”

Julia Conley is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

This article is from Common Dreams.

