WATCH: Netanyahu Skewered Outside White House

“Bibi, Bibi you can’t hide,” the protestors chanted. “You’ve been charged with genocide.”



Video by Ford Fischer of News2Share. Speeches begin at 15 minutes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin was inside the White House Monday night meeting with Donald Trump. On the street outside protestors called for Netanyahu’s arrest, for which the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant.



"Netanyahu you will see. Palestine will be free."



“We are here because Gaza is still standing,” one speaker said.

“As we speak, Netanyahu is meeting with Trump crafting plans, not just for a future of deepened apartheid, but for the wholesale transformation of the Arab world. Economically, politically and culturally. This is not just a meeting. It is an agenda…for normalization. Normalization of genocide.”

Meanwhile at dinner inside, Netanyahu, in an extreme example of Orwell’s “War is Peace,” said he had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. “He’s forging peace, as we speak, in one country in the region after another,” Netanyahu said.

Absurd in his braggadocio as ever, Trump compared his attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities — whose results are still being debated — to Harry Truman’s decision to drop the A Bomb on Japan 80 years ago next month.

