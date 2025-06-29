Consortium News, Gaza, Genocide, Israel, Spring Fund Drive

It’s One Damned Crisis After Another

Don’t be misled by depending on corporate media to keep track of a world going off the rails. Support Consortium News for unvarnished insight into the crises tearing us apart.

Wounded Palestinians at the overcrowded emergency ward of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City after  Israeli airstrike Oct. 11, 2023. (Wafa -Q2915969- in contract with a local company (APAimages/Wikimedia Commons)

Independent media is gaining in influence like never before. Western populations are turning away from mainstream fables about Israel defending itself to see clearly the aggression and genocide perpetrated by Israel with Western government and media support.

The tide has turned and it seems there’s no going back, causing consternation among the powerful. Try as they might, they can’t stop independent sources of news that depend on a grateful public for support.

For 30 years, Consortium News has been in the forefront of combatting mainstream lies. Please support us as we carry on.

