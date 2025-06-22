WATCH: US Attack on Iran Condemned at UN Security Council

Shares

The U.N. secretary-general, China, Russia, Pakistan and other nations condemned the U.S. bombings of three Iranian nuclear sites, with Russia calling it “irresponsible, dangerous and provocative.”

Somalia and Algeria also condemned the U.S. action. Sierra Leone said the U.S. acted without Security Council authorization, nor under legitimate self-defense. Russia accused the U.S. of “gambling with the safety of all of humanity.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the council:

“The bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States marks a perilous turn in a region that is already reeling. From the outset of the crisis, I have repeatedly condemned any military escalation in the Middle East.”

Britain called for “de-escalation.” Britain and France both stressed that they did not take part in the U.S. attack and France expressed “concern” about what Washington had done.

Please Donate to the

Spring Fund Drive!