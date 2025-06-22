American Empire, Analysis, Commentary, Iran, Israel, Middle East, Militarism, Military

Caitlin Johnstone: What Happens Next Is Trump’s Fault

Iran explicitly warned it would attack the U.S. military if the U.S. military did the thing it just did. If these retaliatory strikes come, the warmongers will try to play the victim. But they chose to make this happen.

Trump announcing bombing of Iran, June 21, 205. (White House screenshot)

7 comments for "Caitlin Johnstone: What Happens Next Is Trump's Fault

  1. gcw919
    June 22, 2025 at 11:11

    One way to protect those American troops at risk in the Middle East would be to bring them home. In fact, let’s close all American foreign bases, and the world becomes a safer place.

  2. Tim N
    June 22, 2025 at 10:16

    Well said, Caitlin. I love the picture of Trump and his three stooges.

  3. Peace Froggie
    June 22, 2025 at 10:07

    “I am really not looking forward to all the melodramatic victim-LARPing if and when Iran kills U.S. military personnel stationed in west Asia.”

    Easily solved. Turn off the American “News”. Whether its the “American News” on American ABC or the Australian ABC, if the switch is in the Off position, you won’t hear hear a word of it. And won’t miss a thing given their lack of credibility as proved by their willingness to print everything Donald Trump says even though everyone knows he constantly lies.

    In this modern world, a person can use computer translators to read any ‘news’ site in the world (almost). Which means nobody has to watch CNN (and the rest) unless they are the sort of masochist that loves having manipulative people lie to them and hurt them.

    So, if you are not looking forward to the coming “Victim LARPing”, turn them off and put on some music instead. As a personal example, last night I was listening to Joan Baez’ young voice at Woodstock sing “Swing Lo, Sweet Chariot” followed by “We Shall Overcome”, and I can testify that this does help soothe the soul. Besides, who cares what the Squares say, as its always a pack of lies.

    • JonT
      June 22, 2025 at 12:29

      “….Turn off the American “News”. Whether its the “American News” on American ABC or the Australian ABC, if the switch is in the Off position, you won’t hear hear a word of it…”
      Hear hear! All the more reason for keeping an eye on Consortium News for proper reporting and the all important perspective, which is usually missing or misleading in the MSM.

  4. Valerie
    June 22, 2025 at 08:02

    “putting tens of thousands of U.S. military personnel in the region at risk”

    It’s not just US personnel. There are innocent citizens to consider too. But i doubt the “president’s” (i use the term loosely) power of analysis or his addled brain have given a second thought to the consequences. He’s playing the strong man, i’ll show them card. Well, he might be in for a nasty surprise.

  5. bill wolfe
    June 22, 2025 at 08:02

    I’m guessing that blowback will be limited, symbolic and primarily economic (oil shutdown).

    What was the Pentagon’s plan if the event that the bunker busted succeeded in destroying the so called processed uranium stockpile? Would that not have spread high level radioactive material throughout the region like a dirty bomb?

    I sense that the whole thing was Kabuki by the Trump fabulists, who wanted themselves into a corner and got played by Bibi. All for show to appease the US media and Trump base (he’s a real strongman, not a Biden – Obama pussy).

    Obviously the Iranian’s moved the stockpile before the Israeli or US bombing and missiles.

    Iran should shut down the oil flow.

  6. Mike
    June 22, 2025 at 06:58

    That ‘U.S. has been “dragged” into Israel’s war’ need be rejected by none because Mr Trump openly declared in the above statement that he has been planning this moment for years.
    While every person on the planet should, no matter how painful, get to listen to every last word of his speech, and especially the last, the website of the world’s favourite news channel, the British Broken-News Corp website shows only the first 58secs.
    So much for BBCVerify – just another platform for Truth.

