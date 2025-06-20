WATCH: UN Security Council Debates Israel’s War on Iran

Shares

The United Nations Security Council met on Friday to debate Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran and Tehran’s response, with the Iranian and Israeli envoys clashing.

From U.N. News: U.N. Secretary-General warn ambassadors that “we are on course to chaos” if the war widens “which could ignite a fire that no one can can control.” … The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, IAEA, Rafael Grossi, warned that Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites had caused a “sharp degradation” in nuclear safety and security. He said the IAEA would remain in Iran and will resume inspections as soon as conditions allow, urging Tehran to reengage with the agency.