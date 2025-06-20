Caitlin Johnstone: Rebooting Iraq-War Lies for Iran

Shares

We’ve seen this before: The lies circulating about Iran are just a much dumber, much more obvious version of those that U.S. officials used to push for the invasion of Iraq.

By Caitlin Johnstone

CaitlinJohnstone.com.au

Listen to Tim Foley reading this article.

President Donald Trump has shared a text message that was sent to him by Mike Huckabee, the deranged Christian Zionist who serves as the current U.S. ambassador to Israel, and it is one of the creepiest things I have ever seen in my life.

The text reads as follows:

“Mr. President, God spared you in Butler, PA to be the most consequential President in a century — maybe ever. The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else. You have many voices speaking to you Sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice. I am your appointed servant in this land and am available for you but I do not try to get in your presence often because I trust your instincts. No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945. I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you. I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s. You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears and voice and to make sure our flag flies above our embassy. My job is to be the last one to leave. I will not abandon this post. Our flag will NOT come down! You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you! Mike Huckabee”

There are so many weird, creepy things about this message. The intensity. The religious fanaticism. The groveling, self-debasing obsequiousness, clearly designed to appeal to Trump’s enormous ego.

But by far the most disturbing part was the reference to Truman in 1945 — a nod to the last and only time a national leader used nuclear weapons against an enemy state.

Trump claims to have experienced a religious transformation after surviving an assassination attempt last year. Nuclear weapons and doomsday cultism are poor bedfellows.

I really hope this is just some bizarre madman diplomacy and not an accurate reflection of something that is actually occurring inside the president’s mind as he pushes toward direct confrontation with Iran.

Regional Hegemony

The U.S. and Israel don’t oppose Iran getting nukes because they fear a nuclear attack by irrational tyrants, nor because they worry about Iran giving nukes to terrorist factions. They oppose Iran getting nukes because then all their regime change agendas go right out the window.

This isn’t actually about nukes. It’s about toppling Tehran so that the U.S. and Israel can dominate the middle east. It’s about regional hegemony and geostrategic control, and nothing else.

They’d be pushing for regime change in Iran whether they believed Iran was seeking a nuke or not.

The lies circulating about Iran are just a much dumber, much more obvious version of the Iraq war narratives, pushed by a much dumber, much more obvious U.S. president. With the benefit of having watched it all happen before.

[See: IRAQ 20 YEARS: Joe Lauria — Covering the ‘Vial Display’]

At least with the Iraq invasion Bush had a year and a half of soaring approval where he got to posture as the Good Guy protecting Americans from the Bad Guys.

This time it’s been a year and a half of the U.S. backing history’s first live-streamed genocide, with Israel essentially telling the world “WE’RE THE NEW NAZIS, WE KILL KIDS” for 20 months, and now they’re getting ready to say that THIS is what U.S. soldiers need to go fight and die for?

Americans Oppose War With Iran

A new Economist/YouGov poll found that only 16 percent of Americans currently support a U.S. war with Iran. Most Americans oppose such a war, including a majority of Trump supporters.

People advocating regime change interventionism in Iran are arguing that the U.S. actually needs to ignore the will of its own electorate. That’s some way to spread democracy.

Caitlin Johnstone’s work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, following her on Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud, YouTube, or throwing some money into her tip jar on Ko-fi, Patreon or Paypal. If you want to read more you can buy her books. The best way to make sure you see the stuff she publishes is to subscribe to the mailing list at her website or on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything she publishes. For more info on who she is, where she stands and what she’s trying to do with her platform, click here. All works are co-authored with her American husband Tim Foley.

This article is from CaitlinJohnstone.com.au and re-published with permission.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

Please Donate to the

Spring Fund Drive!