WATCH: Day One of Citizen’s Summit

Based on the 1985 Soviet-U.S. citizen’s summit, the 2025 version with Russians in St. Petersburg and Americans in Kingston, N.Y., kicks off Tuesday night with a panel discussion featuring Dennis Kucinich, Scott Ritter, Garland Nixon and Joe Lauria. Watch it here at 7pm EDT.

Former U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich, ex-U.N. weapons inspector Scott Ritter, political commentator Garland Nixon and Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria on Tuesday night at 7pm will discuss the crucial issues facing the Russia-U.S. Citizen’s Summit on Wednesday from Kingston, NY.

Consortium News intends to livestream both the panel discussion on Tuesday and the summit on Wednesday. However, Scott Ritter reports that YouTube removed an interview Scott did with the Russian co-host for the summit, saying improving Russian-U.S. community relations violates YouTube’s community standards. Alternative live streaming may have to be sought.

About the summit, Ritter writes:

On Wednesday, June 18, Americans and Russians from all walks of life will come together to engage in an act of “people’s diplomacy.” Whether seated in a theater in beautiful Saint Petersburg, or in the historic Mohican Hotel in downtown Kingston, New York, the participants will be doing what we collectively can only hope our respective leadership will do — engage their citizen counterparts in constructive dialogue which seeks to better relations between their two nations.

The 2025 Space Bridge/Citizen’s Summit takes place on the 40th anniversary of the historic, groundbreaking 1985 “Leningrad-Seattle” Citizen’s Summit organized by two legendary journalists, Phil Donahue of the United States and Vladimir Pozner of the Soviet Union.

The 1985 Space Bridge became the gold standard for citizen-to-citizen diplomacy, setting in motion numerous follow-on Citizen’s Summits that helped both nations navigate the troubled waters of the Cold War toward a path that led toward peaceful coexistence.

Like its 1985 predecessor, the 2025 Citizen’s Summit seeks to strengthen the dialogue between the civil society of our two countries and promote the idea of “people’s diplomacy” – open dialogue, exchange of experience and establishment of cultural ties.

The Space Bridge aims to serve as a bridge between cultures, generations, and nations. The program will combine live discussions, cultural exchanges, historical reflection, and a forward-looking perspective. The main goal is to demonstrate that, despite differences, people can find common ground and understand each other.

Watch the entire 1985 Citizen’s Summit:

The goals of the 2025 US-Russia Citizen’s Summit for Peace are as follows:

• Strengthen mutual understanding between Russian and American citizens. • Demonstrate that, despite disagreements, people can find common language. • Create a positive news story amid tense international relations.

