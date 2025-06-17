WATCH: Anti-Trump Movement is Personal

Shares

The “No Kings” movement is based as much on personal hatred of the man Donald Trump as it is against his immigration policies, unlike the migration protests Consortium News covered in Scotland last year. CN was also in L.A. on Saturday filming the “No Kings” rally too. Joe Lauria reports.

By Joe Lauria

in Los Angeles

Special to Consortium News

In contrast to what I saw at a pro versus anti-immigrant face-off in Glasgow, Scotland last September that I covered for Consortium News, on Saturday I spotted a lone protestor with a Palestinian flag in Los Angeles at a pro-migrant rally and one demonstrator who carried a poster that read: “Fuck I.C.E., Free Palestine.”

In Glasgow, a majority of the thousand or so protestors who opposed the anti-immigrant crowd wore keffiyehs and held placards denouncing Israel’s genocide.

That could very well be because there is a much larger Arab immigrant population in northern England and southern Scotland than in southern California. That could also explain the huge number of Mexican flags in Los Angeles instead.

But there was something else going on in L.A. that I did not see in Glasgow. And that was a personalized hatred for a political leader. The hatred in Glasgow was directed at the other camp in the war over immigration, and not at any politician. But in Los Angeles, Trump was the main target. There was no counter demonstration.

One speaker at the L.A. rally even called Trump a “Russian asset.” Besides the fact that Russiagate has been thoroughly debunked, what has that got to do with his immigration policy?

I saw at least two Donald Trumps hanged in effigy. Roars went up in the crowd when a man hanging out of an upper story of his apartment building in downtown Los Angeles held aloft an dummy of Trump hanging from his feet. He spun a noisemaker around to get the crowd’s attention.

No doubt Trump has made longstanding problems worse, like sending in the U.S. Marines and commandeering the California National Guard despite Posse Comitatus to arrest protestors.

He is also scapegoating immigrants by calling them rapists and murders who have “invaded” the United States, and he’s advocating for the crime against humanity of ethnically cleansing Gaza.

But Joe Biden began the U.S. complicity with Israel’s genocide and previous presidents have not always been kind to undocumented immigrants nor found a solution.

The kind of thinking which says that if we just got rid of Trump everything would be great is naive and politically illiterate. Much broader systemic change is clearly needed rather than the removal of just one leader, as bad as Trump is.

This is, of course, supposing Trump doesn’t get us all killed by sending the U.S. directly into the war against Iran, though Biden made a pretty good go at getting us all killed by firing U.S. long-range missiles into Russia using a third country.

Lest anyone think I’m giving Trump a pass or am some kind of closet MAGA supporter, please check out my recent interview with a Turkish webcaster. After watching our video report from Los Angeles above, check out our coverage of Glasgow here:

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette, the London Daily Mail and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times. He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with Sen. Mike Gravel, foreword by Daniel Ellsberg; and How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, foreword by Julian Assange. He can be reached at joelauria@consortiumnews.com and followed on X @unjoe.

