Atomic Energy Chief Condemns Israel’s Bombing of Iran

“Nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the context or circumstances” — Rafael Grossi issues a grave warning.

By Jake Johnson

Common Dreams

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a grave warning about the potentially catastrophic environmental and human impacts of military attacks on nuclear facilities after Israel launched a massive assault on Iran’s nuclear energy infrastructure, reportedly damaging the country’s largest uranium enrichment site.

“This development is deeply concerning,” said IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi.

“I have repeatedly stated that nuclear facilities must never be attacked, regardless of the context or circumstances, as it could harm both people and the environment. Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security, and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security.”

Grossi pointed to the IAEA’s longstanding position that “armed attacks on nuclear facilities could result in radioactive releases with grave consequences within and beyond the boundaries of the State which has been attacked.”

As of Friday afternoon local time, Iranian officials said radiation levels were not elevated at the Natanz enrichment site, according to Grossi. Iranian officials also said the country’s Esfahan and Fordow nuclear sites were not affected by Israel’s attacks.

“Despite the current military actions and heightened tensions,” Grossi said Friday, “it is clear that the only sustainable path forward— for Iran, for Israel, the entire region, and the international community — is one grounded in dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, stability, and cooperation.”

Israel’s deadly attack on Iran came a day after the IAEA Board of Governors approved a U.S.-backed resolution accusing Iran of not complying with its commitments to international nuclear safeguards.

Iran responded furiously to the resolution’s passage, saying it “has no choice but to respond to this politically motivated resolution” and announcing a “new enrichment facility in a secure location.”

Contrary to the Israeli government’s claim that Iran is racing toward a nuclear weapon, U.S. intelligence agencies have maintained that Iran is not building an atomic bomb — an assessment consistent with Iran’s repeated public statements that its nuclear program is for civilian energy purposes only.

Following Israel’s attack, Iran — which is not a member of the IAEA board — requested that the United Nations agency hold an emergency meeting to discuss the Israeli strikes. Reuters reported that board members Russia, China, and Venezuela supported the request for a meeting.

Melissa Parke, executive director of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, said in a statement Friday that “Israel’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities is a dangerous escalation from a nuclear-armed state that threatens to thwart negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program.”

“Israel and Iran must join the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons without delay,” said Parke. “This would require Israel to dismantle its nuclear weapons program and Iran to maintain its current nuclear safeguards framework under IAEA oversight. It is only through broad-based negotiated solutions that we can truly end the threat from nuclear weapons by agreeing to their total elimination.”

Jake Johnson is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.

This article is from Common Dreams.

Views expressed in this article and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

