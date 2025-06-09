Scott Ritter: A US-Russia Citizen’s Summit

Given the present existential dangers in Russia-U.S. relations, an historic 1985 citizen’s summit that was televised in Leningrad and Seattle, will be replicated on June 18 in St. Petersburg, Russia and Kingston, New York.
By Scott Ritter
Real Scott Ritter
We live in dangerous times. Now is the time for the people of the United States and Russia to set the example of how civil discourse and dialogue can pave the way for peace between our two nations.
On June 18, Americans and Russians from all walks of life will come together to engage in an act of “people’s diplomacy.” Whether seated in a theater in beautiful Saint Petersburg, or in the historic Mohican Hotel in downtown Kingston, New York, the participants will be doing what we collectively can only hope our respective leadership will do — engage their citizen counterparts in constructive dialogue which seeks to better relations between their two nations.
The 2025 Space Bridge/Citizen’s Summit takes place on the 40th anniversary of the historic, groundbreaking 1985 “Leningrad-Seattle” Citizen’s Summit organized by two legendary journalists, Phil Donahue of the United States and Vladimir Pozner of the Soviet Union.
The 1985 Space Bridge became the gold standard for citizen-to-citizen diplomacy, setting in motion numerous follow-on Citizen’s Summits that helped both nations navigate the troubled waters of the Cold War toward a path that led toward peaceful coexistence.
Like its 1985 predecessor, the 2025 Citizen’s Summit seeks to strengthen the dialogue between the civil society of our two countries and promote the idea of “people’s diplomacy” – open dialogue, exchange of experience and establishment of cultural ties.
The Space Bridge aims to serve as a bridge between cultures, generations, and nations. The program will combine live discussions, cultural exchanges, historical reflection, and a forward-looking perspective. The main goal is to demonstrate that, despite differences, people can find common ground and understand each other.
Watch the entire 1985 Citizen’s Summit:
The goals of the 2025 US-Russia Citizen’s Summit for Peace are as follows:
• Strengthen mutual understanding between Russian and American citizens.
• Demonstrate that, despite disagreements, people can find common language.
• Create a positive news story amid tense international relations.
By creating a space for an open dialogue where participants can discuss any topical and pressing issues, including those related to social, economic and cultural interaction, we can deepen understanding between Americans and Russians.
The Citizen’s Summit provides participants with the opportunity to share successful practices in democracy, civic participation and the protection of human rights, while assisting in the dissemination of cultural and educational initiatives that contribute to the strengthening of friendship between peoples.
The summit will also assist in the dissemination of cultural and educational initiatives that contribute to the strengthening of friendship between peoples, and in the process, help identify possible follow-on joint initiatives and projects involving the participants that can have a positive impact on the lives of citizens of both countries.
The Citizen’s Summit will be more than just a dialogue between Americans and Russians—it will be a shared experience, one that hopefully expands beyond the respective forums in Saint Petersburg and Kingston, and resonates to every corner of both the United States and Russia, empowering all who witness it to join in on this joint venture to prove to ourselves and our leaders that, if given the chance, our two peoples can choose peace over war, prosperity over sanctions, and cooperation over confrontation.
Hosts of the 2025 Spacebridge/Russia-USA Citizens Summit
“My civic mission is to show the world the real Russia—not the version portrayed by Western media, but a nation defined by innovation and hospitality.
I am proud to be a Russian citizen, to drive innovation within our country by developing and bringing to market Russian products and services sought after both domestically and internationally, and of course, to lead this project.
I hope for a sincere dialogue between Russian and American citizens—essential for true progress—that unfolds not through the lens of media, but face to face. Like my fellow Russians, I have many questions for U.S. citizens, and I’m deeply curious to hear their responses.”
Scott Ritter (in Kingston, NY)
Friendship initiatives are nice, but this situation is 100% due to US aggression and narcissism, not a “lack of friendship” between the two nations (does the US know what friendship means?). Also, the problems in the US “leadership” are endemic and rooted in greed, megalomania and sociopathy, not some sort of “misunderstanding” about Russia / whatever other US-designated target. Also, they couldn’t care less whether the US people are for their wars and so on. So this looks like a stark misdiagnosis of the problem.
I am somewhat surprised not to hear from somebody else that Ike initiated a foundation called People to people for exactly this reason.
Finally! I talked about “people to people diplomacy” with different people in power in the USA and in Russia; all of them agreed but nothing was done! Way to go! And US and Russia have to start show the impacts of the nuclear war, like it was done in 1970s….
most tested and tried methods to change the trajectory will not work any longer. these, maybe, well meant initiatives blunt the russian resolve that is needed to seperate itself from the us and the west in order to survive.
What a terrific opportunity to bring sanity into consciousness that is the outcome of people of good will, intelligence, groundedness and desire for a meeting of the minds to be together to meet to share to envision to discover reservoirs of creativity benefitting a context of possible solidarity. Solidarity of shared interest in meeting the climate challenge and acknowledging the existential foolishness of war when La Vida is consensually seen as the most important concern on earth.
The entire nation should be watching this…
That Mohican looks very nice. From what I gather from the photo, it seems to have a lot of character and a unique charm. And Celente’s a pretty cool guy, love how he’s currently hammering the Zionists every chance he gets.