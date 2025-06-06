What Happened to ‘Hamas Is ISIS & ISIS Is Hamas’?

Shares

Benjamin Netanyahu often spread the slogan to solidify Western support for Israel’s savagery in Gaza. Now the lie has been exposed once and for all, writes Joe Lauria.

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News

Nine years before Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu was already at it, comparing Hamas with ISIS. He complained to the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 29, 2014 that some countries “evidently they did not understand that ISIS and Hamas were branches of the same poisonous tree.”

He told the Assembly:

“They shared a fanatical creed, which they sought to impose well beyond their own territories. When it came to their ultimate goals, Hamas was ISIS and ISIS was Hamas, and they were all militant Islamists, be they Boko Haram, Al Shabaab, various Al-Qaida branches or other terrorist groups. They shared a goal for a land with no tolerance, where women were chattel and minorities were subjugated, and sometimes presented the same stark choice: convert or die. Anyone could be considered an infidel, including fellow Muslims.”

Like the Nazis Too

He then took the opportunity to make the most important comparison of all, one that Israel uses to justify the genocide they are carrying out today in Gaza.

“The Nazis had believed in a master race, while the militant Islamists believed in a master faith,” he said. In other words, to prevent another genocide against the Jews, Israel must commit a genocide of its own.

The 2009 film Defamation by Israeli filmmaker Yoav Shamir exposes the conditioning of Israelis by the state. The last scene shows a teenager who was on a school trip to Auschwitz. She went as a typical youngster excited about taking her first airplane ride.

By the end of the trip she says she’d like to kill all the Nazis who did that to her people. Told that they are now dead, she chillingly says, “They have heirs.” For the likes of Netanyahu, those heirs are the Palestinians, totally innocent of the crimes of the Holocaust.

The 15-year old film shows how an irrational exaggeration of anti-Semitism and unfounded fear of a new genocide against Jews is deliberately fostered by Israel. Netanyahu and his extremist government, in a classic case of projection as he himself oversees an obvious genocide, says this threat of genocide against Jews comes from Hamas, which he says is the same as ISIS.

After the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in May 2024, Netanyahu said Israel was “waging a just war against Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organisation that perpetrated the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust.” To deflect attention from your own crimes blame others of them. He accused the ICC prosecutor of being “like judges in Nazi Germany who denied Jews basic rights and enabled the Holocaust,” the BBC reported.

Recurrent Theme

The “Hamas is ISIS” theme is one Netanyahu has banged on repeatedly.

“Just as the forces of civilization united to defeat ISIS, the forces of civilization must support Israel in defeating Hamas,” Netanyahu said just after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

“Hamas is ISIS and ISIS is Hamas.” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he had told world leaders that “our war against Hamas is also their war against Hamas”.https://t.co/B7H5ooXry9 ? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/PQaHCCodJ5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 25, 2023

Western leaders took up the false analogy.

A week after Oct. 7, then U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said what Hamas did was “worse than ISIS.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Hamas’ killings “brings to mind the worst of ISIS.”

French President Emmanuel Macron advanced the analogy, saying Israel was not alone and “France is ready for the coalition, which is fighting in Iraq and Syria against ISIS, to also fight against Hamas.”

The Obvious Differences

Anyone with a shred of knowledge of Islamist groups, which Israeli intelligence certainly possesses, knows the comparison between Hamas and ISIS, let alone Hamas and the Nazis, is false. For one thing, ISIS (and the Nazis) were occupying forces, while Hamas is the opposite. It fights an occupation (in that sense making Israel more like ISIS and the Nazis than Hamas.)

“For all of Israel’s efforts to paint it as the Palestinian branch of the Islamic State, and as reactionary and violent as it is, Hamas is an Islamic nationalist organization, not a nihilist cult, and a part of Palestinian political society; it feeds on the despair produced by the occupation, and cannot simply be liquidated any more than the fascist zealots in Netanyahu’s cabinet,” wrote Jewish American author and critic Adam Shatz, in the London Review of Books, as quoted by The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2023 in a story headlined, “Israel says Hamas ‘is ISIS.’ But it’s not.”

Politico ran a piece on Nov. 21, 2023 titled, “Hamas Is Not ISIS — and the Comparison Itself Is Counterproductive.” The Associated Press said in article on Nov. 30, 2023: “Israel likens Hamas to the Islamic State group. But the comparison misses the mark in key ways.”

Even Wikipedia says: “International military experts and mainstream international media pointed out major differences, particularly relating to nationalism, Shia Islam, Christianity, democracy, and destruction of cultural heritage.”

But for the most part, the mainstream media reported Netanyahu’s propaganda line without challenge, leading many in Western nations to believe that Hamas was exactly the same as ISIS.

Israel & ISIS

There has long been suspicion of ties between Israel and ISIS. It has often been pointed out that ISIS has never attacked Israel or Israeli interests. ISIS fighters in Syria were reportedly treated in hospitals inside Israel and then returned to the battlefield.

It emerged on Thursday that Netanyahu’s government is working with about 100 militants inside Gaza affiliated with ISIS to fight Hamas. Avigdor Lieberman, the former extremist Israeli foreign minister, revealed this in a radio interview and Netanyahu did not deny it. Haaretz reported:

“Israel is providing weapons to a Jihadist group in the Gaza Strip affiliated with ISIS, Opposition lawmaker and former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Thursday. Responding to the allegations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that ‘Israel is working to defeat Hamas in various ways, on the recommendation of all heads of the security establishment.’ Lieberman said that, similar to how Netanyahu propped up Hamas as a counterweight to the PA [Palestinian Authority], he is now helping establish a new armed force as a counterweight to Hamas. … Later on Thursday, Netanyahu said Israel mobilized Gazan clans opposing Hamas, and asked ‘what’s wrong with that?’ ‘The Hamasha clan are in essence lawless criminals who in recent years wanted to give themselves an ideological angle or spin, so they became Salafi [jihadists] and began identifying with ISIS,’ [Lieberman] said. Israel is providing this clan with light weapons and assault rifles, Lieberman alleged, adding that, ‘Ultimately, these weapons will be turned against us.'”

So if Israel is working with ISIS to fight Hamas, which is ISIS, does that make Israel ISIS too?

The worst part is that Netanyahu doesn’t seem to care that this alliance with an ISIS-affiliated group in Gaza is blowing up his “Hamas is ISIS” slogan in his face. The man is shameless and he can depend on shameless Western governments and media to cover for him, while they wait to transmit his next big lie.

Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former U.N. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, and other newspapers, including The Montreal Gazette, the London Daily Mail and The Star of Johannesburg. He was an investigative reporter for the Sunday Times of London, a financial reporter for Bloomberg News and began his professional work as a 19-year old stringer for The New York Times. He is the author of two books, A Political Odyssey, with Sen. Mike Gravel, foreword by Daniel Ellsberg; and How I Lost By Hillary Clinton, foreword by Julian Assange. He can be reached at joelauria@consortiumnews.com and followed on X @unjoe.

