Gaza Freedom Flotilla Sails to Break Illegal Israeli Siege

The ship symbolizes the spirit of Palestinian resilience and the growing global resistance to Israel’s collective punishment and starvation policies, says Ann Wright.

By Ann Wright

CommonDreams

The Gaza Flotilla sailboat Madleen set off from Catania, Sicily, Italy on Sunday for a seven-day voyage to Gaza to break the 40-year illegal Israeli naval blockade of Gaza and now to stop the 600-day genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Madleen and her 12-person crew and participants departed Sicily, about 4pm Central European Summer Time on Sunday, following four very successful community events in Catania, each event having several hundred members of the local community attending.

The Madleen, named after Gaza’s first and only professional fisherwoman, is a symbol of the unyielding spirit of Palestinian resilience and the growing global resistance to Israel’s use of collective punishment and deliberate starvation policies.

We are sailing now on the Madleen to Gaza to #breakthesiege and create a people’s humanitarian corridor! ?????? All well for now! Filled with love and solidarity from the people of Catania! 7 days to Gaza! #AllEyesOnDeck pic.twitter.com/itlkWN7u1F — Thiago Ávila | Gaza Freedom Flotilla (@thiagoavilabr) June 1, 2025

Her launch comes just one month after Israeli drones bombed Conscience, another Freedom Flotilla aid ship, in international waters off the coast of Malta — underscoring both the urgency and the danger of this mission to break the siege on Gaza.

The Israeli military bombed the Conscience as the flotilla coalition was ready to board around 35 participants onto the ship. The bombing occurred hours following the flight of an Israeli military C-130 Hercules aircraft around Malta.

In international complicity of stopping the Conscience from departing Malta, the U.S. government no doubt put pressure on the small Pacific island of Palau, which is dependent on U.S. funding through the Compact of Free Association, to cancel the flag and certification of the Conscience, which was done in the afternoon of May 1, only hours before the Israeli military bombed the Conscience.

Madleen is carrying urgently needed supplies for the people of Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, diapers, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches, and children’s prosthetics.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition emphasizes that this is a peaceful act of civil resistance. All volunteers and crew aboard Madleen are trained in nonviolence. They are sailing unarmed, united by the shared belief that Palestinians deserve the same rights, freedom, and dignity as all people.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition calls on:

Governments to guarantee safe passage for Madleen and all humanitarian vessels;

Media outlets to report on this mission with accuracy and integrity;

People of conscience everywhere to reject silence and take action for Gaza.

Those onboard the Madleen are:

1. Mark Van Rennes (crew) The Netherlands

2. Reva Seifert Viard (crew) France

3. Pascal Maurieras (crew) France

4. Sergio Toribio (crew) Spain

5. Thiago Ávila (Freedom Flotilla Steering Committee) (Brazil)

6. Yasemin Acar (Freedom Flotilla Steering Committee) (Germany)

7. Rima Hassan (European Parliamentarian) France

8. Greta Thunberg (climate activist) Sweden

9. Yanis M’Hamdi (journalist) France

10. Suayb Ordu (engineer) Turkey

11. Omar Fayad (Al Jazeera reporter) France

12. Baptiste Andre (Doctor) France

[U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has viciously attacked the flotilla, targeting Greta Thunberg in particular:]

Hope Greta and her friends can swim!https://t.co/Noab4QyJtV — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 1, 2025



Ann Wright served 29 years in the U.S. Army/Army Reserves and retired as a Colonel. She was a U.S. diplomat for 16 years and served in US embassies in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia, Afghanistan, and Mongolia. She resigned from the U.S. government 22 years ago in March 2003 in opposition to the U.S. war on Iraq. She is a member of CODEPINK, Veterans For Peace, Women Cross DMZ and many other peace groups. She is the co-author of Dissent: Voices of Conscience.

Views expressed in this article and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.

