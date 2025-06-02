CN Launches Spring Fund Drive in a Time of Crisis

Shares

As the world continues to teeter on the brink of disaster over Ukraine and Palestine, Consortium News endeavors to bring you different perspectives to try to make sense of the dangerous times we live in.

You can depend on the mainstream media to become even more confused than you may already be about what’s going on, or to reinforce the indoctrination in comforting myths to help you get by.

Or you can turn to independent media to work up the strength to face things as they are. Chief among leading alternative media sources is Consortium News, which is marking its 30th year of continuing operation in 2025.

Help us to help you be grounded in an alternative understanding, free of mainstream distractions and delusions, equipped to discern the causes of the horrors facing us. Only then can the world begin figuring a way out of this.

Please Donate to the

Spring Fund Drive!