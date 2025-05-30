Jonathan Cook: How to Starve a Population to Death

Shares

In Five Easy Steps: The danger in an age of social media is that images of starving babies will make you look very bad. Hold firm. The Western media will come to the rescue.

By Jonathan Cook

Jonathan-Cook.net

A short guide on how to engineer a genocide by starvation and ethnic cleansing:

One: Choose your moment. Ok, you’ve been ethnically cleansing, occupying, oppressing and killing your neighbours for decades. The international courts have ruled your actions illegal.

But none of that will matter the moment your neighbours retaliate by attacking you. Don’t worry. The Western media can be relied on to help out here. They will be only too ready to pretend that history began on the day you were attacked.

Two: Declare, in response, your intention to starve your neighbours, treating them as “human animals,” by blocking all food, water and power. You will be surprised by how many Western politicians are ready to support this as your “right to defend yourself.”

The media will echo them. Important not to just talk about blocking aid. You must actually do it. There will be no serious pushback for many, many months.

Three: Start relatively slowly. Time is on your side. Let a little bit of aid in. But make sure to relentlessly smear the well-functioning, decades-old aid distribution system run by the international community — one that is transparent, accountable and widely integrated into the community it serves. Say it is infiltrated by “terrorists.”

Four: Use that claim — evidence isn’t really necessary, the Western media never ask for it — as the pretext to bomb the aid system’s warehouses, distribution centres and community kitchens. Oh, and don’t forget to bomb all the private bakeries, destroy all the farmland, shoot all the animals and kill anyone who tries to use a fishing boat, so that there are no other sources of food. You are now in control of the trickle of aid reaching what is rapidly becoming a severely malnourished population.

Five: Time to move into higher gear. Stop the international community’s aid getting in all together. You will need a humanitarian cover story for this bit. The danger, particularly in an age of social media, is that images of starving babies will make you look very bad. Hold firm. You can get through this.

Claim — again evidence isn’t really necessary, the western media won’t ask for it — that the “terrorists” are stealing the aid. You will be surprised how willing the media is to talk about babies going “hungry,” ignoring the fact that you are starving them to death, or speak of a “famine,” as though from drought and crop failure, not from your carefully laid plans.

Jonathan Cook is an award-winning British journalist. He was based in Nazareth, Israel, for 20 years. He returned to the U.K. in 2021. He is the author of three books on the Israel-Palestine conflict: Blood and Religion: The Unmasking of the Jewish State(2006), Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East (2008) and Disappearing Palestine: Israel’s Experiments in Human Despair (2008). If you appreciate his articles, please consider offering your financial support.