WATCH: On the Ground in Gaza

Shares

A doctor returned from Gaza where he volunteered at Nasser and European hospitals in Khan Younis speaks live to an audience at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia on Tuesday.



Join Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Independent Senator David Pocock for a live briefing at Parliament House in Canberra about the situation on the ground in Gaza from Dr. Mohammed Mustafa on Tuesday at 3:30 am EDT, 8:30 am in London, and 5:30pm AEST.

Dr. Mustafa has dedicated his medical career to serving vulnerable populations in conflict zones.

His recent humanitarian work has brought global attention to the healthcare crisis in Gaza, where he volunteered at Nasser and European hospitals in Khan Younis in June 2024, and returned to Gaza in March 2025 as the ceasefire collapsed.