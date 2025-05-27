McBride’s Appeals Rejected

Shares

The Australian government whistleblower is headed back to jail with no end of incarceration in sight. He is serving nearly six years for leaking documents to the media exposing Australian war crimes in Afghanistan, reports Joe Lauria.

By Joe Lauria

in Canberra, Australia

Special to Consortium News

A three-judge panel at the Supreme Court in Australia’s capital Wednesday spent less than one minute dismissing all appeals by David McBride, sending the government whistleblower back to prison where he is serving a six-year sentence for exposing his country’s war crimes in Afghanistan.

McBride appeared only briefly in court and waved to his lawyer, family and the few supporters who were able to make it into the courtroom. After the judges pronounced their decision, he was whisked off back to his Canberra jail cell, leaving his ex-wife in tears.

His attorney and a few supporters were left stunned and ashen-faced as they reeled from the ruling. McBride’s next step could be to ask leave of the High Court, Australia’ highest court, to hear his case. That could take many months with no guarantee the appeal will be heard.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed to have wanted to minimize the number of McBride supporters in the courtroom, as previous hearings have produced scenes of standing ovations from the packed public gallery.

This time McBride’s name and courtroom number were not posted on a large board in the court’s lobby, leaving his supporters scrambling to find out where his hearing was.

By the time they arrived, McBride and the judges were already gone three minutes after the hearing had begun.

The judges had made a single pronouncement: “The appellant’s appeals against his conviction and his sentence are dismissed.”

Some judges read their decisions in court. This time the judges waited three months to spend less than three minutes on the bench. The thinking behind their ruling is contained in a 40-page document, obtained by Consortium News.

DEVELOPING STORY — COME BACK FOR UPDATES