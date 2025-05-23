Craig Murray: UK’s Latest Thought-Policing on Iran

Shares

Charges of thinking about a terrorist attack, without any evidence of ever having communicated such a thought to anybody, is going several steps too far.

By Craig Murray

CraigMurray.org.uk

Imagine my hilarity when the front page headline about a new “Iranian plot,” trailed by MI5 as involving weapons stores, attacks on the Israeli embassy and on Whitehall, turned out to be yet another faked “surveillance operation” against Iran International, the “media company” that is dodgier than Al Capone’s accountant.

The BBC still made it the second item on last Saturday’s main news, as “Iranian Terror Plot discovered.” Three men have been charged and remanded on bail before a hearing at the Old Bailey on June 6.

This is another exercise of the U.K.’s draconian new legislation, the openly fascist National Security Act 2023, where it is an offence to gather information, whether classified or not, as “engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service.”

This is an incredibly low bar — prosecutors don’t have to prove there is any actual contact with a hostile power. So if you take a photo of Downing Street [the prime minister’s office and residence in London], as many tourists do, that can be an offence as it could be “useful” to non-existent “Iranian terrorists” or others. We already have one person in jail for taking photos of Iran International despite absolutely zero evidence that he had ever had any kind of contact with Iran.

[See: Craig Murray: UK Intel’s Fake Terror Plots]

One man – Mostafa Sepahvand – is also charged with “open source research” with a view to committing violence. Again the bar is incredibly low: no evidence of actual plans to commit violence are required.

Personally, I have difficulty with imprisoning people before they commit a crime on the basis that they might be going to. This kind of prevention certainly works, in a sense. If you locked up the entire population, for example, there would undoubtedly be no crime committed, except for crimes committed in prison.

But I find charges of thinking about a terrorist attack, without any evidence of ever having communicated such a thought to anybody, a large number of steps too far.

Please read my last article which went into MI5’s Iran International scam in depth. An “Iranian terrorism in the UK” narrative is being created to justify U.K. involvement in a U.S./Israeli attack on Iran. I did not expect MI5 immediately to pull the same scam again.

Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010. His coverage is entirely dependent on reader support. Subscriptions to keep this blog going are gratefully received.

Subscriptions to keep Craig Murray’s blog going are gratefully received. Because some people wish an alternative to PayPal, Murray has set up new methods of payment including a GoFundMe appeal and a Patreon account.

This article is from CraigMurray.org.uk.

Views expressed in this article may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.