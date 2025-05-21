Trump Sanctions Reportedly Halt ICC Work

Shares

White House reprisals against the ICC and its chief prosecutor for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli leaders for war crimes have greatly reduced the court’s ability to function, according to multiple news outlets.

By Peoples Dispatch

U.S. President Donald Trump’s sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its chief prosecutor have reportedly halted the tribunal’s work.

The Trump administration sanctioned the court in February as a result of the ICC issuing arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

[Numerous member countries of the ICC, along with human right groups and European and U.N. officials expressed support for the court at the time and decried Trump’s move.]

In slapping sanctions on the ICC, the Trump administration labeled the arrest warrants against Gallant and Netanyahu “baseless.”

According to reporting by PBS, the ICC has faced significant challenges to its work as a result of these sanctions, which includes Microsoft blocking Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s access to his email and having his bank accounts frozen.

U.S. staffers in the Hague have been told they would risk arrest if they ever make a trip back to their home country, according to the same report.

The ICC is currently the only permanent international court that is tasked with the prosecution of individuals for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide.

A few days ago, Khan, [the only ICC official named by the Trump sanctions] informed the court he would be on leave amid pending investigations into alleged sexual misconduct.

In Khan’s absence, Deputy Prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan and Mame Mandiaye Niang have assumed leadership, according to an ICC statement, which says the court’s work continues [and that it “will continue to rely on the support and collaboration of the Rome Statute community, and all partners, in carrying the Office’s mandate forward.”]

Trump’s executive order slapping sanctions on the ICC mentions that neither Israel nor the U.S. are party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and therefore do not recognize the court’s jurisdiction.

The U.S. has established policies that are hostile to the ICC, including the notable American Service-Members Protection Act, dubbed by many as the “Hague Invasion Act, signed into law by U.S. President George W. Bush in 2002, a year before the US invasion of Iraq.

The act authorizes the president of the United States to use “all means necessary and appropriate to bring about the release of any U.S. or allied personnel being detained or imprisoned by, on behalf of, or at the request of the International Criminal Court.”

This article is from Peoples Dispatch.