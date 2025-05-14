WATCH: Day 365 for Exposing Australian War Crimes

Shares

Blocking his ability to tell a jury his motive, a judge sentenced David McBride to 5 years & 8 months in prison, of which he spent his 365th day Wednesday, for leaking evidence of Australian war crimes in Afghanistan.



May 14, marks one year in jail for Australian whistleblower David McBride. McBride is in prison for leaking to the media evidence of Australian war crimes in Afghanistan.

A three-judge panel in the Australian capital has been weighing his appeal for ten weeks. Their decision could determine if a soldier’s duty is to serve the public or only his superior officers even if it means covering up evidence of his nation’s war crimes.

The judges are also in essence considering the question of whether Australian soldiers owe their allegiance to the British crown or to the people of Australia.

The three Court of Appeal judges have been deliberating to decide if the trial judge erred in not permitting McBride a public interest defense.

When classified evidence was removed from the courtroom during his trial, the former military lawyer was left with little choice but to plead guilty in November 2023 to breaching national security laws for leaking the war crimes story to the media.

In blocking his ability to tell a jury his motive, the trial judge then sentenced McBride to a harsh five years and eight months in prison, of which he’s now spent 12 months at the Alexander Maconochie Centre in the Australian capital territory.

McBride wants Judge David Mossop’s ruling to be overturned and a trial to be held before a jury, which would be allowed to hear such a defense. Alternately, McBride is appealing for a reduction of sentence to community service.

An independent report into the Afghan war crimes, which could have had a bearing on the outcome of McBride’s case, was not released by the Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles until the day of sentencing. The Afghanistan Inquiry Implementation Oversight Panel Report was completed on Nov. 8, 2023 — nine days before Mossop rejected a public interest defense leading to McBride’s guilty plea.

The independent panel report was withheld by the Australian defense minister until the day of McBride’s sentencing because, as the minister wrote in the cover letter, “disclosure of the documents by these orders would, or could reasonably be expected to, prejudice legal proceedings – specifically current and future war crimes prosecutions.”

Senator David Shoebridge, outside the Canberra court building on March 3, the day of McBride’s appeal, told a crowd of supporters:

“I can tell you now there were multiple reports going up the chain about the war crimes in Afghanistan. How is it that nobody in a position of senior leadership in the ADF has ever been seriously challenged? Something is wrong. We have a system in which power protects power in this country. And David tried to … knock a hole in this wall of protection for senior decision makers. And if you want to know why he’s in jail, it’s because of that. … He said surely there is a higher good, surely there is a public interest which should break that wall down of impunity.”

Shoebridge said McBride was denied presenting evidence because the court said it would prejudice national security. “I can tell you now what prejudices national security: a sense of impunity in the senior leadership … breaking international laws and destroying Australia’s international reputation … that’s what impacts national security,” he said. [See: Whitaker Chambers & the Pumpkin Papers]

Our guests today are McBride’s lawyer Eddie Lloyd. She is a principal solicitor at Lloyd Criminal Law.

David Shoebridge has been a senator in the Australian Parliament since 2022.

Shoebridge is rare example these days it seems of a politician who has not left his humanity behind once he enters Parliament. The other day on the ABC program Q&A he said it was worth a political hit to stand up for the people of Palestine and against the genocide being imposed on them.

He has also been an outspoken supporter of David McBride.

And our third guest is John Shipton, who spent the past five years tirelessly campaigning around the world for the release from prison of his son, Julian Assange. John is also a friend and supporter of McBride.

Interviewer: Joe Lauria Producer: Cathy Vogan Time: 1:27.13