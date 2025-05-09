Exterminating Israel’s Helots

Shares

Palestinians are today’s Helots to Israel’s Sparta, condemned to be trampled on. When the response to genocide is more genocide, you are what you claim to be against. Exterminating children as the world looks on results, writes John Wight.



By John Wight

Special to Consortium News

Israel is less a state than an experiment in ethno-supremacy. Death, not life is its leitmotif. In a grim irony, as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, Hitler triumphs in the actions of Israel’s leaders.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his clique of murderous Zionist extremists are completely and criminally impervious to the extreme suffering of the Palestinian people — including women and children — in the name of Western civilization. This is how the pristine injustice of the past 19 months has to be understood.

Not satisfied with reducing the Gaza Strip to rubble and its subject population to a condition of abject ruin, the settler-colonial State of Israel — having entered its mad-dog days — has now declared its intent to “capture” Gaza and cleanse it of its people. All, of course, in the supposed name of destroying Hamas.

An extremist in a tailored suit is still an extremist — and in Israel extremism has been allowed to flourish in the name of revenge for a European Judeocide in which the people of Palestine played no part.

Bluntly, Israel has no place in the realm of human affairs, while Zionism has no place in the realm of Jewish affairs. The former is the bastard child of Hitler’s perverse conception of the human race, while the latter is evidence that we remain, as a species, forever imprisoned within the walls of ideological turpitude.

Drilling deeper, throughout history there have been moments in which the actions and modes of existence of certain states have refuted the notion that the human story has followed a pattern of uninterrupted progress. Stretching back to antiquity, the evidence is inarguable instead that murder as a virtue and justice as a vice has regularly punctured this idea.

The Helots of Israel

Among the earliest examples are the famed city states of Sparta and Athens in ancient Greece. Sparta, in the affluent eyes of mainstream historians, is deemed notable for the martial spirit of its people — the ascetic and simple lives they led in service to strengthening the mind, body and spirit.

Less remarked upon are the Helots, a Grecian people deemed inferior in caste and character and enslaved by the Spartans, condemned to serve them on pain of death. The Spartan polis declared war on the helots every autumn, permitting them to be killed and abused like Israel’s periodic “mowing the lawn” massacres of Palestinians in Gaza.

Similarly, Athenian democracy is still held up today as the foundation stone of all democratic societies and polities. This great experiment in people power, we are taught, stood apart from all others when it came to unleashing great thinkers, philosophers and builders.

Less remarked upon is that at its historical zenith, more than half the population of Athens were slaves whose lived experience was that of untermenschen, mistreated accordingly.

The U.S. Confederacy, Nazi Germany, white Rhodesia, apartheid South Africa — all fall into the malign category of states set up on the basis of racial, religious, cultural and/or ethno-supremacy.

The State of Israel today is arguably the most egregious example. This is precisely because the others exist today as a warning of barbarism and mad slaughter, the inevitable consequence of allowing such a state to exist.

The Palestinians today are the Helots to Israel’s Sparta. They’ve been condemned as a people to exist in the mud to be trampled upon at will. Children being exterminated as the world looks on has been the result.

The screams of children slaughtered by the Nazis at Auschwitz are indistinguishable from the screams of children slaughtered in Gaza.

The ocean of Palestinian blood spilled since 1948 stands as a withering indictment of an international community — a tiresome code for the collective West — which operates not on the basis of international law, but on the principle of might is right. We in the West are, in this regard, but savages for whom the slingshot has been replaced by the F-16 and the Merkava tank.

This twisted conception of a world fashioned by might and racial hierarchy has throughout history produced monsters.

Netanyahu and his fascistic crew of frenzied fanatics are merely the latest in a long line. He’s claimed tirelessly to be acting in the name of the Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust with Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

In truth, the actions of his regime and military have placed him and them closer to the guards than the inmates of Hitler’s camps.

Put more simply, when your response to genocide is more genocide, you become precisely that which you claim to be against.

Ultimately, Israel’s murderous assault on the people of Gaza — with the full material, diplomatic and political support of the collective West — has been tantamount to witnessing a rabid dog ripping the flesh from the bones of what many allowed themselves to believe was a world worth living in.

It is not.

Instead it is a world that has learned nothing and forgotten everything when it comes to the barbarous history and legacy of the human race.

Israel, not Palestine, has lost its right to exist. Israel, not Palestine, belongs in a museum.

Let us end with the chilling and prophetic words of Primo Levi, Jewish inmate at Auschwitz whose survival was a gift not only to himself and his loved one and friends, but to everyone.

Levi:

“A new fascism — with its trail of intolerance, of abuse, and of servitude — can be born outside our country and be imported into it, walking on tiptoe and calling itself by other names, or it can loose itself from within with such violence that it routs all defenses…Even in this contingency, the memory of what happened in the heart of Europe, not very long ago, can serve as a support and warning.”

The warning of which Primo Levi spoke has clearly and woefully gone unheeded. The ethno-fascist State of Israel in the year 2025 leaves no doubt of it.

John Wight, author of Gaza Weeps, 2021, writes on politics, culture, sport and whatever else. Please consider making a donation in order to help fund his efforts. You can do so here. You can also grab a copy of his book, This Boxing Game: A Journey in Beautiful Brutality, from all major booksellers, and his novel Gaza: This Bleeding Land from same. Please consider taking out a subscription at his Medium site.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.