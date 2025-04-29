US Led Surge in Global Military Spending in 2024

Shares

For the second year in a row, military outlays rose in all five of the world’s geographical regions amid world-wide tensions, finds the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

By Jessica Corbett

Common Dreams

Military spending worldwide soared to $2.718 trillion last year, meaning it “has increased every year for a full decade, going up by 37% between 2015 and 2024,” according to an annual report released Monday.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has tracked conflict, disarmament, and weapons for nearly six decades. Its 2024 spending report states that “for the second year in a row, military expenditure increased in all five of the world’s geographical regions, reflecting heightened geopolitical tensions across the globe.”

In a Monday statement, Xiao Liang, a researcher with the SIPRI Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program, highlighted that “over 100 countries around the world raised their military spending in 2024.”

“This was really unprecedented… It was the highest year-on-year increase since the end of the Cold War,” Liang told Agence France-Press, while acknowledging that there may have been larger jumps during the Cold War but Soviet Union data is not available.

Liang warned that “as governments increasingly prioritize military security, often at the expense of other budget areas, the economic and social trade-offs could have significant effects on societies for years to come.”

The United States — whose Republican lawmakers are currently cooking up a plan to give even more money to a Pentagon that’s never passed an audit — led all countries, with $997 billion in military spending.

The report points out that the U.S. not only allocated “3.2 times more than the second-largest spender,” but also “accounted for 37% of global military expenditure in 2024 and 66% of spending by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members.”

In the second spot was China, with an estimated $314 billion in spending. Nan Tian, director of the SIPRI Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program, raised the alarm about spending in Asia.

“Major military spenders in the Asia-Pacific region are investing increasing resources into advanced military capabilities,” said Tian. “With several unresolved disputes and mounting tensions, these investments risk sending the region into a dangerous arms-race spiral.”

In third place was Russia, with an estimated $149 billion in spending. Russia remains at war after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Rounding out the top five were Germany ($88.5 billion) and India ($86.1 billion).

They were followed by the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, France, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Poland, Italy and Australia. The report says that “together, the top 15 spenders in 2024 accounted for 80% of global military spending ($2,185 billion) and for 79% of the total increase in spending over the year. All 15 increased their military spending in 2024.”

“The two largest year-on-year percentage increases among this group were in Israel (+65%) and Russia (+38%), highlighting the effect of major conflicts on spending trends in 2024,” the publication continues. Israel has been engaged in a U.S.-backed military assault on the Gaza Strip — globally condemned as genocide — since October 2023.

“Russia once again significantly increased its military spending, widening the spending gap with Ukraine,” noted SIPRI researcher Diego Lopes da Silva. “Ukraine currently allocates all of its tax revenues to its military. In such a tight fiscal space, it will be challenging for Ukraine to keep increasing its military spending.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced an upcoming three-day truce to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for an immediate monthlong cease-fire.

All NATO members boosted military spending last year, which SIPRI researcher Jade Guiberteau Ricard said was “driven mainly by the ongoing Russian threat and concerns about possible U.S. disengagement within the alliance.”

“It is worth saying that boosting spending alone will not necessarily translate into significantly greater military capability or independence from the USA,” the expert added. “Those are far more complex tasks.”

Another SIPRI researcher, Lorenzo Scarazzato, highlighted that “for the first time since reunification Germany became the biggest military spender in Western Europe, which was due to the €100 billion special defense fund announced in 2022.”

“The latest policies adopted in Germany and many other European countries suggest that Europe has entered a period of high and increasing military spending that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future,” Scarazzato said.

As for the Middle East, SIPRI researcher Zubaida Kari said that “despite widespread expectations that many Middle Eastern countries would increase their military spending in 2024, major rises were limited to Israel and Lebanon.”

In addition to slaughtering at least tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza over the past nearly 19 months, Israel has killed thousands of people in Lebanon while allegedly targeting the political and paramilitary group Hezbollah.

Kari said that elsewhere in the region, “countries either did not significantly increase spending in response to the war in Gaza or were prevented from doing so by economic constraints.”

Jessica Corbett is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.

This article is from Common Dreams.

Views expressed in this article and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.