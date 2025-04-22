JOHN KIRIAKOU: ‘Assassination Culture’

Shares

The only way to change those in government, at least in our present construct, is at the ballot box. But hyper-partisanship has the country at each other’s throats with assassination in the air.

By John Kiriakou

Special to Consortium News

I have been thinking of writing this article for several days now. I did not initially intend to start it in this way. But this morning I woke up to a text message from a number that I did not recognize.

It said, “I saw you on the Dr. Phil Show. Dr. Phil isn’t going to save you and your shit family. Watch out.” I put the number, which showed a Maryland area code, into BeenVerified.com, but alas, it was a Google Voice number and was untraceable.

I’ll fill out an online form with the local police, but I know that it’ll be a waste of time.

This is not the first threat or pseudo-threat that I’ve received in my life. They seem to come every few months, usually from crazy people, and usually objecting to something I’ve said in a podcast or an interview.

I’ve been accused of being a Russian spy, a Chinese spy, and worse. Frankly, I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me. But it is, in my view, an indication of how we’ve moved to a national point of anger that hasn’t been seen in a very long time, at least in my lifetime.

A study by Rutgers University last month showed that 55 percent of progressives said that assassinating Donald Trump “definitely is” or “could be” be justifiable.

Forty-eight percent said the same of Elon Musk. The figures are both shocking and disappointing to me. But they aren’t anomalous. Rutgers and the Network of Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) call it “Assassination Culture.”

On one side, it’s now acceptable to call for the assassination of the sitting president, to set Teslas on fire and to elevate Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, as a role model in dealing with adversarial politics.

On the other side, it is acceptable to deport people whose politics we don’t like, even to foreign dungeons and to have masked men kidnap people in the country legally, including American citizens, apparently, when we want to silence them.

I understand the anger out there. But come on — murder? Where did we lose our way?

Newt Gingrich, the Hyper-Partisan Era & the CIA

This “Assassination Culture” didn’t just happen overnight. I believe that its origins lie in the House Speakership of Republican Newt Gingrich in the mid-1990s. But I’ll get to that in a minute. In the meantime, we can’t ignore the fact that, as the Church Committee revealed in 1975, the C.I.A. had been assassinating opponents real and imagined for decades.



You don’t like somebody’s politics? Kill them. Don’t like a certain policy that a world leader has adopted? Kill him. Don’t like Fidel Castro and can’t get to him? Pay the mafia to kill him. And there was literally no oversight of the C.I.A.’s activities, at least on Capitol Hill.

Murder became something that was normal, that was accepted. And for the most part, when the Church Committee revealed what the C.I.A. had been doing in the name of the American people, there was generally a collective shrug of the shoulders.

It’s no wonder that the U.S. is the only First World industrialized country that still has a death penalty. And if public opinion polls are to be believed, the death penalty is very popular.



Well, fast forward to the 1990s. Newt Gingrich was especially partisan, even by today’s standards. When I first arrived in Washington to go to college in 1982, it was a normal thing for a dozen members of Congress, of both parties, to share a group house on Capitol Hill. They lived together. They played poker together. They even went to church together. They left their political differences at the door. That’s laughable now.

Gingrich ushered in an era of extraordinary partisanship. The old adage about differences in foreign policy ending at the shore went into the trash can. The next thing we knew, a president was being impeached.

Well, politicians have long memories. Don’t think for a moment that Donald Trump’s impeachments weren’t payback for the treatment of Bill Clinton in 1997. And it’s only gotten worse from there.

Remember that in June 2017, as members of Congress practiced softball in advance of their annual Democrats versus Republicans game, a gunman opened fire, wounding four people, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) critically.

The gunman, James “Tom” Hodgkinson, who was identified by police as “a leftwing activist with a history of domestic violence,” finally died at George Washington University Hospital after what ended up being a 10-minute shootout with Capitol Police, who were present at the practice.

As recently as a week ago, there was yet another potentially deadly attack on an elected official for political reasons. Cody Balmer allegedly climbed a security fence at the Pennsylvania governor’s residence, evaded state troopers who provide security there, broke into the house, and set fire to it, all while Governor Josh Shapiro (D), his wife, and children were asleep in the home.

A trooper awakened them and they got out of the house safely.

Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 13, 2025

The house sustained significant fire damage. Balmer has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, terrorism and other offenses.

He told a 911 operator that he set the fire so that Shapiro knew that Balmer “would not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.”

I have no idea what the solution is to this problem. I suppose that we can’t force our elected officials into bipartisanship, especially when we routinely elect hyper-partisan people to the highest offices in the land.

But the rest of us can speak the truth to those around us. The only way to change those in government, at least in our present construct, is at the ballot box.

Killing people, or supporting their killing, does nothing to improve the situation. Have we forgotten what we’ve learned about the aftermath of Nov. 22, 1963; April 4, 1968; or June 6, 1968?

Did anything positive come out of those murders? I would say that’s a strong “no.”

John Kiriakou is a former C.I.A. counterterrorism officer and a former senior investigator with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. John became the sixth whistleblower indicted by the Obama administration under the Espionage Act — a law designed to punish spies. He served 23 months in prison as a result of his attempts to oppose the Bush administration’s torture program.

The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.