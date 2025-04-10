Mass Migration & the Echoes of Late Rome

In its greed for power, domination, resources and wealth, the West, says John Wight, is headed for the same fate as Rome all those centuries ago.
By John Wight
Special to Consortium News
The ancient world can teach us much, if we only let it. One of its key lessons is that mass migration is capable of destroying even the mightiest of empires.
At the height of its power, the Roman Empire was so vast and so omnipotent that it was run on the basis of the dictum: “Roma locuta est. Causa finita est!” (Rome has spoken. The cause has finished).
The names of its most powerful figures have been so heralded through the ages, they remain almost as familiar to us today as if they’d only passed from the stage yesterday. Pompey, Caesar, Augustus, Nero, Hadrian, Vespasian, Constantine; these were men whose rule over the ancient world was so dominant that the only real threat they faced came from within Rome itself.
It would have been the very definition of popular insanity to claim that the empire was anything other than eternal and invincible, stretching as it did from the Italian peninsula across Western Europe and down into North Africa and the Middle East, enforced by legions whose very presence in the field of battle induced terror in any army unwise enough to challenge its writ.
Power Shift
Yet in the year 476 AD what was then known as the Western Roman Empire came to an abrupt end after a century of successive “barbarian” invasions finally succeeded in bringing Rome to its knees.
The symbols of its power — in the form of the emperor’s imperial vestments, diadem, and purple cloak — were sent to Constantinople, the seat of power of the empire’s eastern half. Thus the curtain closed on Rome’s glorious 1000-year history.
It was proof that no empire, regardless of its economic and military might, lasts forever.
Rome’s demise had been a long time coming: the contradictions of an empire run on the basis of slavery, tribute, and plunder were so great it was inevitable they would become insurmountable over time. Under Rome’s rule millions lived in poverty and squalor, supporting an elite whose wealth and ostentation was both obscene and untenable.
Any economic system that operates on the basis of coercion, domination and extreme exploitation gives rise to a determined and persistent resistance. This in turn leads to more force, more military power needing to be deployed to maintain the status quo.
However this only succeeds in fomenting further resistance and with it destabilization, which in turn acts as a catalyst for the mass movement of people seeking sanctuary from the chaos that ensues.
There were other factors too. The Germanic Goths fled the encroaching Huns crossing the Danube into Roman territory in 376 CE. After an attempt to integrate them failed, the Goths rebelled and defeated the Roman army at the Battle of Adrianople in 378 CE, where the Emperor Valens was killed. That defeat contributed significantly to the fall of Rome. The Goths were then followed by the mass migration of the Burgundians, Vandals, Goths, Alemanni, Alans, early Slavs, Pannonian Avars, Bulgars and Magyars and the Huns themselves.
What came to be known as the Migration Period from 375 to 568 CE is largely what brought down the Western Empire.
It did so in a process whose early stages are evident today with a growing migration and refugee crisis that is starting to chip away at the foundation of Western hegemony.
Both in Europe and the United States the issue of immigration and migration has succeeded in producing a sense of panic within governments and the political classes to the point where political formations, parties, and movements have emerged in direct response to it
Borders & Base Fear of Invasion
In the U.S., Donald Trump re-entered the White House this year vowing to continue his focus on immigration on the U.S. southern border, citing it as Washington’s most vital issue.
One might think his gross generalization of migrants from south of the border as rapists, criminals, murderers, etc. would have been so unpalatable and objectionable that his chances of winning a second term would have been dashed in the name of common human decency.
But with every speech and interview on the subject, Trump merely streaked further ahead of his politically inept Democratic Party opponent, Kamala Harris. In so doing, he played to the base fears of millions of Americans — white Americans in particular — when it comes to the perception of their country being “invaded” and “flooded” by a rascal multitude.
In Europe, meanwhile, mass migration from Africa and the Middle East has likewise resulted in an increasingly irrational and militant response by the political mainstream.
Brexit in 2016 was a referendum largely fought and won on the mantra of “controlling our own borders.” Nine years later a moral panic has been whipped up over the hundreds of boats bringing migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers across the English Channel.
Their desperation to reach Europe, and the willingness to risk their lives in the process, is no surprise given the abject chaos many have left behind. Syria, Libya, Eritrea, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan — with each year that passes more countries in Africa and the Middle East fall prey to chaos and destabilization.
The people fleeing these conditions are victims of a global economy that itself is in crisis, exposing the incontrovertible fact that under capitalism the development and huge wealth of the northern hemisphere feeds on the under-development and crippling poverty of the southern hemisphere.
The array of conflicts and seemingly unconnected crises we are living through are inarguably connected to this same underlying factor.
Unsurprisingly, the political classes sitting at the apex of this unsustainable reality are in denial, refusing to countenance for a moment their role as authors and architects of a world that creeps ever closer to the abyss.
It is a congenital disorder they share with their ancient Roman antecedents.
Like them they are increasingly attached to the deployment of force and hard power to deal with the symptoms of gross inequality and inequity that underpins a global economic and political system which is crisis-ridden and unsustainable.
In the process they merely continue to deepen rather than alleviate the problem.
As the Roman philosopher, Seneca, reminds us: “For greed, all nature is too little.” Whether greed for power, domination, resources and wealth, the West is headed for the same fate as Rome all those centuries ago.
And when it meets that same fate as the ancient empire did, millions will suffer and millions will rejoice.
John Wight, author of Gaza Weeps, 2021, writes on politics, culture, sport and whatever else. Please consider making a donation in order to help fund his efforts. You can do so here. You can also grab a copy of his book, This Boxing Game: A Journey in Beautiful Brutality, from all major booksellers, and his novel Gaza: This Bleeding Land from same. Please consider taking out a subscription at his Medium site.
The views expressed are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.
fantastic article
Well, I’m one primate that is content to welcome others, and do as much as I can to attain the “essentials of life” myself. It always seemed callus to me to take up somebody else’s time to clean my house, iron my clothes, cater to my wishes.
Everybody has their own needs to be taken care of. There are the benefits to being more independent, all around, like freedom for instance.
I see you read my comment below, and partly got my meaning. Kudos for your primate community spirit — just as real as the dominant hierarchy one — and a quality to be advanced. But, while you may do many things for yourself — as do I — neither of us are in any serious way free of an economic system that does, in our name as the primary supplier of essential needs, a vast swath of socially and environmentally destructive actions to deliver the food, water and safety upon which we depend.
We’ve got to get our arms around out of control immigration.
There’s nothing racist or morally or ethically suspect in poor and working class-middle class American citizens (CITIZENS of every ethnicity and race) demanding a bit of healthy nationalism. It’s the poor and working class US citizens who pay the costs with tighter housing markets and lower wages in an employer market. Many other nations have strict border control policies, we can do the same, in a humane fashion of course.
What’s uncomfortable for many to admit or understand, is that certain ruling interests in the United States fear a more homogenous nation as they believe that makes it easier for the regular people to rally for their common concerns. A more heterogenous state makes it more difficult for solidarity to develop among the hard pressed masses, which is perfect for a parasitic financial elite that’s been robbing us all blind.
Having said all this, it’s important to acknowledge that one of the key drivers of immigration is Washington-Zionist-militarist empire building abroad. Thus, a key plank in the attempt to severely limit immigration to our shores is to rally against Washington warmongering and exploitation across the globe.
Someone needs to adopt me, so I can get the hell out of the U . S. Before I puke myself to death!
Massive and accelerating wealth concentration into fewer and fewer hands, not an anomaly nor organic process but a feature of neoliberal economics, makes every other existential issue regarding humanity’s future more intractable. That is the status quo suicide that our political elite embrace and insist on ramming down our throats.
Why does humanity keep falling into the same traps?
I know it is simplistic, but for the same reason beavers build dams. Our species has species based behaviors, vastly more complex and including a new form of information processing, though still based in the biology of our origin. Note also that our numbers have increased from several hundred thousand 20,ooo years ago to 8+ billion today…without any plan being controlled by either evolutionary process or our consciousness processes. What we are experiencing today seems to me to be the end of the ad hoc solutions that we humans have applied to each new difficulty as it arose. Our numbers, our technical dominance of the (unwilling) environment have become fundamentally incompatible with our biologically based behaviors — with human nature and capacities. We are not a tabula rasa!
A beaver will try to build a dam in a concrete pond. Humans will try to apply primate based hierarchical dominance systems in a world of millions or billions of people that have no way to get the essentials of life on their own and that has the capacity to destroy both itself and the biophysical systems that allow life at all.