Wanted for War Crimes & Welcome in Europe

Shares

On his visit to Hungary Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu was protected from the ICC’s arrest warrant as Hungary said it was withdrawing from the court.

By Peoples Dispatch

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, began an official four-day visit to Hungary on Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

[On Thursday, Orban announced that Hungary would be withdrawing from the ICC because it had become too “politicized.” Speaking at a press conference with Orban in Budapest, Netanyahu thanked him for leaving the ICC, branding it a “bold and principled position” against the “corrupt organisation”.]

This is Netanyahu’s first trip to Europe since the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest in late 2024. Activists and watchdog organizations had warned that if Hungary welcomed Netanyahu and ignored its international obligations, it will further stain Europe’s record on the genocide in Gaza.

Some analysts argued that the country is not bound to arrest Netanyahu, claiming the Rome Statute – which outlines such duties – has not been fully transposed into domestic law.

However, international networks, including the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights and the BDS campaign, presented arguments to the contrary. “Failure to do so [arrest Benjamin Netanyahu] would represent a serious violation of Hungary’s obligations under the Rome Statute and send a clear message that alleged war criminals are welcome within the European Union,” Al-Mezan stated.

Hungarian authorities have maintained close ties to the Israeli government throughout the Gaza genocide.

Since Donald Trump’s return to the United States presidency, Orbán has praised his decision to sanction ICC officials over the arrest warrants. Following that move, Hungarian ministers had claimed they would support revising Hungary’s participation in the ICC, which came on Thursday.

There had already been unconfirmed reports from diplomatic sources ahead of Netanyahu’s visit that a decision to withdraw from the ICC had been made.

The Hungarian government is far from alone in maintaining cozy relations with Israeli occupation authorities.

European leaders who have criticized Orbán in the past have remained remarkably silent about this visit. Countries such as Romania, Poland, Italy, and France have also indicated they would not act on the ICC warrant should Netanyahu travel to their territory.

German politicians have suggested they would avoid upholding the warrant as well. Finally, in March alone, several EU and national officials met with Netanyahu to, as they described it, maintain and expand “partnerships.”

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, called Israel a “very good partner” during her visit to Israel last week, prompting strong backlash from left and progressive parties.

“What very good partners? In crime? In genocide? In ethnic cleansing?” asked Belgian MEP Marc Botenga. “These words are a shame for the EU. They should never be uttered again.”

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) similarly condemned Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ March 30 visit to Jerusalem, where he met with Netanyahu to discuss deepening economic relations and “defense cooperation.”

KKE’s Dimitris Koutsoumbas said the visit is an insult to the Greek people, who have mobilized in solidarity with Palestinians for months: “The stepping up of military cooperation with the murderous state of Israel poses great dangers for the peoples of the entire region and signals the further involvement of our country in imperialist war plans.”

Betrayal, Not Neutrality

Groups including Al-Mezan warn that Europe’s normalization of relations with Israel is deeply troubling and undermines the foundations of international law. “Europe cannot credibly claim to uphold human rights and the rule of law while continuing to welcome and engage with individuals accused of committing atrocity crimes,” the organization stated.

Others have called Europe’s conduct in this context cowardly and complicit, noting it threatens to further erode whatever standing the region might still have in the world.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is not an ordinary head of state,” the Hind Rajab Foundation said. “Hosting him – or allowing his aircraft to pass through national airspace – signals not neutrality, but betrayal. A betrayal of international justice, of the ICC’s authority, and of every victim who has suffered under his command.”

This article is from Peoples Dispatch with updated material from Consortium News.

Views expressed in this article may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.