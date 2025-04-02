‘Failing Up’ From the White House

Shares

By Edward Ahmed Mitchell and Ismail Allison

Common Dreams

If a worker consistently and completely fails at a job, he or she should not receive a promotion, a pay raise, or a pat on the back. Sooner or later, that worker should receive a termination notice.

This is especially true of workers who engage in unethical behavior on the job. Almost any worker who violates office rules, defrauds their employer, or hurts their customers risks not only termination, but potential lawsuits and criminal charges.

Yet a small sector of workers in the U.S. do not face such consequences for such mistakes or misconduct on the job. Some people, no matter how badly they fail at their job or how many disasters they create on their job, can keep their positions or even move on to even better jobs.

Who are these special people who can “fail up” again and again?

Outgoing White House officials.

No matter how disastrously they perform in office, departing White House officials from any administration can usually find cushy new jobs at lobbying outfits, hedge funds, media outlets, or major colleges and universities.

For the latest example of this pattern, look no further than where two of the most prominent and disastrous foreign policy officials from the Biden administration just landed.

President Biden’s former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his former National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk, left the White House when the Trump administration took over in January. Since then, both Sullivan and McGurk have obtained prestigious positions at some of America’s most respected universities.

Without any hint of irony, the Harvard Kennedy School recently appointed Sullivan to serve as its first-ever “Kissinger Professor of the Practice of Statecraft and World Order.” He has also just been appointed a senior fellow at the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy.

Meanwhile, McGurk joined the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the end of last month as a senior fellow (he also, predictably, joined a hedge fund).

In a moral and rational society, neither Sullivan nor McGurk would be able to land such jobs after leaving behind a trail of death and destruction stretching halfway around the world.

The Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Take Sullivan. He personally spent months presiding over planning for the U.S. military’s phased troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Remember how well that ended? Vietnam-like images of U.S. diplomats scrambling to evacuate the embassy. Panicking Afghans overwhelming U.S. military bases and falling off of airplanes. The killing of 13 American soldiers and hundreds of Afghans at Abbey Gate.

The Pentagon, which often reported to President Joe Biden through Sullivan, capped the Afghan withdrawal disaster off by launching a drone strike on a supposed ISIS car bomber who turned out to be a well-known humanitarian aid worker returning home to his family. The attack killed 10 civilians, including children who were outside and visible to drone operators when they fired on them. Under Sullivan’s leadership, no one faced any accountability for this war crime.

Ensuring War Crimes in Gaza

Both Sullivan and McGurk also played critical roles in ensuring U.S. financial, military and diplomatic support for the Israeli government’s war crimes against the people of Gaza.

When asked in 2023 if Israel’s targeting of civilian infrastructure in Gaza constituted a war crime, Sullivan attributed such reports to the “ fog of war .”

In November 2023, when the Israeli government was carrying out the defense minister’s pledge to block all food, fuel, water to everyone in Gaza because they were fighting “human animals,” McGurk endorsed the illegal collective punishment of an entire civilian population by saying that if all the hostages were released, humanitarian aid would be allowed in.

According to reporting by The Atlantic , McGurk would push back against colleagues concerned by civilian casualties in Gaza by “invoking his stint overseeing the siege of Mosul during the Obama administration,” an operation that cost the lives of 9,000 Iraqi civilians.

During a May 2024 press briefing, Sullivan denied that what was going on in Gaza was a genocide and in 2025 he went on to preposterously say that Biden’s policies saved lives in Gaza .

In addition to their rhetorical support for war crimes in Gaza, Sullivan and McGurk helped develop and execute the policy that led to massive arms shipments to the Netanyahu government.

In April 2024, the Biden administration approved a shipment of $17 billion in unconditional military aid to the Israeli government. The administration also approved a shipment of over $20 million worth of fighter jets and other military equipment in August 2024. In one of their final acts, the administration approved an $8 billion dollar arms deal with Israel in January 2025.

By overseeing arms shipments to the Israeli government long after it was well-established that American weapons had been used in the commission of war crimes by Israeli forces, Sullivan and McGurk brazenly violated federal laws, including the Leahy Law, Section 6201, and Section 502B of the Foreign Assistance Act.

To be very clear, McGurk and Sullivan were not civil servants carrying out orders. They were political appointees who developed, advocated, and executed disastrous, deadly and illegal decisions.

Harvard and the University of New Hampshire’s decisions to reward McGurk and Sullivan with prestigious appointments represent the worst example of failing up. The appointments also show a callous, arguably racist disregard for the countless Palestinian Americans whose family members were victims of the White House’s policies.

Everyone knows that if these two officials had enabled the slaughter of 40,000 blonde-haired, blue-eyed Europeans instead of 40,000 mostly Muslim people of color, Harvard and UNH would never hire them.

Starting with Jake Sullivan and Brett McGurk, it’s time for White House officials to face the same treatment that most other Americans would face for sparking disasters on the job.

Edward Ahmed Mitchell is a civil rights attorney who serves as the national deputy executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the United States.

Ismail Allison serves as Communications Coordinator at Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization.

