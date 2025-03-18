War Fever Grips Europe

Shares

As if two world wars born in Europe were not enough, an increasingly divided Europe is seeking unity through militarization and hyperbolic fear of Russia, writes Uroš Lipušcek.



By Uroš Lipušcek

in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Special to Consortium News



The Russians are coming and Europe is preparing for war.

Hysteria has gripped the continent.

It is being spread by political elites who claim peace in Europe is no longer a given.

“Never again” is now a motto forgotten. As if two world wars born in Europe were not enough.

These are the only possible assessments to be drawn from the extraordinary March 5 European Union summit in Brussels at which rearmament and renewed militarization of Europe became the cause to unite an increasingly disunited EU.

Meanwhile, leading media are doing their part to whip up the cries of war. The Sun tabloid in Britain blared on Monday: “EUROPE ON EDGE: UK planning for boots in Ukraine ‘for years’ & France to ‘mobilise civilians’ as Putin lackey makes chilling WW3 threat.” The Daily Telegraph announced that joint opposition to Russia had brought back the Entente Cordial — the 1904 treaty that ended centuries of antagonism between Britain and France. And a Le Monde headline on Tuesday trumpeted: “Europe’s leading missile manufacturer, converts to the war economy.”

Even here in Slovenia, the front page of last Saturday’s DELO, a leading newspaper, claimed “it may be true that European rearmament under pressure from America and Russia will be the best thing that could happen to the [European] Union. It will become a force.”

History confirms that sheer force has never led to peace.

Neither the U.S. nor Russia are forcing Europe to rearm. Peace from a position of force produces a so-called forced or negative peace, which sooner or later degrades into war. This is the path clearly taken by the European elite who claim Russia threatens peace.

Europe, after World War II, at least outwardly propagated cooperation and peace. Now it chooses mobilization and war for the third time in the last hundred years as a way to achieve dominance, which in the latest version, is called “peace.”

To prevent actual peace, critical voices in the mainstream media are silenced. Instead, European statesmen are boisterously leading the continent blindly into war.

This is what happened before World War I, according to the assessment of the influential American historian Barbara Tuchman.

This danger seems to be recognized, as far the war in Ukraine is concerned, by the otherwise contradictory, unpredictable and often confrontational U.S. President Donald Trump.

Europe Does Not Need a Common Army

In contrast to his predecessor Joe Biden, he seems to be working for peace on the old continent. From this perspective, NATO is obsolete. It appears to be only a matter of time before the United States withdraws from the alliance it has used to control Western Europe throughout the post-war period.

NATO is already in the process of disintegration. Washington has decided that Article 5 of the organization’s founding charter on collective defense for potential European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, if there is to be one, will not apply.

After NATO’s collapse with U.S. withdrawal, Europe does not need a new military alliance or a common European army.

The latter would presuppose the existence of a common European federal state.. Who would be the decision-making authority of a possible European army? Who would decide on war or peace? Who would command it and in what language? These questions could revive the Franco-German rivalry.

Already French President Emmanuel Macron is saying that this envisioned European army can deploy to Ukraine without Russia’s permission. It would not be a peacekeeping force then, which requires consent from both sides, but instead a co-belligerent with Ukraine, which Russia has warned would be fair game.

Independent States

Europe does not need a common European army. The EU must remain a union of independent states.

It needs a new security architecture, which will ensure peace and security for all countries based on mutual trust and coexistence. This will also include Russia, which was and remains a European country.

Had German politicians continued the foreign policy of the Iron Chancellor Otto von Bismarck from 150 years ago, (who proved through diplomacy that peace in Europe was possible only with stable relations with Russia) the history of the 20th century would probably have been significantly less bloody.

This is forgotten by the likely new German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, who forsees the revival of German militarism on an anti-Russian basis.

The fundamental security question for today’s Europe is whether Russia, after its increasingly likely military victory in Ukraine, is really preparing for a military campaign against Europe in several stages, as leading European politicians claim, with two noble exceptions .

Some German generals, for example, say Russia will attack Europe within three years at most. European hawks are predicting that the Russian army would first march against the Baltic states, then on Poland and Romania followed by the former Soviet, now independent republics.

There is absolutely no evidence that Vladimir Putin is planning such a suicidal policy. Russia, which is facing a major demographic decline, has neither the human, military nor economic power to do so.

Protecting Russian Minorities’ Rights

The new states that emerged from the former Soviet Union, especially the Baltic states, should, on the other hand, ensure adequate protection and rights for Russian minorities in their countries, a prerequisite for normalizing relations with Moscow.

In Latvia, citizens of Russian origin are refused official travel documents and must travel with international documents. This is undoubtedly unacceptable discrimination.

The war in Ukraine, however we interpret it, is primarily a consequence of NATO expansion and an attempt by American neoconservatives, the majority of whom are in the Democratic Party, to strategically weaken Russia.

Trump has realized that continuing such a policy would lead to World War III, so he is attempting to radically change U.S. foreign policy. China has replaced Russia, in the eyes of the U.S. political establishment as America’s main adversary.

Having damaged their own economies by going along with the Biden administration’s economic war on Russia, the leaders of Germany, France and Great Britain (which sneaked back into the EU through a side door), are trying to solve their economic and political problems by beating on military drums.

German Leopard tanks will replace Volkswagen cars because the German car industry has given in to Chinese competition. In this way, Germany is supposed to restore its declining economic power much the way the United States emerged from the Great Depression only when its war industry was in full swing during World War II.

The incoming German Chancellor seems intent to implement this prescription. Great Britain, which is facing rapid economic decline, is on the other hand trying to extract massive profits from Ukraine by prolonging the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and still current Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a ceremony at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15 marking their unity and cooperation. (Courtesy MSC, Steffen Boettcher)

This is the why the British Government signed a 100-year partnership agreement with Ukraine. Macron meanwhile tries to buy domestic political peace by diverting attention to the bogus Russian threat to Europe and France.

Belonging to this group of nations is the increasingly radical Poland, which is trying to create the most powerful army in Europe that will lead to inevitable friction with Germany.

Instead of a new militarization in the wake of a radically changed NATO without American participation, European countries should turn to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which was established during the Cold War to prevent conflicts such as Ukraine from happening.

The OSCE had neutral observers in Ukraine but is today almost forgotten, or rather, has no serious influence. Diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts are forgotten matters.

No contacts or dialogue between Moscow and Brussels or other European capitals has existed for more than three years. The EU’s foreign policy representative, former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are the main European warmongers.

Kallas, von der Leyen and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at an artificial intelligence meeting in Paris in February. (European Union / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0)

The EU Commission for example, decided that the EU would invest as much as 800 billion euros in militarization, instead of development, as proposed by the Italian financier Mario Draghi in his recent report. The EU is increasingly becoming an autocratic formation run by unelected officials at odds with the foundations of democracy.

Europe will become an autonomous strategic power only by renewing dialogue with Russia, not by begging American politicians to include it in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

According to the well-known American economist and peacemaker Jeffrey Sachs, diplomacy and geopolitics in the EU have sunk to an infantile level. If the EU wants to become an autonomous political power, it must first renounce NATO (before the U.S. leaves it), reestablish political dialogue with Russia and renew cooperation with China.

Only in this way will it maintain strategic autonomy in a future global system. Otherwise, Europe will become the object of a new division of spheres of interest between the great powers, which would spell the end of the EU.

The collapse of NATO would also be an ideal opportunity to declare Europe a nuclear-weapon-free zone, which means that France and Great Britain would have to give up their nukes.

This is at present mere illusion. Within the framework of the OSCE, after the war in Ukraine is over, Europe should first establish at least a minimum level of trust between countries, and then begin negotiations on the reduction of conventional weapons (such negotiations were already underway in Central Europe years ago).

Both Russia and the USA should cancel plans to place intermediate-range missiles in Germany next year and re-establish cooperation in the military field.

Today’s European political elites are unfortunately not capable of such a radical turn. Europe urgently needs a new Willy Brandt or even Helmut Kohl, and a new East policy.

At home here in Slovenia, politicians, should act in accordance with the peace policy written into the Slovenian Constitution and adopt a neutral position, rather than blindly following European hawks into the abyss.

Uroš Lipušcek, a Slovenian TV correspondent, was a “peace candidate” in the European Parliamentary elections in June.

Views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may or may not reflect those of Consortium News.