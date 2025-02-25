Analysis, Commentary, Economy, Election 2024, Human Rights, Income Inequality, Labor, Politics, Protest

WATCH: ‘Workers Strike Back’

Chris Hedges, Jill Stein and Kshama Sawant spoke at the Workers Strike Back conference in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday.

Running time 2 hours.

Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize-winning, former New York Times Middle East bureau chief and author. 

Jill Stein is a doctor and was the Green Party’s candidate for president in the 2024 U.S. election.

Kshama Sawant is a politician and economist who served on the Seattle City Council from 2014 to 2024.

The views expressed in this video may not necessarily reflect those of Consortium News.

