Police Pressure to Shut Down Meeting Forces New Berlin Venue for UN Palestine Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

Pressure from German politicians and the police to stop the event failed when a new venue was found at the last minute, organizers said.

Albanese begins speaking at 2hr 35 minute mark.

By Joe Lauria

Special to Consortium News

After police and politicians in Germany tried to cancel a meeting Tuesday in Berlin featuring Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian Territories, organizers were forced to move the event to a smaller venue in defiance of the pressure to shut it down.

The organizers, DiEM25, said in a statement on its website:

“In a deeply concerning escalation, the organisers of ‘Reclaiming the Discourse: Palestine, Justice, and Truth’ – an event featuring UN Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese – are facing ruthless attacks on their fundamental rights to freedom of speech, assembly, and expression. The venue, Kühlhaus Berlin, faced immense pressure from German politicians and the Berlin police to cancel the event. This is not only a disgrace but a direct assault on the rule of law and the core principles of democracy. It also represents an attack on businesses coerced into submission through mafia-like tactics, where intimidation has reached alarming extremes. … German authorities, already responsible for canceling two events featuring Francesca Albanese, are now escalating their efforts to silence her voice even further. Now, Berlin authorities are ratcheting up their efforts to quash this crucial conversation, putting the organisers and panelists under extreme pressure and threatening disruption through overwhelming riot police presence, similar to the experience of the Palestine Congress 2024. In light of this grave situation, we are urgently calling on media outlets, legal experts, and human rights organizations to step in as observers and monitor and report on the dismantling of the rule of law and fundamental rights. We expect unlawful police interference against those who speak out against the genocide in Gaza and challenge German complicity. The right to free speech is under brutal siege, and as journalists, legal experts, and human rights organizations sworn to defend the constitution and fundamental rights, we demand that you fulfill your duty to report boldly and extensively on Germany’s complicity in the genocide in Gaza and its authoritarian slide. The world must stand witness as we defend democracy and human rights in Germany.

In the end, the event went off without incident at the office of the newspaper Junge Welt and can be seen in its entirety in the video above.

Vance in Munich

Just days earlier on Friday, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance shocked the Munich Security Conference by calling out Europe, and Germany in particular, for suppressing free speech.

The conservative Vance, a supporter of Israel, like Donald Trump and all of his cabinet, would be unlikely to use Berlin police shutting down conferences on Palestine as an example. Instead he chose the arrests of anti-abortion activists, anti-feminist commenters online and someone burning the Koran to make his point.

But he was clearly against efforts to shut down opposing points of view. He said:

” … The organizers of this very conference have banned lawmakers representing populist parties populist parties on both the left and the right from participating in these conversations. Now, again, we don’t have to agree with everything or anything that people say. But when political leaders represent an important constituency, it is incumbent upon us to at least participate in dialogue with them. Now, to many of us on the other side of the Atlantic, it looks more and more like old entrenched interests hiding behind ugly Soviet era words like misinformation and disinformation, who simply don’t like the idea that somebody with an alternative viewpoint might express a different opinion or, God forbid, vote a different way, or even worse, win an election.”

The test for Vance and the Trump administration will be whether they will oppose cracking down on suppression of speech critical of Israel, such as by university students on U.S. campuses and possibly empowering the treasury secretary to remove non-profit status from activists and publications that hold Israel to account.

Shutting Down Last Year’s Palestine Event

Berlin police stormed the stage and shut down the Palestine Congress in April 2024 to discuss Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

German officials also prohibited scheduled speakers from taking part. Ghassan Abu Sitta, a Palestinian-British surgeon and rector of Glasgow University was barred from even entering the country. He was to speak about his experiences with Palestinian victims of Israel in Gaza hospitals where he has worked.

He said in an interview with Middle East Eye that his testimony could be seen as evidence against Germany in the case Nicaragua brought against Berlin at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in March 2024. Just seven days before police shut down the congress a hearing was held at the ICJ on Nicaragua’s charge that Germany is complicity with Israel’s genocide because of its arms shipments to Tel Aviv.

Dr. Abu Sitta says his treatment by the German authorities amounted to witness intimidation:

The Palestine Congress aimed to raise awareness about Nicaragua’s charges against Germany at the ICJ.

Andrew Feinstein, son of a Holocaust survivor who worked with Nelson Mandela in South Africa told a conference on Gaza in Blackburn, England the day after the Congress had been shut down that he was supposed to be speaking on a panel with Dr. Ghassan.

“Germany is the last country on the planet that should be displaying such fascist behavior,” Feinstein said.

Feinstein speaking about what happened at the Berlin conference:

Red Media reported in April 2024 that, “900 police are deployed to the congress, whose start they held up for hours. They demanded that organizers allow all German media into the congress, ironically to ‘safeguard free speech’ and then denied entry to most of the registered delegates.”

Among those arrested by police at the Congress were Jewish activists.

Anti-Zionist Jewish activists are heavily targeted in Germany, despite Germany’s attempt to justify its support to Israel as “collective guilt” over the holocaust and repenting for its infamous antisemitism.

Yet, according to researcher Emily Dische-Becker, almost a third of those deplatformed, arrested, or otherwise sanctioned for alleged antisemitism are themselves Jewish. Videos from the repression show a Jewish activist being arrested outside of the conference, with police seizing a banner that read “Jew Against Genocide.”

German authorities have staged several crackdowns on the Palestine solidarity movement since Oct. 7, 2023.

Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who was inside the venue in April 2024, was prevented from speaking “because German police burst into our Berlin venue to disband our Palestine Congress (1930s style),” he wrote on X.

This is the speech he intended to give:

