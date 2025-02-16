WATCH: CN Live! — ‘Is the West Dead?’

Extraordinary events last week have called into question the future of the post-war Western alliance. With Scott Ritter, Ray McGovern and Patrick Lawrence. Watch the replay.
A rapid series of events over just the past few days has some political analysts saying the 80-year, U.S.-dominated Western alliance is crumbling under the force of a radical break by the new Trump administration with the decades-old Atlantic consensus after just three weeks in office.
A phone call between the U.S. and Russian presidents, a remark by Trump to cut military spending by half, an address at NATO HQ by the new U.S. secretary of defense, a provocative speech by the U.S. vice president at the Munich Security Conference, the beginning of U.S.-Russia peace talks without Ukraine or Europe and U.S.-Russian discussions on lifting sanctions this week has left the Western World spinning. Is the Post-War Alliance Doomed? Is the West Dead?
Guests: Scott Ritter, Ray McGovern, Patrick Lawrence. Hosts: Joe Lauria and Elizabeth Vos. Producer: Cathy Vogan. 3hrs 15m
Aired 8 PM EST Sunday.
