WATCH — Craig Murray: UN Peacekeepers Watch Civilians Massacred

What went wrong? Is this Srebrenica syndrome? The author probes UNIFIL Spokesman Andrea Tenenti about what happened in southern Lebanon on Jan. 26.
By Craig Murray
CraigMurray.org.uk
On Jan. 26, at least 22 unarmed civilians in southern Lebanon were shot dead by Israel and 147 wounded in a massacre observed by heavily armed U.N. Peacekeepers who did not intervene. I asked the U.N. the very hard questions which nobody else is asking them.
The civilians were simply attempting to return to their homes in accordance with both U.N. Security Resolution 1701 and the current ceasefire agreement, and indeed UNIFIL, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, has a specific mandate under 1701 to assist displaced people to return.
So what has gone wrong with UNIFIL? Is this Srebrenica syndrome? What is the purpose of the heavy weaponry deployed by the U.N.’s best equipped peacekeeping force, if it can never be fired? Why is the U.N.failing to monitor the hundreds of Israeli breaches of the ceasefire agreement? Why is the U.N. serving on a committee under a U.S. general?
These and other questions I put to UNIFIL Spokesman Andrea Tenenti. I did so in my usual, I hope courteous, manner. The result is a fascinating conversation which I believe is an extremely important piece of documentation of institutional failure to confront Israeli and U.S. aggression at a critical time for the entire world.
Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010.
It is very embarrassing to watch a slaughter while standing by with heavy weapons, whatever the confusions brought up by explainers the reality remains.
Apparently Tenant did everything except his job.
UN. What does the N stand for? I know what’s on the sign, but as an American, I am well trained that this is a lie created by a PR company. Always is. So, my mind wonders … what does the N really stand for?
There is a n-word now commonly at use in the world today, sadly revived after being reviled for decades. That comes to mind. But, I probably can’t write that. All these liberal types get mad if you use that word towards anyone not named Donald. But, that word was connected to a “nationalist” movement. So, perhaps
UN = United Nationalists.
I suppose that works as a euphemism. A UN that never really opposes the nationalists. A UN that at best expresses concern about the actions of the nationalists that shock the world the way the nationalists always do. Ah, isn’t that nice, the United Nationalists are concerned about the actions of the nationalists that they never actually oppose. The UN, if they are ever effective, its against the wrong people. In fact, its usually against the people, and that’s the basic problem.
To bad the world didn’t create a “United People” as the solution to the last global war and final solution of the earlier nationalists. United Nationalists has only seemed to create more and perhaps even worse nationalists.
UP
I’m sure the people of Haiti are shocked and surprised by the performance of the Blue Helmets in Lebanon. Of course, the surprise is that the story does not include accounts of sexual abuse by blue helmets. But, I’m sure the UN always strives for improvement.
A quick search to back up my memory found this at the top of the results.
hxxps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sexual_abuse_by_UN_peacekeepers
“An Associated Press (AP) investigation revealed in 2017 that “at least 134 Sri Lankan peacekeepers” from the UN were involved in a child sex ring in Haiti over a 10-year period and that although 114 of them were sent home, none were charged for the crimes.[3] The AP further found that over the 12 years before 2017, there had been almost 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other UN personnel around the world.[4]”