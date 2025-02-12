VIPS MEMO: To New DNI Tulsi Gabbard

Shares

The Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) invites new Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to consider its advice and offers her a selection of its past memoranda.

February 12, 2025

MEMORANDUM FOR: DNI Tulsi Gabbard

FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity

SUBJECT: Ready and Equipped to Help

NOTE: The first in VIPS’ series of memoranda for President Joe Biden (listed below) made reference to a memo we had sent President-elect Biden on Dec. 20, 2020, titled “Don’t Be Suckered on Russia.”

In that memo, we said: “We stand ready to support you with objective, tell-it-like-it-is analysis.” Former DNI Avril Haines had no use for such analyses. You may recall her statement in Dec. 2022 that the Russians were running out of ammunition and had no indigenous capability to produce what they were expending on the battlefield.

With this memorandum, we offer to provide you and your associates agenda-free analysis – “untreated reporting” as President Truman put it. We hope that our record, particularly on Ukraine, as shown in our attempts to inform President Biden, will suggest to you that VIPS’s views are worth serious consideration.

* * *

May 1, 2022

MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

SUBJECT: Nuclear Weapons Cannot Be Un-invented, Thus …

REFERENCE: Our Memo of 12/20/2020, Don’t Be Suckered on Russia

“The growing possibility that nuclear weapons might be used, as hostilities in Ukraine continue to escalate, merits your full attention.”

* * *

Sept. 5, 2022

MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: VIPS

SUBJECT: Ukraine Decision Time & Secretary of Defense

“If Austin tells you Kyiv is beating back the Russians, kick the tires”

* * *

Jan. 26, 2023

ALERT MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: VIPS

SUBJECT: Leopards to Ukraine: Decisions in an Intelligence Vacuum

“None of the newly promised weaponry will stop Russia from defeating what’s left of the Ukrainian army. If you have been told otherwise, replace your intelligence and military advisers with competent professionals – the sooner the better.”

“There is a large conceptual – and exceptionally dangerous – disconnect. Simply stated, it is not possible to “win the war against Russia” AND avoid WWIII. It is downright scary that Defense Secretary Austin may think it possible. In any case, the Kremlin has to assume he thinks so. It is a very dangerous delusion.”

* * *

January 25, 2024

ALERT MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: VIPS

SUBJECT: Throwing Good Money After Bad

“On Jan. 26 last year, we reminded you that National Intelligence Director Avril Haines had said Russia was using up ammunition extraordinarily quickly and could not indigenously produce what it was expending.”

“On July 13, you said Putin ‘has already lost the war.’ You may have gotten that from C.I.A. Director William Burns who, a week before, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post saying: ‘Putin’s war has already been a strategic failure for Russia – its military weaknesses laid bare.’ Both statements are incorrect. Nor is the war a ‘stalemate,’ as Jake Sullivan has claimed more recently.”

* * *

March 25, 2024

ALERT MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: VIPS

SUBJECT: The French Road to Nuclear War

“… And if France and the Baltics insist on sending troops into Ukraine, it must also be made clear that such action has no NATO mandate; that Article 5 will not be triggered by any Russian retaliation; and that the U.S. nuclear arsenal, including those nuclear weapons that are part of the NATO deterrent force, will not be employed as a result of any Russian military action against French or Baltic troops.

“Void of such clarity, France would be leading the American people down a path toward a nuclear conflict decidedly not in the interests of the American people – or of humanity itself.”

* * *

Our attempts to warn presidents go back 22 years.

Here’s our first VIPS Memorandum:

Powell’s UN Speech and the Case for War

MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

SUBJECT: Today’s Speech by Secretary Powell At The UN

February 5, 2003

* * *

And here is one that was particularly timely. (With two trustworthy VIPS members on board, who had been Technical Directors at NSA, how could we get this one wrong? Please note the early date.)

US Intel Vets Dispute Russia Hacking Claims

MEMORANDUM FOR: U.S. Senate

SUBJECT: Allegations of Hacking Election Are Baseless

December 12, 2016

* * *

FOR THE STEERING GROUP,

VETERAN INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS FOR SANITY (VIPs)