Caitlin Johnstone: Zionist-Owned Trump Going for Gaza

This ethnic cleansing plan is being presented as a humanitarian solution to tragic circumstances, when in reality the U.S. and Israel purposely destroyed the enclave.

By Caitlin Johnstone

CaitlinJohnstone.com.au

Grinning like the cat that ate the canary, Hague fugitive Benjamin Netanyahu sat beside Donald Trump as the U.S. president unequivocally told the press on Tuesday that the plan for Gaza is to permanently remove all Palestinians from the enclave.

“I don’t think people should be going back to Gaza,” Trump said. “I think that Gaza has been very unlucky for them. They’ve lived like hell.”

Asked for clarification on whether the Palestinians would have a right to return to Gaza after its reconstruction, Trump said the plan is to build them housing in other countries that’s so nice they won’t want to return.

“It would be my hope that we could do something really nice, really good, where they wouldn’t want to return,” Trump said, adding, “I hope that we could do something where they wouldn’t want to go back. Who would want to go back? They’ve experienced nothing but death and destruction.”

Asked how many people he was talking about removing, Trump replied, “All of them.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump plans on Ethnic Cleansing Palestine: “All of them. Theres 1.7 or 1.8 million people. They can settle, all of them to areas where they can live a beautiful life and not be worried about dying everyday” pic.twitter.com/Sy8y7p0oIO — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 4, 2025

Shortly after, the president announced that the U.S. would soon “take over” and “own” Gaza and oversee construction projects there.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too,” Trump said. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings — level it out. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

Given what Trump previously said about permanently removing all Palestinians from Gaza, there is no question who he is talking about when he says he wants to provide housing for “the people of the area.” He obviously isn’t talking about creating housing for the Palestinians of Gaza, so he presumably means housing for Israeli Jews. He’s talking about a very straightforward ethnic cleansing operation, driven by the United States.

Trump clarified that when he said the U.S. would “own” the Gaza Strip, he did not misspeak. “Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land,” he told the press.

REPORTER: You are talking tonight about the US taking over a sovereign territory. What authority would allow you to do that? Are you talking about a permanent occupation? TRUMP: “I do see a long term ownership position” of Gaza after Palestinians are moved elsewhere. “This is… pic.twitter.com/AaP0ZQiDeb — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) February 5, 2025

Trump reiterated his previously stated position that the people of Gaza could be relocated to Jordan or Egypt or “other countries.” Of course the possibility of Palestinians living anywhere else in their historic homeland has not been mentioned, because that’s not how ethnic cleansing works.

The agenda is to remove an undesirable population from the land so that they can be replaced with a desirable one; allowing Palestinians from Gaza to live in Israeli territory or the West Bank during reconstruction would defeat the purpose of Israel’s actions since October 2023.

Trump repeatedly spoke of how devastated, dangerous and uninhabitable Gaza is, making it sound like the area was hit by an unfortunate natural disaster and not a deliberate and methodical operation to make the enclave unlivable.

This ethnic cleansing plan is being presented as a humanitarian solution to tragic circumstances, when in reality the U.S. and Israel destroyed Gaza on purpose with the goal of advancing the exact agenda they are working to advance today.

This move is sure to be aggressively resisted, both internally by Hamas and by neighboring powers, even if the Trump administration can find nations willing to facilitate its ethnic cleansing plans. This means we can expect significantly more violence and killing in the region if this agenda moves forward.

And it should here be mentioned that Donald Trump has publicly admitted to being bought and owned by Zionist oligarchs.

The president openly acknowledged on the campaign trail that the first time he was president, megadonors Sheldon and Miriam Adelson were at the White House “probably almost more than anybody” demanding favors for Israel like moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and acknowledging Israel’s illegitimate claim to the Golan Heights, which he eagerly granted.

Miriam Adelson, who is Israeli-American, gave the Trump campaign $100 million last year.

And that’s the price of entry if you want to become president of the United States. You have to make alliances with oligarchs and empire managers who want very ugly things for our world, and you have to be the sort of person who is sufficiently dead inside to make such Faustian bargains.

That’s why U.S. presidents are so consistently evil; if they weren’t, they’d never make it anywhere near the presidency.

Meanwhile, a poll by the Jewish People Policy Institute has found that “more than eight out of ten Jewish Israelis support the plan” proposed by Trump to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip of Palestinians by resettling them in Egypt and Jordan.

The poll also found that among the minority of Israelis who did not support Trump’s plan, only 13 percent opposed it because they viewed it as immoral. Among Jewish Israelis specifically, the number who oppose the ethnic cleansing of Gaza for moral reasons is just 3 percent.

Three percent. If that isn’t a sign of a morally diseased society, I don’t know what would be.

To be clear, we are talking about permanently driving an indigenous population off their homeland at mass scale so that their territory can be claimed by settlers.

This is the sort of crime that even a half-formed conscience would immediately recognize as deeply immoral, but among Jewish Israelis, that figure is just 3 percent.

The moral degeneracy which makes such a large-scale lack of basic human empathy possible is the natural consequence of everything the state of Israel is and always has been.

Jewish Israelis are indoctrinated from birth to view Palestinians as less than human, because otherwise modern Israel makes no sense.

It makes no sense for an apartheid state where one group receives preferential treatment over others to have been dropped on top of a pre-existing civilization whose land, rights and dignity were then violently stolen from them — if you view all the parties involved as equal. So they are trained not to view them as equal.

