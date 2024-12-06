SCOTT RITTER: Why I Support Consortium News

Scott Ritter speaks on the importance of Consortium News and why your contributions are needed to keep this unique news service going.
Please Support CN’s
Winter Fund Drive!
Make a tax-deductible donation securely by credit card or check by clicking the red button:
INDEED!!! What Scott Ritter, said!!! “Everybody, one! Everybody, two. Everybody, for a FREE Press, “a press not restricted or controlled by government censorship regarding politics or ideology.”
Once, again, JOE LAURIA IS 100%?, ON POINT!!! ”A pattern seems to be developing here: a clear effort to hinder us from delivering to you our alternative view of the news independent of the mainstream and free of influence from any corporation, foundation or government. [AND or BUT], we are not lying down.” hxxps://consortiumnews.com/2024/12/04/the-war-on-consortium-news/
NO doubt, Joe Lauria + CN’s independent, investigative, journalists & the readership, rock a moral compass. Imo, CN is “our” lighthouse!!! AND, “we, the people,” will rai$e the roof!!! TY, CN, for the “option$.”
“SHOUT-OUT,” to Joe Lauria, Editor-in-Chief, @ Consortium News: “It’s better to know the Devil you know. The Devil you don’t. Wherever you go.”
“Wherever you go, with the Devil you know, you’re never alone. It’s better to know the Devil you know; the Devil you don’t.” * X Ambassadors, 7 years, ago, in NYC @ ABC’s MSMedia HQ’s, “Good Morning, America.” * hxxps://m.youtube.com/watch v=pnF5Ih1fTg8&pp=ygUgWCBhbWJhc3NhZG9wcyB0aGUgZGV2aWwgeW91IGtub3c%3D
“Generosity has NO regrets!” ‘Keep It Lit!” TY, Joe Lauria, CN, et al.
…p.s., Question for the “Angels,” What are the chances of CN making available the “family” photo, of Celente, Lauria, Napolitano, Ritter, Credico, Guitarists, for the readership??? The “FAM” In Kingston, NY @ the Anti-Nuclear War Rally & “planting” Peace w/Russia, The “Birch” Tree, Lives!”
In remembrance & reminder of, i bought a, beautiful, Birch Tree flag. It hangs in the window of my “NY Cafe” aka dining room. It’s small like a cafe w/awhsome “flare;” and an 8×10 “glossy” of CN’s “fam” photo would be da bomb dot com vs. my framed, “copy” paper copy. TY, for your consideration. Sincerely, LeoSun.