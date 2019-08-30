WATCH: CN Live! Episode 7—Pepe Escobar on His Prison Interview with Lula; New Whitney Webb Interview on Epstein and the Clintons and a Scandal Rocking Australia

CN Live! is back in prime time tonight with Pepe Escobar, Whitney Webb, John Shipton and Quentin Dempster. Watch it tonight at 8 pm Eastern Daylight Time right here on Consortium News.



CN Live! returns in prime time tonight with segments on the Amazon fires and the incendiary politics of Brazil, the connections between the Clintons and Jeffery Epstein and police raids on journalists in Australia.

Asia Times correspondent and Consortium News contributor Pepe Escobar joins us to discuss his two-hour exclusive interview with former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva inside his prison in the south of Brazil.

Watch exclusive video of Julian Assange’s father, John Shipton, reading a letter Julian’s brother Gabriel sent to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and a talk given by Australian journalist Quentin Dempster on the crisis of Australian police raiding journalists’ homes and offices.

Finally, journalist Whitney Webb is back for a second interview with CN Live! to discuss the fourth and final part of her Mint Press News series on Jeffery Epstein, this time focusing on his connections with the Clintons.

All on CN Live! tonight at 8 pm EDT with your hosts Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria . Watch it here: