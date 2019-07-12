WATCH THE REPLAY: Nils Melzer, Aaron Mate’, Mike Gravel on CN Live! Premiere

The UN special rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer; journalist Aaron Maté and former U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Mike Gravel were among the guests for the premier edition of CN Live!
On the premiere episode of CN Live!, Nils Melzer, the United Nations special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, joined us from Geneva to discuss his work on the condition of imprisoned WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange. Journalist Aaron Maté spoke to us from New York about his latest article, “CrowdStrikeOut: Mueller’s Own Report Undercuts Its Core Russia-Meddling Claims“. Former U.S. Senator and Democratic primary contender Mike Gravel, and Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and former president of the National Lawyers Guild, joined the program from California to discuss the race to the White House.
Francis Boyle, international law professor at the University of Illinois, picked apart the intelligence and political machinations behind the arrest of financier Jeffery Epstein on sex trafficking charges; and author and scholar George Szamuely joined hosts Joe Lauria and Elizabeth Vos from Budapest to dissect the latest news on Assange and WikiLeaks.
Watch the replay of CN Live! on our Facebook page, on Periscope and right here on Consortium News at this permanent link:
Congratulations to Joe Lauria and Elizabeth Vos on an excellent new weekly news program.
Judging by the uniquely informative and insightful discussion, this has potential to become best in the business.
I had been disappointed that Unity4J had stopped broadcasting the weekly vigils for Julian A., but it’s great that there is now a worthy successor. The Unity4J commentators were a “who’s who” of the best in alternative media, and it’s good to see that they will be back on air.
One suggestion: would be great to have interviews with Max Blumenthal and Yasha Levine.
Recommendation for improvement (the only one): hire a video technician, so that the minor technical glitches are ironed out (such as different volumes for different speakers, missing link to video from website, etc.).
Keep up the good work!
The video was fully edited to remove the technical issues, it has a completely different look….
Please also publish the CN Live videos outside of Facebook. A direct link to the video hosted at consortiumnews.com would be the best. Youtube would be acceptable.
Why can’t I see the video?
The”denial” began after 9/11/2001. The horses left the barn way back then, kind of late to close the barn door now. “To know a terrible injustice is a tragedy, but to but to know of a tragedy and not speak of the horrific injustice, is in itself, a crime against humanity.” Judah Halevi
That was a very informative and most interesting couple of hours.
A fine premiere!
CN Live! will be on my must watch list.
Great appreciation to CN, to Joe Lauria to Elizabeth Vos, and to all the guests.
Considering all of the various interviews, I wonder if it might not be appropriate, and timely, to actually define what the term “progressive” actually means.
I do realize that an imprecise, even vague, and infinitely malleable term has great value, as it can mean either “anything”, or “nothing” at all.
I have asked, over a number of years, if anyone would dare a definition.
So far, there have been no takers, in fact there has been, curiously, no response at all.
I had some difficulty establishing initial connections to the broadcast, so I joined when Francis Boyle had already been talking and answering questions.
Seemingly, the Epstein case, according to what I heard, is about either impeaching Trump or forcing him to go to war with Iran, in which case Epstein, and Trump would be immediately forgotten as the people would be expected to rally ’round the flag and Trump.
There were reasonable questions about where Epstein got his billions, whether he was an intelligence asset, perhaps used to get the bare facts on powerful Guys Getting IT On, which might explain the light open-door prison sentence Epstein received in Florida.
Okay. So Russiagate failed to “get” Trump.
Therefore, Trump (along with Bill Clinton and other prominent Power Guys), yet Trump, specifically, can now be removed or made to go to war because that benefits certain of the political elite, the Deep State, and “National Security” interests.
Trump sucks, without a doubt.
Yet do not those who benefit, presumably, from the anticipated ouster or new war, suck equally badly, or even worse?
I found it interesting that Marjorie Cohn did not know about the DNC Super Delegate’s ability to intervene on the second ballot, and that she had no clue, at all, that the Duper Supes were even still around.
Okay.
I really have to wonder who still imagines that candidates who are truly “progressive”, whatever that actually means, or does not mean, can be elected and, if elected can actually change the foreign policy of forever war?
This goes to my concern that voting is truly a sacred rite. Merely an empty ritual designed to confer legitimacy on either of the sacred duopoly political parties, which are simply the two right wings of the money, property, and war party, whilst convincing the many that by choosing a candidate selected for them by a private club, not a public entity, somehow proves that those many have exercised their franchise in “democracy” for the betterment and benifit of all.
That really is quite a stretch. It would even be funny were it not so patently destructive of actual democratic participation.
Just out of curiosity, would an aspect of actual “progressive-ness” entail a clearly stated opposition TO perpetual war, TO avoiding war, and TO reducing the military budget, closing the foreign military bases, removing U$ troops from, what is it 130, 170, other nations, many of those troops being in multiple places without the U$ public even realizing that they ARE there?
Of the gaggle of “progressives” honking their shallow, superficial wares, waddling noisily along intent upon gobbling up the presidential prize, how many even talk, even a little about the war machine?
I do not mean crowing that the machine can be made “green”, but that it be turned off, dismantled, and, or, put to other uses like, oh, dealing with environmental calamity BEFORE it reaches the calamitous state
Kamala Harris would be happy to prosecute the war(s), continuing her long “service” to injustice and criminal oligarchy. Yet, she would be a fine replacement for Obama, she is photogenic, glib, duplicitous, and smug, just the sort to put the liberal middle class back to comfortable complicit sleep.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren DO discombobulate the oligarchy, the media, and think-tank thugs, but pose little threat to the killing machine which neither acknowledge in terms of the opportunity costs its budget precludes.
How “progressive” is that, really?
Mike Gravel.
A really decent, wise, and courageous human being.
His points about nuclear insanity are spot on.
His suggestion that a lottery, with a nationalized Fed, could turn 100 million folks into “millionaires”, does make me wonder about two things.
Would the others who were not lotterized to wealth not feel left out?
Would the “winners” suddenly become instantly oligarchical and assume that their “merit” had plucked them from obscurity and lifted them to the ranks of “job creators”?
Which leads to this question, would not a more humane, sustainable, and just society not be more likely if everyone were to benefit, even those who our empire has harmed, you know, beginning with the folks whose land we stole at the outset, those we enslaved, and those whose nations we invaded and took over?
Starting with Hawaii.
Which brings me to Tulsi Gabbard.
Whose words about war I much appreciate, yet whose allegiance to certain U$ mindsets, regarding Israel quite specifically, but other “friends and foes” as well, she has not mentioned, has not discussed, except in venues, and before certain audiences that cannot but recall, once again, just what being “progressive” actually means TO Tulsi Gabbard?
The other Dem contenders are essentially forgettable.
Nil seems, “pessimistic” about whether the people of the U$, and “the West, generally, “get it”.
I think his pessimism well-founded, especially as he admits to having been manipulated by the legacy media to “believe” absolute nonsense about Assange, until he began to do his own research,
Consider, the legacy media ??’s the legacy political parties, at least in the U$, and that the media might even be more prejudiced, in other lands, toward specific legacy parties and polices, just as they are here, and toward specific narratives, such as those promulgated around Assange and Russiagate.
What if “democracy” depends upon folks, living in “the West”, who have been intimidated by the media spouting official propaganda, by a intentionally deficient educational system, and a brutal economic embrace of neoliberal austerity, to the point that “learned helplessness” prevails?
You may recall that the psychologists, Mitchell and Jesson, called the torture program they deviously devised, “Learnef Helplessness”.
Mayhap the program has wider applications?
That is depressing to consider. Isn’t it? It might even cause one to become a wee bit pessimistic.
Arron Mate well lays out the Mueller farce, as have numerous articles and even more numerous commenters, here, at Consortium News.
A lot to think about.
A lot to talk about
There might even be a term, or two, that we really should consider could stand at least a general definition.
Or not.
Again, a wonderful premier.
A fabulous site.
And the most erudite, well-informed, tolerant, and understanding group of commenters to be found anywhere on this much-abused and far too little appreciated planet, our only home in the immensity of universe.
So far, we have all been, relatively, lucky.
Were I to hazard a guess, I think we face some very hard times ahead, that require of us thought, empathy, compassion, and right action.
The definition of all those things I leave to you.
We are dealing with systemic corruption, orchestrated deceit, vile manipulation, and vicious depravity.
Again, define or deny these things as you will.
We really need to share our thoughts about whether we dare confront the realities of this time, different from any time, in the “nature” of those realities, than ever humanity has faced before.
We are at the existential crux point.
Is it time for meaningful change?
What do you think?
Please make your comments more compact: grandstanding with endless whitespace is inconvenient for others.
Apologies for having the live webcast only on YouTube and not here on the site. The YouTube link we had was changed before the webcast began and a new one was generated. Please watch the replay, which is working on the site above. It was our first webcast and we are working out the technical kinks. Thanks for your interest and please join us next Friday at 2 pm for the second episode of CN Live!
I’m sorry, there is no link or site where you mentioned; at the end of this piece is a white space. That is all.
Not meaning to keep harping on this: I just now tried Y.T. and it just has the still from earlier in the day that was on CN. I cannot seem to see this episode and I am not on Face…I guess I will check out Periscope.
I would really like to know what George was saying about Jeremy Hunt blurting out something regarding Julian Assange please.
It makes one wonder when it’s advertised to start at 2:00pm and fifty minutes into it still no programming. Is everything okay?
What happened? No broadcast. I think it is a wonderful idea but I don’t have time for an extra broadcast lasting two hours each week. I had thought perhaps I could listen for one hour and come back later for another hour. However I hope you figure out what is wrong.
Has this event been cancelled?
What happened to the broadcast?
Working on YouTube if not here.
This page makes no mention of it on Y.T.
Just an FYI to CN–Not only did the links above NOT work, but we couldn’t never get it on You Tube either. We finally got in about 25 minutes late when we tried Facebook and succeeded there. Hopefully, some better technical coordination will come with future sessions. Content and guests were good–once we gave up on YouTube.
I will be glad to see Sen. Gravel here at CN. Those who wish to see real progressives at the debates should donate $1 to Sen. Mike Gravel to that he will have enough signatures to debate. Here is the link: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/gravel65000
This is a fantastic group of people! Thank you for bringing them together.
Would it ever be possible in the future to talk with non famous people? Their insight is seldom expressed in public forums. It would be a form of democratizing the media. And by talking with non famous people I don’t mean just people who agree with many of the ideas on CN..
For example, my hometown librarian immediately instituted Newsguard on our entire library system. She is an enthusiastic supporter of it and sees Newsguard as an important safeguard against patrons seeing “false” information. I would like to hear an interview with her and someone who is an expert on the actual mission and origin of newsguard.
It’s important to understand those with whom we disagree. It would be interesting to hear her response to accurate information presented by an expert on Newsguard. We need to talk with others. She may not be famous but she has an effect on over 300,000 people with that decision. It should be a non acrimonious, honest discussion on the part of the interviewer.
Further, it would be interesting to see how non-famous people understand what is happening in our nation. This voice is nearly completely silenced.
Another thing I hope can be done in the future is some really hard hitting interviews with famous people. Christine Amanpour made a video about the need for press freedom and protecting journalists. This was at the British Media conference which took place about 7 miles from Belmarsh prison. I found this conference surrealistic and I wrote her to say that’s how I felt about her video but could she help me understand her position on Assange. Maybe I was missing something? Of course, she will never reply to me, but she might be willing to do an interview w/CN. I would love to see a well informed interviewer talk with her and ask her about that video and that conference.
If we only keep hearing from well established people, we are going to get excellent information, but we are going to miss out on the thoughts of the great majority of our own nation. As a leftist, I value those voices and would like to have them receive national exposure.
Thanks again for the great panel on today’s program!
Personally, I’d like to hear her defend newsguard as something good instead of what it really is: a tool to keep the narrative of the West as unchallenged as possible. When you consider that the NYT gets great marks on newsguard even though they have lied and misled their readers consistently (see Judith Miller and their entire coverage of Russiagate as an example) and yet Wikileaks which has never published anything inaccurate but still get lousy marks on “newsguard”.
Jill and Jeff Harrison I agree with your comment about Christine Amanpour being more forthcoming regarding press freedom under our present circumstances.
Tell your friend she’s blithely being led down the garden path by those that own and operate Newsguard. Also ask her if she’s ever heard of a guy by the name of Orwell.
You have some amazing guests on tonight I will do my best to amplify as always thanks <3