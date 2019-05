Julian Assange is in Belmarsh Prison hospital after his Swedish lawyer said he was too ill to carry on a conversation. Join us live for a discussion of the latest.

The 32nd webcast vigil for Julian Assange can be seen here starting on Friday at 4 pm US Eastern time, 9 PM in London, 10 pm in Europe, and 6 am Saturday in Australia for a three-hour online discussion with hosts Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria.