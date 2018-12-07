Consortiumnews.com, WikiLeaks

Watch Vigil for Assange

 • 15 Comments

ConsortiumNews broadcast the latest vigil for Julian Assange as the publisher comes under new pressure to be expelled from Ecuador’s London embassy, while charges await him in the United States.

The broadcast was Friday night. With Ray McGovern, Chris Hedges, Margaret Kimberly, Suzie Dawson and more:

 

 

 

image_pdfimage_print

15 comments for “Watch Vigil for Assange

  1. WALDRON
    December 8, 2018 at 5:15 am

    The darkest hour just before dawn when the embassy door opens JULIAN ASSANGE allowed his freedom?

    VOLTAIRE: It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.

    If this is the way “they” treat their prisoners (of conscience) then “they” don’t deserve to have any prisoners: OSCAR WILDE

    Reply
  2. Susan Barry
    December 8, 2018 at 3:09 am

    Free Julian Assange.He is a hero not a criminal.

    Reply
  3. Richard M Oxman
    December 8, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Contact me for movement in solidarity.
    — ROx
    Richard Oxman
    December 8, 2018 at 1:26 am
    Have a hundred people go into the embassy or near the exit door for Julian.
    Make his exit one where it would be difficult to easily spot which person was
    Julian. The exiting hundred — in so many disguises — could go this way and
    that, Julian managing to be whisked off there… or here… or where? ROx
    aptosnews@gmail.com.

    Reply
  4. Richard Oxman
    December 8, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Have a hundred people go into the embassy or near the exit door for Julian.
    Make his exit one where it would be difficult to easily spot which person was
    Julian. The exiting hundred — in so many disguises — could go this way and
    that, Julian managing to be whisked off there… or here… or where? ROx
    aptosnews@gmail.com.

    Reply
  5. Alfonso G
    December 8, 2018 at 12:45 am

    As for Assange he told the truth now he must go to prison and the real criminal are free destroy this planet! If you do not help Assange your children will suffer and dies young!

    Reply
    • Richard M Oxman
      December 8, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Contact me for movement in solidarity.
      — ROx
      Richard Oxman
      December 8, 2018 at 1:26 am
      Have a hundred people go into the embassy or near the exit door for Julian.
      Make his exit one where it would be difficult to easily spot which person was
      Julian. The exiting hundred — in so many disguises — could go this way and
      that, Julian managing to be whisked off there… or here… or where? ROx
      aptosnews@gmail.com.

      Reply
  6. Patricia P Tursi, .
    December 7, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Love Ray McGovern

    Reply
    • Patricia P Tursi, .
      December 7, 2018 at 9:27 pm

      Had this up & it disappeared…now it buffered forever…hope this will replay

      Reply
      • Richard M Oxman
        December 8, 2018 at 1:41 am

        Contact me for movement in solidarity.
        — ROx
        Richard Oxman
        December 8, 2018 at 1:26 am
        Have a hundred people go into the embassy or near the exit door for Julian.
        Make his exit one where it would be difficult to easily spot which person was
        Julian. The exiting hundred — in so many disguises — could go this way and
        that, Julian managing to be whisked off there… or here… or where? ROx
        aptosnews@gmail.com.

        Reply
    • Richard M Oxman
      December 8, 2018 at 1:39 am

      Contact me for movement in solidarity.
      — ROx
      Richard Oxman
      December 8, 2018 at 1:26 am
      Have a hundred people go into the embassy or near the exit door for Julian.
      Make his exit one where it would be difficult to easily spot which person was
      Julian. The exiting hundred — in so many disguises — could go this way and
      that, Julian managing to be whisked off there… or here… or where? ROx
      aptosnews@gmail.com.

      Reply
  7. Patricia P Tursi, Ph.D.
    December 7, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Assange is the greatest hero for the past century. I truly believe that thisprosecution/arrest will take down his persecutors .

    Reply
    • Richard M Oxman
      December 8, 2018 at 1:39 am

      Contact me for movement in solidarity.
      — ROx
      Richard Oxman
      December 8, 2018 at 1:26 am
      Have a hundred people go into the embassy or near the exit door for Julian.
      Make his exit one where it would be difficult to easily spot which person was
      Julian. The exiting hundred — in so many disguises — could go this way and
      that, Julian managing to be whisked off there… or here… or where? ROx
      aptosnews@gmail.com.

      Reply
  8. Frederike
    December 7, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    My thoughts and best wishes are for Julian. I thank him for his courage and integrity.

    Reply
    • Richard M Oxman
      December 8, 2018 at 1:40 am

      Contact me for movement in solidarity.
      — ROx
      Richard Oxman
      December 8, 2018 at 1:26 am
      Have a hundred people go into the embassy or near the exit door for Julian.
      Make his exit one where it would be difficult to easily spot which person was
      Julian. The exiting hundred — in so many disguises — could go this way and
      that, Julian managing to be whisked off there… or here… or where? ROx
      aptosnews@gmail.com.

      Reply
  9. Charles Seifried
    December 7, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Julian needs to be taken home to his wife and family and left alone by our criminal government. He is a hero and given some transparency which is the real test of a good journalist. The power brokers want him dead. If he is let go they are afraid that others will all of a sudden come out of the woods and tell it like it is. If he is incarcerated then others will be afraid to say anything or do the will of the crime bosses.
    Free Julian now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.