Watch Vigil for Assange

ConsortiumNews broadcast the latest vigil for Julian Assange as the publisher comes under new pressure to be expelled from Ecuador’s London embassy, while charges await him in the United States.
The broadcast was Friday night. With Ray McGovern, Chris Hedges, Margaret Kimberly, Suzie Dawson and more:
The darkest hour just before dawn when the embassy door opens JULIAN ASSANGE allowed his freedom?
VOLTAIRE: It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.
If this is the way “they” treat their prisoners (of conscience) then “they” don’t deserve to have any prisoners: OSCAR WILDE
Free Julian Assange.He is a hero not a criminal.
Contact me for movement in solidarity.

— ROx
— ROx
Richard Oxman
December 8, 2018 at 1:26 am
Have a hundred people go into the embassy or near the exit door for Julian.
Make his exit one where it would be difficult to easily spot which person was
Julian. The exiting hundred — in so many disguises — could go this way and
that, Julian managing to be whisked off there… or here… or where? ROx
aptosnews@gmail.com.
As for Assange he told the truth now he must go to prison and the real criminal are free destroy this planet! If you do not help Assange your children will suffer and dies young!
Love Ray McGovern
Had this up & it disappeared…now it buffered forever…hope this will replay
Assange is the greatest hero for the past century. I truly believe that thisprosecution/arrest will take down his persecutors .
My thoughts and best wishes are for Julian. I thank him for his courage and integrity.
Julian needs to be taken home to his wife and family and left alone by our criminal government. He is a hero and given some transparency which is the real test of a good journalist. The power brokers want him dead. If he is let go they are afraid that others will all of a sudden come out of the woods and tell it like it is. If he is incarcerated then others will be afraid to say anything or do the will of the crime bosses.
Free Julian now.