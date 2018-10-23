CN VIDEO—Jill Stein Talks to Consortium News: ‘We Are Being Robbed Blind by the War Profiteers’

During the Women’s March on the Pentagon, Jill Stein, the Green Party’s 2016 candidate for president, told Consortium News Video that war is robbing us blind.

By Netra Halperin

Special to Consortium News

2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein spoke to Consortium News Video during the rally at the Pentagon following the Women’s March to the war headquarters on Sunday. Stein said she attended the march and spoke to the crowd because she wanted to be at “ground zero” for the “survival of humanity.”

She protested the “political, bi-partisan system” that is “in bed” with those who profit from war.

On the importance of women leading the way in protest, Stein said: “Feminism is incompatible with militarism.”

Watch the 6:29 video interview here:

Netra Halperin is a documentary filmmaker and videographer, whose latest film is Promise of Peace.