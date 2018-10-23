CN VIDEO—Jill Stein Talks to Consortium News: ‘We Are Being Robbed Blind by the War Profiteers’

During the Women’s March on the Pentagon, Jill Stein, the Green Party’s 2016 candidate for president, told Consortium News Video that war is robbing us blind.
By Netra Halperin
Special to Consortium News
2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein spoke to Consortium News Video during the rally at the Pentagon following the Women’s March to the war headquarters on Sunday. Stein said she attended the march and spoke to the crowd because she wanted to be at “ground zero” for the “survival of humanity.”
She protested the “political, bi-partisan system” that is “in bed” with those who profit from war.
On the importance of women leading the way in protest, Stein said: “Feminism is incompatible with militarism.”
Watch the 6:29 video interview here:
Netra Halperin is a documentary filmmaker and videographer, whose latest film is Promise of Peace.
The Air Force is wasting tens of billions on the F-35, with the continuing and increasing purchase of expensive developmental prototypes which are useless in combat, so most of the planes with their two hundred plus deficiencies are assigned to training squadrons. Hundreds of planes at about $150 million each. Lockheed’s profits and shock price continue to climb despite the problem-ridden seventeen years (and counting) in development. Similarly the Navy is wasting money on LCS littoral combat ships, which are often referred to as Little Crappy Ships because they are thin-skinned with no use. “Stealth” destroyers, aircraft carriers . . .the list goes on.
The US doesn’t need a standing army, especially one of gigantic half-million person size. But it does have such a useless, expensive force, which is being increased in size irregardless of the fact that there is no threat of a ground invasion from any country. Canada and Mexico are quite benign in that regard. The Founding Fathers recognized this simple fact in the Constitution which includes: “To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years” in contrast to: “To provide and maintain a Navy.” It made sense then and it makes sense now.
Great video. Jill Stein and the Green Party have platforms that make real sense for both domestic and foreign policy. It’s time to end the two party system, institute ranked voting, and allow the Greens into the televised debates. The lesser of two evils is still evil. Change only comes from the bottom up. People need to demand it, and it will never be possible within the DNC or the RNC.
Much as I dislike bumper sticker pronouncnents, our reality comes down to this:
Peace and prosperity for the many
Or war and profit for the few.
And yes, I voted for Jill Stein.