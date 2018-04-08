Likening Palestinians to Blades of Grass

From the Archive: As Israeli military has killed dozens of unarmed protesters near the border at which they are fenced into Gaza, Israeli leaders may feel they are once again “mowing the grass” as Elizabeth Murray recalls in this updated piece originally published on November 16, 2012.
By Elizabeth Murray Special to Consortium News
In early 2010, one of Washington DC’s most prestigious think tanks was holding a seminar on the Middle East which included a discussion of Israel’s December 2008-January 2009 assault on Gaza which killed about 1,300 Palestinians. When the death toll was mentioned, one expert on the panel smiled enigmatically and intoned: “It’s unfortunate, but every once in a while you have to mow the lawn.”
The remark, which likened killing hundreds of men, women and children, many of them noncombatants, with trimming the grass, was greeted with a light tittering around the room, filled with some of Washington’s most elite, highly educated and well-paid Middle East experts. Not a single one objected to the panelist’s black humor.
The cavalier language is symptomatic of the policymaking community’s increasingly pervasive tendency to disregard and disparage the humanity of Palestinian victims of Israeli attacks, often waged by Israel’s high-tech drones and U.S.-supplied F-16’s. There is also a tendency to ignore or downplay Israeli war crimes. On the contrary, several analysts and experts were grinning at the reference to Israel’s strategy of mounting periodic attacks on the Palestinians to cull each new generation of militants. Such is the nonchalance of Washington’s policy-advising cognoscenti toward the ongoing and systematic genocide of Gaza’s oppressed population.
This dangerously sociopathic attitude is prevalent whether cloaked in a cheap joke or reflected in the usual failure by the State Department spokesman to condemn or even acknowledge the criminality of Israel’s aerial and sea-based bombardment of Palestinian civilians.
Less Than Human
After the 2012 attacks, the State Department justified Israel’s bombardment of Gaza as Israel’s “right to defend itself” against the launching of relatively primitive rockets, mostly by radical groups, from inside Gaza. Yet, while the State Department urged both sides to avoid civilian casualties, nowhere was there mention of the Palestinians’ right to defend themselves from various attacks by Israel. Apparently only one side is granted that privilege, according to the U.S.
The relegation of Palestinians to a less-than-human status by Israel and the United States, especially the inhabitants of Gaza who are perpetually locked into an open-air prison and subject to an Israeli blockade, was noted by MIT professor Noam Chomsky after a visit to Gaza to attend an academic conference. In comments broadcast by Democracy Now on Nov. 14, 2012, Chomsky remarked:
“It’s kind of amazing and inspiring to see people managing somehow to survive as essentially caged animals subject to constant, random, sadistic punishment only to humiliate them no pretext. They [the Palestinians] would like to have dignified lives, but the standard Israeli position is that they shouldn’t raise their heads.”
Instead of a serious effort to reach a peace acceptable to both sides, Israel seems to prefer a state of endless conflict with the Palestinians. After all, the prospect of peace might require the Israeli government to treat their neighbors as equals and withdraw from the West Bank, occupied since 1967, and to lift the Gaza blockade.
Rather than make meaningful concessions, some Israeli hardliners simply promote the idea of periodically “mowing the grass,” i.e. killing the latest generation of Palestinian militants who sprout up from the injustice all around them. Perhaps that is why Israel broke an informal ceasefire (during the 2012 offensive) by assassinating Hamas military commander Ahmed Jabari in an air strike.
Jabari was killed hours after he received the draft of a permanent truce agreement with Israel, which included mechanisms for maintaining the ceasefire, according to Israeli peace activist Gershon Baskin, who helped mediate talks between Israel and Hamas for the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.
Jabari was a key Palestinian interlocutor in the release of Shalit, and an important intermediary for truce negotiations with groups such as the PFLP and Islamic Jihad. Such a relatively moderate figure may have been perceived as a threat to Israeli leaders who prefer to portray Hamas as rejectionist toward any peace.
These developments and the U.S. response to them are a chilling omen for those who had hoped for a change in U.S. Middle East policy after the 2012 U.S. presidential election namely, increased pressure on Israel to halt its cruel oppression of Palestinians and obey international law.
There was still a window of opportunity for the U.S. to shift its approach before the violence spiraled out of control. One could have hoped that then President Barack Obama might rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Instead Obama’s eerie and reprehensible silence during the Israeli assault on Gaza in December 2008-January 2009 has been repeated by President Donald Trump in the massacres at the Gaza fence last week.
Elizabeth Murray served as Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East in the National Intelligence Council before retiring after a 27-year career in the U.S. government, where she specialized in Middle Eastern political and media analysis. She is a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
Goes to show the attitude you are faced with. Something tells me they won’t be influenced by the bleeding hearts. :)
Israeli soldiers and leaders (and Americans and other nationals serving in the Israeli armed forces) may be liable to prosecution before the ICC under expanded territorial and personal jurisdiction sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council:
Territorial jurisdiction
The territorial jurisdiction of the Court includes the territory, registered vessels, and registered aircraft of states which have either (1) become party to the Rome Statute or (2) accepted the Court’s jurisdiction by filing a declaration with the Court.
In situations that are referred to the Court by the United Nations Security Council, the territorial jurisdiction is defined by the United Nations Security Council, which may be more expansive than the Court’s normal territorial jurisdiction.
If the United Nations Security Council refers a situation that took place in the territory of a state that has both not become party to the Rome Statute and not lodged a declaration with the Court, the Court will still be able to prosecute crimes that occurred within that state.
Personal jurisdiction
The personal jurisdiction of the Court extends to all natural persons who commit crimes, regardless of where they are located or where the crimes were committed, as long as those individuals are nationals of either (1) states that are party to the Rome Statute or (2) states that have accepted the Court’s jurisdiction by filing a declaration with the Court.
As with territorial jurisdiction, the personal jurisdiction can be expanded by the United Nations Security Council if it refers a situation to the Court.
Of course, the United States would be in a position to exercise its veto power on the Security Council. But sufficient international pressure can be brought to bear to make such a move prohibitively costly.
How far is the United States willing to go to cover for the international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes committed by Israel?
Currently, the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC has opened investigations in the situation in Palestine.
https://www.icc-cpi.int/palestine
On April 8th, 2018, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, stated the following regarding the worsening situation in Gaza:
“It is with grave concern that I note the violence and deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip in the context of recent mass demonstrations. Since 30 March 2018, at least 27 Palestinians have been reportedly killed by the Israeli Defence Forces, with over a thousand more injured, many, as a result of shootings using live ammunition and rubber-bullets. Violence against civilians – in a situation such as the one prevailing in Gaza – could constitute crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (‘ICC’ or ‘the Court’), as could the use of civilian presence for the purpose of shielding military activities.
“I remind all parties that the situation in Palestine is under preliminary examination by my Office. While a preliminary examination is not an investigation, any new alleged crime committed in the context of the situation in Palestine may be subjected to my Office’s scrutiny. This applies to the events of the past weeks and to any future incident.
“I am aware that the demonstrations in the Gaza Strip are planned to continue further. My Office will continue to closely watch the situation and will record any instance of incitement or resort to unlawful force. I urge all those concerned to refrain from further escalating this tragic situation.
“Any person who incites or engages in acts of violence including by ordering, requesting, encouraging or contributing in any other manner to the commission of crimes within ICC’s jurisdiction is liable to prosecution before the Court, with full respect for the principle of complementarity. The resort to violence must stop.”
Abe, thanks for your detailed comment. The ICC has jurisdiction in this case because Palestine, as an Observer State of the U.N., was allowed to become a member of the court on April 1, 2015, and these killings took place on the territory of the Observer State of Palestine. It does not need referral by the Security Council to the court. –Joe
ICC is rattling shackles at the Israeli-Saudi-U.S. Axis
https://theglobalobservatory.org/2017/12/icc-jurisdiction-expand-will-states-be-deterred-war/
Abe & CNJoe. And what are the realistic odds of this happening? Abe has already stated what the “End Game” is for the middle east, and if he is right (as I believe he is) nothing will be allowed to interfere with this.
Israelis may prefer their “mowing the grass” euphemism, but a more accurate analogy would be shooting “essentially caged animals” (Chomsky) or “fish in a barrel”.
The more racist of the Israelis refer to Palestinians (and non-Jews in general) as ‘two-legged beasts’.
The leaders of Israel, elected and nonelected, are full of hate. They are greedy and full of egotism. These are among the most evil people on our planet. They are busy destroying everything beautiful and good in our world. We must eliminate these evil beings from their positions of power.
From this morning’s Saker site:
Unfortunately the author goes on to say that Trump may yet try the same stunt himself, only with hundreds of cruise missiles. Launching them from converted Missile Subs (boomers) would (probably) mean the Russians couldn’t retaliate directly. So what would they do in that event? I doubt if they’d decide to sit on their hands and do nothing.
https://thesaker.is/so-it-was-the-invincible-tsahal/
Last night made a post here which – many hours later – is still in “moderation”. So I’m going ot assume there was a software glitch and try again to post it. The basic theme of it is that the Israeli “Open Season” on Palestinians continues.
********************************
What one of the Israeli swine is saying in 2018:
h**ps://www.sbs.com.au/news/israeli-defence-minister-says-no-innocent-people-in-gaza
From a 2009 essay about Gaza:
h**ps://chomsky.info/20090119/
God’s Favorite People are so very special that they can kill subhumans at will. (and anyone who isn’t one of Them qualifies as an animal) Just ask Them.
We should be calling for the resignation of all 46 dual Israelis in Congress, including Chuck Schumer who gave a recent and appalling speech at the AIPAC conference. Been Cardin, also one of the pushers of Russiagate (the hatred of the Ashkenaxi Kazharian ‘Jews’ toward Russia goes back centuries), Feinstein, Sanders, etc, serve Israel interests and not the American people. Secondly, we need to immediately sanction Israel and forbade it US weaponry with which to kill this oppressed population, and thirdly, any Zionist left within Government needs to be replaced
The installment of Bolton is a frightening one for not only the Palestinian people but for the American people. Yesterday’s false flag in Syria, is the pretext they will utilize for more Palestinian genocide and wars for Israel in the middle East
The Nazis went after the Jews, now the Jews are going after ARABS. Israel has learned nothing from the very Holocaust it uses to claim victimization while committing a Holocaust upon Arabs. Israel is now obvious.
Here is a Reuters headline:
“Russia says Israeli use of force against Palestinians unacceptable”
I don’t know what this means, but I’m guessing the statement was some kind of message to somebody. Russia is extremely vexed about the recent Israeli missile attack on Syria, and are properly worried that was some kind of signal to the Orange Potus that HIS attack would also result in the Russians sucking their thumbs in response.
It’s true that an all-out Israeli attack could probably wipe out the current Russian air defense bases in Syria. In my opinion that would be an unbelievably stupid mistake by the Honey Bucket criminal gang called Israel.
h**ps://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-palestinians-protests-russia/russia-says-israeli-use-of-force-against-palestinians-unacceptable-idUSKBN1HG1VP
The only entity, that can stop the US government, from doing stupid stuff (like the support for,”Apartheid State of Israel.) is the organized people of this country, hitting the streets.!!
WE need an “AMERICAN SPRING” fast.!
Everybody who has an (Opinion, News Platform,You tube Channel) should start promoting,organizing and advertising for this. !