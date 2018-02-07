Who is Containing Whom?

“Containment” has long been a cornerstone of U.S. policy in dealing with countries that are seen as threats to U.S. interests, but today some countries are applying the same principle to the United States, observes Graham E. Fuller.
By Graham E. Fuller
Over the years “containment” has been a key U.S. political instrument by which it has sought to isolate, starve out, or excommunicate from the “international community” regimes unwilling to accept the U.S.-dominated world order.
Yet the great irony today is that this very U.S. policy of containment seems now to characterize the way many major powers in the world have come to think about dealing with the United States. These countries don’t actually use the word “containment,” but the intent is still the same; they perceive the need to “contain” or constrain Washington, thereby limiting the damage that the U.S. can inflict upon their national interests without engaging in outright confrontation with the U.S.
Containment has been a reasonably sensible way of dealing with hostile states that cannot be readily defeated militarily except at potentially huge military cost to the U.S. itself—especially if it risks nuclear war. Both the Soviet Union and China for many decades were “contained” due to their perceived radical ideologies and hostility to the U.S.-dominated world order.
These two states also supported many radical leftist revolutionary movements around the world that ideologically opposed the U.S. (Often these movements had good reason to be hostile and revolutionary, frequently due to terrible domestic conditions in their own countries—and under regimes often supported by Washington. Cuba, Chile, and Nicaragua come to mind, although the U.S. eventually made efforts to overthrow them after their revolutions.)
In more recent decades the U.S. applied containment policies to Saddam’s Iraq and to Iran. Containment of North Korea has been a long-standing policy, arguably wiser than most other options. Indeed, might not continued containment of Saddam in Iraq have been the wiser policy compared to the Pandora’s Box unleashed by the U.S. invasion and occupation of that country and its still unfolding wide regional fallout?
But containment also raises some searching questions. One is that once on the U.S. “containment list” it is often hard for a state to ever get off it, short of being targeted by U.S.-sponsored “regime change.” One becomes a “rogue regime.” And the biggest problem with being “contained” is that in some ways it becomes a self-fulfilling prophesy of enduring hostility.
Since the end of the Cold War the world has come to look rather different. Among states that have attained reasonably comfortable living standards there is less appetite for confrontation or war. As a result the self-assumed US “burden of global leadership” in war and peace on the international scene is seen as a less desirable commodity than before.
Hence fewer nations and peoples are willing to risk the potential war that US “leadership” might today bring about—in Korea, in Europe vis-a-vis NATO’s confrontations along the Russian borders, in patrolling the straits of Taiwan, or war in Venezuela, or “maintaining the free flow of oil” in the Persian Gulf (when such free flow has almost never been challenged.)
Increasing numbers of international polls over the years suggest that the populations of many countries in the world have now come to view the U.S. itself as one of the biggest threats to global peace. The U.S.—almost continually at war somewhere since the fall of the USSR—increasingly gravitates towards military approaches to handling global crises. Even before Trump’s presidency U.S. diplomacy has grown ever weaker in the face of rising U.S. regional military commands that dwarf the authority and skills of our ambassadors abroad. The commander of US AFRICOM, for example, presides over a massive military budget and effectively represents the dominant voice of U.S. policy in Africa. These institutionalized military resources dwarf the financial and political power of any single U.S. ambassador in any African country. No wonder such maldistribution of U.S. power abroad leads to an enhanced consideration of military solutions over political or diplomatic ones.
In today’s rapidly shifting world scene the US is arguably more upset than any other major country by the nature and speed of strategic global shifts in power. Blame games are rife in Washington. The U.S. had grown used to being in the driver’s seat of the world order that it engineered since the end of World War II. It seems almost inconceivable to most Americans—and to some foreigners who grew up in that same environment—to imagine a world in which the U.S. is no longer the architect or the supreme arbiter of that global order.
This shift thus generates serious anxieties in Washington over its (relatively) declining power. These anxieties lead to a constant need to publicly reinforce at home and abroad the belief that U.S. power has indeed not slipped at all. The U.S. increasingly invokes the argument that military action is required somewhere, if for nothing else than “to maintain U.S. credibility.”
In short, if you don’t act, however unwise such action might be, you might be broadcasting weakness and no longer representing a credible “commitment.” Hence we move into the seventeenth year of war in Afghanistan. This is all part of the great danger in the dangerous dance of rising and declining powers. The psychology intrinsic to both rising and declining power can be dangerous. As a result the U.S. is treated by outsiders with caution, even as perhaps a snake capable of striking out unexpectedly.
The upshot is widespread global nervousness about U.S. intentions and actions—even before Trump—and their risky or unwanted consequences. And that is why much of the world now thinks in terms of damage limitation when it anticipates more aggressive U.S. policies.
If we were then to settle on any one single description of the psychology that characterizes Chinese and Russian strategy these days it is indeed “containment” of the U.S. The EU too, for example, increasingly believes it needs to take its relations with Russia into its own hands, rather than potentially be led into a military confrontation with Russia via dubious NATO exercises on Moscow’s borders.
Supporting U.S. “credibility” is not high on the European foreign policy wish list (except understandably for those few small neighbors sadly doomed to eternal life next to the Russian Bear.) South Korean leadership too finds playing the U.S. card sometimes diplomatically useful, but posing a huge danger if Washington is actually willing to unleash war—in which Seoul has everything to lose. Indeed, the one state in the world that tends to completely support US military action almost anywhere in the world these days is Israel.
Finally, the concept of “containment” raises a deeper point about the psychology of international relations. How wise is it to maintain lists of enemy states and leaders who require containment? Few other states do so, partially because declaring another state to be an enemy has obvious negative consequences that easily lead to self-fulfilling prophecy. This phenomenon is fundamental to the very psychology of human relationships. If we signal to someone that we consider them a threat or an enemy, the chances are very good that the other party will reciprocate and that mutual relations will predictably deteriorate. That is why shrewd “good neighbor policies” represent more than just naive feel-goodism. Yet the U.S. still spends a great deal of time drawing up and announcing lists of who is an enemy, or a rival, and who must be punished or contained.
For better or for worse, the international order of the late 20th century is gone. In a period of major strategic change the United States seems determined to cling to the status quo that so long favored it. Yet it might be wise for Washington to stop yearning for it—and for all the trouble that now offers. Perhaps rather than the endless search for enemies (”dragons to slay abroad”) that is the daily stuff of most Washington strategists and think tanks, a determination to adjust to and find common cause with new world powers would yield somewhat more desirable results all around.
Graham E. Fuller is a former senior CIA official, author of numerous books on the Muslim World; his latest book is “Breaking Faith: A novel of espionage and an American’s crisis of conscience in Pakistan.” (Amazon, Kindle) This article originally appeared at his blog, grahamefuller.com. Reprinted with permission.
Former FBI translator Sibel Edmonds has some interesting observations about the author Graham Fuller that are worth examining.
https://www.newsbud.com/2013/04/27/bfp-breaking-news-boston-terror-cias-graham-fuller-nato-cia-operation-gladio-b-caucasus-central-asia/
Gary …see my (misplaced) remarks below
I am glad to see Mr. Fuller oppose “the endless search for enemies … of most Washington strategists” on the zionist payroll, whose chant of “rogue regime” is always intended as “a self-fulfilling prophesy of enduring hostility” to serve themselves at the expense of the people of the United States.
Russia and China did not support “revolutionary movements around the world that ideologically opposed the U.S.” for it was only the US plutocracy that felt threatened or opposed by those inevitable anti-colonial and socialist movements, rooted in the same injustice of plutocracy against which Russia and China had revolted. The people of the US simply have not accepted that their former democracy has been lost to a dictatorship of the rich, and are not suffering enough yet, to have the courage to rebel.
The US is now, and has long been led by its dictatorship away from a sane foreign policy. It is troubling that Mr. Fuller may have been involved in the US attempt to overthrow the government of NATO ally Turkey; one wonders whether he now sees that “common cause with new world powers would yield somewhat more desirable results.” Perhaps Turkey has simply come around to the US plutocracy plan of wars for Israel using Al Qaeda rebranded.
But now I would like to hear Mr. Fuller explain how it is that his daughter married the uncle of one of the Boston Bombers. Was this not another false-flag operation to recruit Boston liberals to the cause of endless wars for Israel? Who gave a couple of amateurs two large functioning bombs? Why detonate such things among young liberals far from DC?
And why not explain, Mr. Fuller, your relationship with Fethullah Gulen, his relationship with the CIA, who funds his costly network of madrassahs across central Asia (“to destabilize what remains of Russian power, and especially to counter the Chinese influence in Central Asia” as Mr. Fuller put it), and who backed the coup attempt in Turkey?
And please explain the strategy of Turkey vs. the US in Syria, both backing Al Qaeda re-brands, neither very interested in committing their own troops.
And above all, please explain what you get from Israel for all this.
From the Sibel Edmond article I linked – Here is a quote from Graham A. Fuller, former Deputy Director of the CIA’s National Council on Intelligence:
“The policy of guiding the evolution of Islam and of helping them against our adversaries worked marvelously well in Afghanistan against the Red Army. The same doctrines can still be used to destabilize what remains of Russian power, and especially to counter the Chinese influence in Central Asia.”
This blog would have been much more fun to debate:
“Why did Turkey Issue an Arrest Warrant Against Me?” Graham E. Fuller 7 December 2017
“The EU too, for example, increasingly believes it needs to take its relations with Russia into its own hands, rather than potentially be led into a military confrontation with Russia via dubious NATO exercises on Moscow’s borders.”
I’d be interested in seeing some specific examples of this alleged phenomenon. It seems to me the U.S./NATO/EU monolith remains disturbingly solid, especially vis-à-vis Russia.
This Graham Fuller piece in general suffers from an excess of windy generalities relative to actual facts and analysis.
I concur. As soon as you see some EU political figure starts talking that way on MSM, further checking usually reveals that it’s either some retired politician that already has no real weight, or some backstage left wingers, who noone listens to.
Now european PEOPLE are indeed mostly believe that. For past 7 years of working and travelling different states, I concluded that there are actually only 3 european countries that indeed HATE Russia and russians on every level – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Ukraine I am not talking about, it’s a different can of worms, quite a complicated one (and hardly a Europe anyway). Poland is often claimed to be that, but in my experience, that’s a load of wishful propaganda. Polish people are generally quite arrogant, but when it comes to Russia-hating, I’ve been repeatedly surprised how NOT into that they are.
But so far as I can see, EU countries are tend to ignore people’s opinion on this matter, and EU people prefer not to stir the boat too much, despite the losses they have from anti-Russian policies in different spheres. Can’t blame them for that, really.
In my experience, the vast majority of Europeans think the Palestinians are very badly treated and should be given more support and equal status in the Middle East. Unlike European politicians, who bow down to Israel on every occasion.
The author’s description of Washington’s habit of targeting countries for “containment” seemed like a good pretext for a lengthier discussion, but then the article just ran out of gas.
“The U.S.—almost continually at war somewhere since the fall of the USSR—increasingly gravitates towards military approaches to handling global crises.” ALMOST!?!?!? if its almost then please point to the day, the single day in the past 73 years when the US did not kill anyone anywhere in the world.
(except understandably for those few small neighbors sadly doomed to eternal life next to the Russian Bear.) This is a joke right? He can’t be serious – being next to evil Russia dooms a country to just what exactly?
Yes the world order is changing and it looks like to me that Fuller has not noticed very well. His fear of the “Russian Bear” his “almost” on continuous slaughter and his entire argument misunderstands what changes are taking place and the new approaches to it.
It is common knowledge that US foreign policy at its root is “Global full spectrum domination.” Each and every action the US takes is to further the effort toward that goal. All this enemies list and theater is just that.
Commentators talk and talk and never give voice to the fundamental policy behind all this. So the real problem is never or rarely discussed.
The World is being guided, right now, via new Silk Road, and here in America by LaRouche’s four laws, towards becoming a Class I global civilization (according to galactic definitions) of peaceful coexistence within itself and with its sister civilizations on the other worlds of the Galaxy. This help is coming from those whom your fellow Babylonians, also ancient Greeks, Egyptians, Sumerians, etc….would immediately recognize, but we moderns are completely blind to. There. Never again say that what is REALLY going on hasn’t been told on this site again.
Gary,…Your link is a lot more interesting than the Fuller article. I would recommend that everyone watch the “Glaudio” videos. I haven’t finished watching, but Sebel Edmonds has some very revealing information. it’s the first indication I’ve had as to where Gulen fits into the matrix of intrigue.
BobH – I quite agree Bob and believe that Ms. Edmonds information is really key here in understanding who this author “is.” Also, her observations on the evolution of Operation Gladio into Gladio-B as she calls it, is also critical in examining more recent false flag terrorism by Western powers.
US imperium is declining, that’s it, the sooner it can respect a multipolar world and other nations, the better for all inhabitants of Planet Earth. US bureaucrats live in delusion.
Except that just like a dying start turns into an all consuming black hole , the crazed Exceptionalist Empire may well kill us all.
Perhaps rather than the endless search for enemies (”dragons to slay abroad”) that is the daily stuff of most Washington strategists and think tanks, a determination to adjust to and find common cause with new world powers would yield somewhat more desirable results all around.
Sadly this requires that there be sane voices in power in Washington. There are none that identify themselves This is because such voices are systematically eliminated as soon as they express views that deviate from the Imperial line as efficiently as similar dissenters were in communist Albania. Who can forget the endless cringeworthy standing ovations that the lunatic Netanyahu receives whenever this leader of a small nation speaks to the joint houses in Washington. Woe betide being seen as anything less than ecstatically enthralled. Enver Hoxha and Stalin would have been in total admiration.
Well I always think that at some point things like US sanctions will no longer bite. At some point the US will lose reserve currency status, the US Petrodollar will no longer be dominant, and the US dollar will not reign supreme. When the US is no longer the dominant economy on the planet then will the victims of US sanctions take retribution on the US. Myself, I see the US moreover somewhat isolated from the rest of the world such as votes about Israel in the UN. Or the fact that the US is among 3 nations out of what a 196 countries that has not adopted the metric system. Increasingly, I see US actions as isolating itself from the rest of the world. Also, I am one who sees the US as the greatest threat to peace on this planet (even Martin Luther King knew this many years ago). I would also point out that I believe the US has been at war 93% of its’ history so not everything started with the Cold War.
My belief is also that the US has the potential to be a great nation if only it would use its’ technology for the betterment of mankind rather than trying to dominate the planet to enrich itself.
Joe L, I agree. When the sanctioned nations become a market all of their own, and while this block of sanctioned nations forms a new union, the U.S. will be left a lone, and without a reserve currency to it’s once unrivaled status….then we are done. Joe
I read an article about how China has grasped the future of transportation and will soon be the dominant producer of batteries for electric cars. Meanwhile we seem to be spectators in Elon Musk’s gamble to build the biggest battery factory in the World.
Not fans but spectators looking at a playing field and not truly understanding what it is like to be in the game. In fact we are not in the game. Scott Pruitt and all the appointees of the current administration seem more devoted to trotting out the Beverly Hillbilly’s of “Clean Coal Miner Town” while the petrodollars smile down from their soon to end Ivory towers.
We are currently heading headlong into technological obscurity as the current administration panders to the rich without any coherent vision of how we will continue our economic success.
Our politicians are well paid by the rich to prop up their dying business models and prop up their bloated stock prices with pure BS about how clean coal will power our future and how we all need to be super concerned about the jobs of coal miners.
It is laughable that we are concerned about coal mines and the jobs they create while the government and industry are sidetracked by a nostalgic of “America” filled with smokestacks and hard working blue collar coal miners. Such appeals to a shrinking job market may appeal to voters but it does absolutely nothing to secure a competitive advantage.
The new economy depends on highly educated people who can design our future and lead our economy. There are lots of them for sure and I have no doubt that future Elon Musk’s will spring up and like the Wright Brothers invent new technologies we are still at a distinct disadvantage.
We are at a disadvantage because our government is controlled by the wealth of the past. A wealth built on oil, coal, gas and lots of geopolitics which, while they have spent our wealth on military programs and wars, is doing nothing to prepare us for the coming age.
The current administration’s vision is akin to a fictional administration which fights the railroads and the telegraph and touts the brave Americans who still ride horses and rely on the Pony Express.
They claim the “good horse riders of America” are the key to a sound economy. while the eschew technology and smirk at the locomotive and other means of transportation like the automobile.
They do this because they are paid by the owners of the telegraph and the Pony Express to support their business model.
We call these folks “Special Interests” and they are the largest corporations in America like Exxon. They run Washington politics and have an economic interest to prolong their dying business models. They have the bucks and hold our government hostage. For now at least.
Nowhere to be seen is a coherent vision of the future.
The stock market grows and grows as the rich hold ever more control over our government installing politicians at every level of government to actually block technology.
Do we really think we live on another planet? Do we really expect that other nations like China will not capitalize on all of the technology and seek to dominate the future. I can tell you the answer is they will use every advantage to outmaneuver us and leave us in the dust.
Trump can dream all he wants to about the wondrous nature and the sheer beauty of clean coal and all of the beautiful coal miners who represent America in his politicized acts to pander to who voted for him. It will not be much comfort as other nations leapfrog us and become the next superpowers.
If we want to remain relevant and competitive we would be wise to embrace the vision of Elon Musk and look to new technology and leaders who share his vision.
If Trump really wants to make America great again he could start by abandoning his refusal to believe in science and technology, stop appointing anti progressive nitwits and paid corporate shills to agency posts, stop the nomination of Judges who have no legal experience but very much have an undying loyalty to the party of the rich etc.
No good can come from all of this governmental neanderthalism.
Other nations are not waiting for us to take the lead but are already taking the lead for the future.
My final take is that the current government is deeply troubling in that it is owned and controlled by special interest who have managed to exert undue influence on our leadership and has hand picked lackies who will do their bidding.
Democracy and our nation cannot function with a bunch of CEOs who rail against every pressure for them to change their business models and pay politicians to preserve those business models.
Something wicked this way comes unless we again have the vision which won the space race and landed men on the Moon.
Right now we are in a precarious position brought on by visionless politicians who only grovel at the feet of CEOs
If we think these geniuses are going to win the day, one only need look at all of the failed businesses of the past to see they have no crystal ball which will secure their future.
National prosperity needs a government which is at the forefront not protecting the rear guard.
Excellent analogy.
Yes, the coherent vision, although well represented here, is nowhere to be seen on US mass media controlled by money power. The US has squandered its great opportunity for a benevolent American Century since WWII, which could easily have raised half the world from poverty and set a shining example for the future, and made the US the most secure of nations. Instead the US has killed millions of innocents, sold its institutions to the zionist/MIC/WallSt plutocracy, ruined its security, and discredited itself for all time.
Those with great vision will be seldom heard in the US until the poor rise to overthrow the dictatorship of the rich. That will likely be long after the US has declined in isolation and embargo, after humiliating military defeats and economic bubbles. The US has caused its own ruin by seeking to tyrannize a global family fast growing to far greater strength than its own. All tyrants at last fall, as conciliators build for the future.
there’s no doubt at all that the US of A is a basket case – a criminal one
After reading Mr. Fuller’s assessment, it is very hard not to concur with his observations; There are innumerable examples that one could cite to support his chief thesis so I will refer to only one. Several years ago, president Obama declared Venezuela as a national threat to the security of US. A third world country mired in deep political, social, and economical problems. One would have to have some mental retardation to agree with Obama’s decre. Only a population either ignorant or gullible could be duped this ease.
” Even before Trump’s presidency U.S. diplomacy has grown ever weaker in the face of rising U.S. regional military commands that dwarf the authority and skills of our ambassadors abroad.”
That was most apparent under Bush in Afghanistan when on policy matters the voice was the military commander, seldom the ambassador. Since, it has grown worse, certainly the appointment of Generals in Trump’s Cabinet demonstrates that, recalling the lament about Viet Nam that we would have won if we just left to the Generals.
If there is one single thing that made Putin the target it is his challenge, that the world doesn’t belong to us and mutual respect is essential.
Still, it is surprising how cowed the world is when it come to America. When you think of the outrageous use of sanctions at the drop of the hat, and the injury that does not only to the party targeted but any party with relations with the target, why is there not more outrage and movement to fight back.
Again, the devil Putin comes to mind. He has stood up and he needs to be punished.