Robert Parry’s Legacy and the Future of Consortiumnews

Robert Parry, editor and publisher of Consortiumnews.com, died peacefully Saturday evening. In this tribute, his son Nat Parry describes Robert’s unwavering commitment to independent journalism.
By Nat Parry
ƒIt is with a heavy heart that we inform Consortiumnews readers that Editor Robert Parry has passed away. As regular readers know, Robert (or Bob, as he was known to friends and family) suffered a stroke in December, which – despite his own speculation that it may have been brought on by the stress of covering Washington politics – was the result of undiagnosed pancreatic cancer that he had been unknowingly living with for the past 4-5 years.
He unfortunately suffered two more debilitating strokes in recent weeks and after the last one, was moved to hospice care on Tuesday. He passed away peacefully Saturday evening. He was 68.
Those of us close to him wish to sincerely thank readers for the kind comments and words of support posted on recent articles regarding Bob’s health issues. We read aloud many of these comments to him during his final days to let him know how much his work has meant to so many people and how much concern there was for his well-being.
I am sure that these kindnesses meant a lot to him. They also mean a lot to us as family members, as we all know how devoted he was to the mission of independent journalism and this website which has been publishing articles since the earliest days of the internet, launching all the way back in 1995.
With my dad, professional work has always been deeply personal, and his career as a journalist was thoroughly intertwined with his family life. I can recall kitchen table conversations in my early childhood that focused on the U.S.-backed wars in Central America and complaints about how his editors at The Associated Press were too timid to run articles of his that – no matter how well-documented – cast the Reagan administration in a bad light.
One of my earliest memories in fact was of my dad about to leave on assignment in the early 1980s to the war zones of El Salvador, Nicaragua and Guatemala, and the heartfelt good-bye that he wished to me and my siblings. He warned us that he was going to a very dangerous place and that there was a possibility that he might not come back.
I remember asking him why he had to go, why he couldn’t just stay at home with us. He replied that it was important to go to these places and tell the truth about what was happening there. He mentioned that children my age were being killed in these wars and that somebody had to tell their stories. I remember asking, “Kids like me?” He replied, “Yes, kids just like you.”
Bob was deeply impacted by the dirty wars of Central America in the 1980s and in many ways these conflicts – and the U.S. involvement in them – came to define the rest of his life and career. With grisly stories emerging from Nicaragua (thanks partly to journalists like him), Congress passed the Boland Amendments from 1982 to 1984, which placed limits on U.S. military assistance to the contras who were attempting to overthrow the Sandinista government through a variety of terrorist tactics.
The Reagan administration immediately began exploring ways to circumvent those legal restrictions, which led to a scheme to send secret arms shipments to the revolutionary and vehemently anti-American government of Iran and divert the profits to the contras. In 1985, Bob wrote the first stories describing this operation, which later became known as the Iran-Contra Affair.
Contra-Cocaine and October Surprise
Parallel to the illegal arms shipments to Iran during those days was a cocaine trafficking operation by the Nicaraguan contras and a willingness by the Reagan administration and the CIA to turn a blind eye to these activities. This, despite the fact that cocaine was flooding into the United States while Ronald Reagan was proclaiming a “war on drugs,” and a crack cocaine epidemic was devastating communities across the country.
Bob and his colleague Brian Barger were the first journalists to report on this story in late 1985, which became known as the contra-cocaine scandal, and became the subject of a congressional investigation led by then-Senator John Kerry (D-Mass.) in 1986.
Continuing to pursue leads relating to Iran-Contra during a period in the late 80s when most of Washington was moving on from the scandal, Bob discovered that there was more to the story than commonly understood. He learned that the roots of the illegal arm shipments to Iran stretched back further than previously known – all the way back to the 1980 presidential campaign.
That electoral contest between incumbent Jimmy Carter and challenger Ronald Reagan had come to be largely dominated by the hostage crisis in Iran, with 52 Americans being held at the U.S. embassy in Tehran since the 1979 Iranian Revolution. The Iranian hostage crisis, along with the ailing economy, came to define a perception of an America in decline, with former Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan promising a new start for the country, a restoration of its status as a “shining city on a hill.”
The hostages were released in Tehran moments after Reagan was sworn in as president in Washington on January 20, 1981. Despite suspicions for years that there had been some sort of quid pro quo between the Reagan campaign and the Iranians, it wasn’t until Bob uncovered a trove of documents in a House office building basement in 1994 that the evidence became overwhelming that the Reagan campaign had interfered with the Carter administration’s efforts to free the hostages prior to the 1980 election. Their release sooner – what Carter hoped would be his “October Surprise” – could have given him the boost needed to win.
Examining these documents and being already well-versed on this story – having previously travelled three continents pursuing the investigation for a PBS Frontline documentary – Bob became increasingly convinced that the Reagan campaign had in fact sabotaged Carter’s hostage negotiations, possibly committing an act of treason in an effort to make sure that 52 American citizens continued to be held in a harrowing hostage situation until after Reagan secured the election.
Needless to say, this was an inconvenient story at a time – in the mid-1990s – when the national media had long since moved on from the Reagan scandals and were obsessing over new scandals, mostly related to President Bill Clinton’s sex life and failed real estate deals. Washington also wasn’t particularly interested in challenging the Reagan legacy, which at that time was beginning to solidify into a kind of mythology, with campaigns underway to name buildings and airports after the former president.
At times, Bob had doubts about his career decisions and the stories he was pursuing. As he wrote in Trick or Treason, a book outlining his investigation into the October Surprise Mystery, this search for historical truth can be painful and seemingly thankless.
“Many times,” he wrote, “I had regretted accepting Frontline’s assignment in 1990. I faulted myself for risking my future in mainstream journalism. After all, that is where the decent-paying jobs are. I had jeopardized my ability to support my four children out of an old-fashioned sense of duty, a regard for an unwritten code that expects reporters to take almost any assignment.”
Nevertheless, Bob continued his efforts to tell the full story behind both the Iran-Contra scandal and the origins of the Reagan-Bush era, ultimately leading to two things: him being pushed out of the mainstream media, and the launching of Consortiumnews.com.
I remember when he started the website, together with my older brother Sam, back in 1995. At the time, in spite of talk we were all hearing about something called “the information superhighway” and “electronic mail,” I had never visited a website and didn’t even know how to get “on line.” My dad called me in Richmond, where I was a sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth University, and told me I should check out this new “Internet site” he and Sam had just launched.
He explained over the phone how to open a browser and instructed me how to type in the URL, starting, he said, with “http,” then a colon and two forward slashes, then “www,” then “dot,” then this long address with one or two more forward slashes if I recall. (It wasn’t until years later that the website got its own domain and a simpler address.)
I went to the computer lab at the university and asked for some assistance on how to get online, dutifully typed in the URL, and opened this website – the first one I had ever visited. It was interesting, but a bit hard to read on the computer screen, so I printed out some articles to read back in my dorm room.
I quickly became a fan of “The Consortium,” as it was called back then, and continued reading articles on the October Surprise Mystery as Bob and Sam posted them on this new and exciting tool called “the Internet.” Sam had to learn HTML coding from scratch to launch this online news service, billed as “the Internet’s First Investigative ‘Zine.” For his efforts, Sam was honored with the Consortium for Independent Journalism’s first Gary Webb Freedom of the Press Award in 2015.
X-Files and Contra-Crack
At some point along the way, Bob decided that in addition to the website, where he was not only posting original articles but also providing the source documents that he had uncovered in the House office building basement, he would also take a stab at traditional publishing. He compiled the “October Surprise X-Files” into a booklet and self-published it in January 1996.
He was also publishing a newsletter to complement the website, knowing that at that time, there were still plenty of people who didn’t know how to turn a computer on, much less navigate the World Wide Web. I transferred from Virginia Commonwealth University to George Mason University in the DC suburbs and started working part-time with my dad and Sam on the newsletter and website.
We worked together on the content, editing and laying it out with graphics often culled from books at our local library. We built a subscriber base through networking and purchasing mailing lists from progressive magazines. Every two weeks we would get a thousand copies printed from Sir Speedy and would spend Friday evening collating these newsletters and sending them out to our subscribers.
The launching of the website and newsletter, and later an even-more ambitious project called I.F. Magazine, happened to coincide with the publication in 1996 of Gary Webb’s “Dark Alliance” series at the San Jose Mercury-News. Webb’s series reopened the contra-cocaine controversy with a detailed examination of the drug trafficking networks in Nicaragua and Los Angeles that had helped to spread highly addictive crack cocaine across the United States.
The African-American community, in particular, was rightly outraged over this story, which offered confirmation of many long-standing suspicions that the government was complicit in the drug trade devastating their communities. African Americans had been deeply and disproportionately affected by the crack epidemic, both in terms of the direct impact of the drug and the draconian drug laws and mandatory minimum sentences that came to define the government’s approach to “the war on drugs.”
For a moment in the summer of 1996, it appeared that the renewed interest in the contra-cocaine story might offer an opportunity to revisit the crimes and misdeeds of the Reagan-Bush era, but those hopes were dashed when the “the Big Media” decided to double down on its earlier failures to cover this story properly.
Big Papers Pile On
The Los Angeles Times launched the attack on Gary Webb and his reporting at the San Jose Mercury-News, followed by equally dismissive stories at the Washington Post and New York Times. The piling on from these newspapers eventually led Mercury-News editor Jerry Ceppos to denounce Webb’s reporting and offer a mea culpa for publishing the articles.
The onslaught of hostile reporting from the big papers failed to address the basic premises of Webb’s series and did not debunk the underlying allegations of contra-cocaine smuggling or the fact that much of this cocaine ended up on American streets in the form of crack. Instead, it raised doubts by poking holes in certain details and casting the story as a “conspiracy theory.” Some of the reporting attempted to debunk claims that Webb never actually made – such as the idea that the contra-cocaine trafficking was part of a government plot to intentionally decimate the African-American community.
Gary Webb and Bob were in close contact during those days. Bob offered him professional and personal support, having spent his time also on the receiving end of attacks by journalistic colleagues and editors who rejected certain stories – no matter how factual – as fanciful conspiracy theories. Articles at The Consortium website and newsletter, as well as I.F. Magazine, offered details on the historical context for the “Dark Alliance” series and pushed back against the mainstream media’s onslaught of hostile and disingenuous reporting.
Bob also published the book Lost History which provided extensive details on the background for the “Dark Alliance” series, explaining that far from a baseless “conspiracy theory,” the facts and evidence strongly supported the conclusion that the Reagan-Bush administrations had colluded with drug traffickers to fund their illegal war against Nicaragua.
But sadly, the damage to Gary Webb was done. With his professional and personal life in tatters because of his courageous reporting on the contra-cocaine story, he committed suicide in 2004 at the age of 49. Speaking about this suicide later on Democracy Now, Bob noted how painful it is to be ridiculed and unfairly criticized by colleagues, as his friend had experienced.
“There’s a special pain when your colleagues in your profession turn on you, especially when you’ve done something that they should admire and should understand,” he said. “To do all that work and then have the New York Times and the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times attack you and try to destroy your life, there’s a special pain in that.”
In consultation with his family, Bob and the Board of Directors for the Consortium for Independent Journalism launched the Gary Webb Freedom of the Press Award in 2015.
The Disastrous Presidency of George W. Bush
The presidency of George W. Bush was surreal for many of us, and no one more so than my dad.
In covering Washington politics for decades, Bob had traced many stories to “Dubya’s” father, George H.W. Bush, who had been implicated in a variety of questionable activities, including the October Surprise Mystery and Iran-Contra. He had also launched a war against Iraq in 1991 that seemed to be motivated, at least in part, to help kick “the Vietnam Syndrome,” i.e. the reluctance that the American people had felt since the Vietnam War to support military action abroad.
As Bob noted in his 1992 book Fooling America, after U.S. forces routed the Iraqi military in 1991, President Bush’s first public comment about the victory expressed his delight that it would finally put to rest the American reflex against committing troops to far-off conflicts. “By God, we’ve kicked the Vietnam Syndrome once and for all,” he exulted.
The fact that Bush-41’s son could run for president largely on name recognition confirmed to Bob the failure of the mainstream media to cover important stories properly and the need to continue building an independent media infrastructure. This conviction solidified through Campaign 2000 and the election’s ultimate outcome, when Bush assumed the White House as the first popular-vote loser in more than a century.
Despite the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court had halted the counting of votes in Florida, thus preventing an accurate determination of the rightful winner, most of the national media moved on from the story after Bush was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2001. Consortiumnews.com continued to examine the documentary record, however, and ultimately concluded that Al Gore would have been declared the winner of that election if all the legally cast ballots were counted.
At Consortiumnews, there was an unwritten editorial policy that the title “President” should never precede George W. Bush’s name, based on our view that he was not legitimately elected. But beyond those editorial decisions, we also understood the gravity of the fact that had Election 2000 been allowed to play out with all votes counted, many of the disasters of the Bush years – notably the 9/11 tragedy and the Iraq War, as well as decisions to withdraw from international agreements on arms control and climate change – might have been averted.
As all of us who lived through the post-9/11 era will recall, it was a challenging time all around, especially if you were someone critical of George W. Bush. The atmosphere in that period did not allow for much dissent. Those who stood up against the juggernaut for war – such as Phil Donahue at MSNBC, Chris Hedges at the New York Times, or even the Dixie Chicks – had their careers damaged and found themselves on the receiving end of death threats and hate mail.
While Bob’s magazine and newsletter projects had been discontinued, the website was still publishing articles, providing a home for dissenting voices that questioned the case for invading Iraq in late 2002 and early 2003. Around this time, former CIA analyst Ray McGovern and some of his colleagues founded Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity and a long-running relationship with Consortiumnews was established. Several former intelligence veterans began contributing to the website, motivated by the same independent spirit of truth-telling that compelled Bob to invest so much in this project.
At a time when almost the entire mainstream media was going along with the Bush administration’s dubious case for war, this and a few other like-minded websites pushed back with well-researched articles calling into question the rationale. Although at times it might have felt as though we were just voices in the wilderness, a major groundswell of opposition to war emerged in the country, with historic marches of hundreds of thousands taking place to reject Bush’s push for war.
Of course, these antiwar voices were ultimately vindicated by the failure to find weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and the fact that the war and occupation proved to be a far costlier and deadlier enterprise than we had been told that it would be. Earlier assurances that it would be a “cakewalk” proved as false as the WMD claims, but as had been so often the case in Washington, there was little to no accountability from the mainstream media, the think tanks or government officials for being so spectacularly wrong.
In an effort to document the true history of that era, Bob, Sam and I co-wrote the book Neck Deep: The Disastrous Presidency of George W. Bush, which was published in late 2007. The book traced the work of Consortiumnews, juxtaposing it against the backdrop of mainstream media coverage during the Bush era, in an effort to not only correct the record, but also demonstrate that not all of us got things so wrong.
We felt it was important to remind readers – as well as future historians – that some of us knew and reported in real time the mistakes that were being made on everything from withdrawing from the Kyoto Protocol to invading Iraq to implementing a policy of torture to bungling the response to Hurricane Katrina.
Obama Era
By the Obama presidency, Consortiumnews.com had become a home to a growing number of writers who brought new perspectives to the website’s content. While for years, the writing staff had been limited primarily to Bob, Sam and me, suddenly, Consortiumnews was receiving contributions from journalists, activists and former intelligence analysts who offered a wide range of expertise – on international law, economics, human rights, foreign policy, national security, and even religion and philosophy.
One recurring theme of articles at the website during the Obama era was the enduring effect of unchallenged narratives, how they shaped national politics and dictated government policy. Bob observed that even a supposedly left-of-center president like Obama seemed beholden to the false narratives and national mythologies dating back to the Reagan era. He pointed out that this could be at least partially attributed to the failure to establish a strong foundation for independent journalism.
In a 2010 piece called “Obama’s Fear of the Reagan Narrative,” Bob noted that Obama had defended his deal with Republicans on tax cuts for the rich because there was such a strong lingering effect of Reagan’s messaging from 30 years earlier. “He felt handcuffed by the Right’s ability to rally Americans on behalf of Reagan’s ‘government-is-the-problem’ message,” Bob wrote.
He traced Obama’s complaints about his powerlessness in the face of this dynamic to the reluctance of American progressives to invest sufficiently in media and think tanks, as conservatives had been doing for decades in waging their “the war of ideas.” As he had been arguing since the early 1990s, Robert insisted that the limits that had been placed on Obama – whether real or perceived – continued to demonstrate the power of propaganda and the need for greater investment in alternative media.
He also observed that much of the nuttiness surrounding the so-called Tea Party movement resulted from fundamental misunderstandings of American history and constitutional principles. “Democrats and progressives should be under no illusion about the new flood of know-nothingism that is about to inundate the United States in the guise of a return to ‘first principles’ and a deep respect for the U.S. Constitution,” Bob warned.
He pointed out that despite the Tea Partiers’ claimed reverence for the Constitution, they actually had very little understanding of the document, as revealed by their ahistorical claims that federal taxes are unconstitutional. In fact, as Bob observed, the Constitution represented “a major power grab by the federal government, when compared to the loosely drawn Articles of Confederation, which lacked federal taxing authority and other national powers.”
Motivated by a desire to correct falsified historical narratives spanning more than two centuries, Bob published his sixth and final book, America’s Stolen Narrative: From Washington and Madison to Nixon, Reagan and the Bushes to Obama, in 2012.
Along with revenues from book sales, growing donations from readers enabled Bob to not only pay writers but also to hire an assistant, Chelsea Gilmour, who began working for Consortiumnews in 2014. In addition to providing invaluable administrative support, Chelsea also performed duties including research, writing and fact-checking.
Political Realignment and the New McCarthyism
Although at the beginning of the Obama era – and indeed since the 1980s – the name Robert Parry had been closely associated with exposing wrongdoing by Republicans, and hence had a strong following among Democratic Party loyalists, by the end of Obama’s presidency there seemed to be a realignment taking place among some of Consortiumnews.com’s readership, which reflected more generally the shifting politics of the country.
In particular, the U.S. media’s approach to Russia and related issues, such as the violent ouster in 2014 of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, became “virtually 100 percent propaganda,” Bob said.
He noted that the full story was never told when it came to issues such as the Sergei Magnitsky case, which led to the first round of U.S. sanctions against Russia, nor the inconvenient facts related to the Euromaidan protests that led to Yanukovych’s ouster – including the reality of strong neo-Nazi influence in those protests – nor the subsequent conflict in the Donbass region of Ukraine.
Bob’s stories on Ukraine were widely cited and disseminated, and he became an important voice in presenting a fuller picture of the conflict than was possible by reading and watching only mainstream news outlets. Bob was featured prominently in Oliver Stone’s 2016 documentary “Ukraine on Fire,” where he explained how U.S.-funded political NGOs and media companies have worked with the CIA and foreign policy establishment since the 1980s to promote the U.S. geopolitical agenda.
Bob regretted that, increasingly, “the American people and the West in general are carefully shielded from hearing the ‘other side of the story.’” Indeed, he said that to even suggest that there might be another side to the story is enough to get someone branded as an apologist for Vladimir Putin or a “Kremlin stooge.”
This culminated in late 2016 in the blacklisting of Consortiumnews.com on a dubious website called “PropOrNot,” which was claiming to serve as a watchdog against undue “Russian influence” in the United States. The PropOrNot blacklist, including Consortiumnews and about 200 other websites deemed “Russian propaganda,” was elevated by the Washington Post as a credible source, despite the fact that the neo-McCarthyites who published the list hid behind a cloak of anonymity.
“The Post’s article by Craig Timberg,” Bob wrote on Nov. 27, 2016, “described PropOrNot simply as ‘a nonpartisan collection of researchers with foreign policy, military and technology backgrounds [who] planned to release its own findings Friday showing the startling reach and effectiveness of Russian propaganda campaigns.’”
As Bob explained in an article called “Washington Post’s Fake News Guilt,” the paper granted PropOrNot anonymity “to smear journalists who don’t march in lockstep with official pronouncements from the State Department or some other impeccable fount of never-to-be-questioned truth.”
The Post even provided an unattributed quote from the head of the shadowy website. “The way that this propaganda apparatus supported [Donald] Trump was equivalent to some massive amount of a media buy,” the anonymous smear merchant said. The Post claimed that the PropOrNot “executive director” had spoken on the condition of anonymity “to avoid being targeted by Russia’s legions of skilled hackers.”
To be clear, neither Consortiumnews nor Robert Parry ever “supported Trump,” as the above anonymous quote claims. Something interesting, however, did seem to be happening in terms of Consortiumnews’ readership in the early days of the Trump presidency, as could be gleaned from some of the comments left on articles and social media activity.
It did appear for some time at least that a good number of Trump supporters were reading Consortiumnews, which could probably attributed to the fact that the website was one of the few outlets pushing back against both the “New Cold War” with Russia and the related story of “Russiagate,” which Bob didn’t even like referring to as a “scandal.” (As an editor, he preferred to use the word “controversy” on the website, because as far as he was concerned, the allegations against Trump and his supposed “collusion” with Russia did not rise to the level of actual scandals such as Watergate or Iran-Contra.)
In his view, the perhaps understandable hatred of Trump felt by many Americans – both inside and outside the Beltway – had led to an abandonment of old-fashioned rules of journalism and standards of fairness, which should be applied even to someone like Donald Trump.
“On a personal note, I faced harsh criticism even from friends of many years for refusing to enlist in the anti-Trump ‘Resistance,’” Bob wrote in his final article for Consortiumnews.
“The argument was that Trump was such a unique threat to America and the world that I should join in finding any justification for his ouster,” he said. “Some people saw my insistence on the same journalistic standards that I had always employed somehow a betrayal.”
He marveled that even senior editors in the mainstream media treated the unproven Russiagate allegations as flat fact.
“No skepticism was tolerated and mentioning the obvious bias among the never-Trumpers inside the FBI, Justice Department and intelligence community was decried as an attack on the integrity of the U.S. government’s institutions,” Bob wrote. “Anti-Trump ‘progressives’ were posturing as the true patriots because of their now unquestioning acceptance of the evidence-free proclamations of the U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies.”
An Untimely End and the Future of Consortiumnews
My dad’s untimely passing has come as a shock to us all, especially since up until a month ago, there was no indication whatsoever that he was sick in any way. He took good care of himself, never smoked, got regular check-ups, exercised, and ate well. The unexpected health issues starting with a mild stroke Christmas Eve and culminating with his admission into hospice care several days ago offer a stark reminder that nothing should be taken for granted.
And as many Consortiumnews readers have eloquently pointed out in comments left on recent articles regarding Bob’s health, it also reminds us that his brand of journalism is needed today more than ever.
“We need free will thinkers like you who value the truth based on the evidence and look past the group think in Washington to report on the real reasons for our government’s and our media’s actions which attempt to deceive us all,” wrote, for example, “FreeThinker.”
“Common sense and integrity are the hallmarks of Robert Parry’s journalism. May you get better soon for you are needed more now then ever before,” wrote “T.J.”
“We need a new generation of reporters, journalists, writers, and someone always being tenacious to follow up on the story,” added “Tina.”
As someone who has been involved with this website since its inception – as a writer, an editor and a reader – I concur with these sentiments. Readers should rest assured that despite my dad’s death, every effort will be made to ensure that the website will continue going strong.
Indeed, I think that everyone involved with this project wants to uphold the same commitment to truth-telling without fear or favor that inspired Bob and his heroes like George Seldes, I.F. Stone, and Thomas Paine.
That commitment can be seen in my dad’s pursuit of stories such as those mentioned above, but also so many others – including his investigations into the financial relationship of the influential Washington Times with the Unification Church cult of Rev. Sun Myung Moon, the truth behind the Nixon campaign’s alleged efforts to sabotage President Lyndon Johnson’s Paris peace talks with Vietnamese leaders in 1968, the reality of the chemical attack in Syria in 2013, and even detailed examinations of the evidence behind the so-called “Deflategate” controversy that he felt unfairly branded his favorite football team, the New England Patriots, as cheaters.
Reviewing these journalistic achievements, it becomes clear that there are few stories that have slipped under Consortiumnews.com’s radar, and that the historical record is far more complete thanks to this website and Bob’s old-fashioned approach to journalism.
But besides this deeply held commitment to independent journalism, it should also be recalled that, ultimately, Bob was motivated by a concern over the future of life on Earth. As someone who grew up at the height of the Cold War, he understood the dangers of allowing tensions and hysteria to spiral out of control, especially in a world such as ours with enough nuclear weapons to wipe out all life on the planet many times over.
As the United States continues down the path of a New Cold War, my dad would be pleased to know that he has such committed contributors who will enable the site to remain the indispensable home for independent journalism that it has become, and continue to push back on false narratives that threaten our very survival.
Thank you all for your support.
In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family asks you to please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Consortium for Independent Journalism.
Oh dear!
Blinking back tears here.
Me too, Zach. This is a deep shock. It hurts something really deep in me. Can you love someone you have never met in the flesh? Yes you can. And I feel wounded by his loss. I am so grateful for all that Robert did for all of us. He is part of me now, as he is of so many others – so he is not really gone if we can carry on the work he devoted his life to; finding and speaking the truth.
Me too
Yes. Have no other words right now.
Please accept our condolences for your loss which is a loss for all of us. Robert Parry approached investigative journalism with courage and standards that very few people hold. That's what made him a legend. Thank you for inspiring us and raising the bar so journalists hold the standard even higher in the era of fake news because now more than ever that means something.
Thank you.
Good words George.
You are one of the journalistic lights that carry on Robert’s legacy. I hope you don’t mind if I direct people to your Propornot expose at OpEd News.
https://www.opednews.com/articles/Unmasking-Propornot-Expos-by-George-Eliason-CRIMINAL-CONSPIRACY_Crimes-Against-Humanity_Criminalizing-Dissent_Criminally-Complict-180127-235.html
RIP Robert. Well done and thank you for your courage and integrity.
Whoops! I just returned to the home page and there you are.
“Thank you for inspiring us”
Robert Parry had an invaluable, inspiring combination of integrity and courage. The GREAT work of Robert Parry is an inspiration to double down on the fight against the evils of greed and corruption that are attacking our press and democracy.
Over centuries the human race is making moral progress, though slowly and with setbacks. It requires patience with the fortitude. Working for the truth and justice, while sometimes thankless and often condemned, is a noble work that can bring a deep satisfaction, transcending this world. Robert Parry’s light will continue, inspiring other lights.
Too shocked to comment yesterday. Robert Parry’s work will truly live on, in the universal mind of humanity which our better thoughts compose. His family has my sympathy and thanks for their substantial and continuing efforts. I have contributed again, and will continue.
An excellent eulogy
My Condolences
Bob was one of the best journalists with whom I ever had the privilege to work, and one of the finest our country has produced. We have lost an insightful, essential voice. He was a superb reporter, writer and editor, highly ethical, and courageous. I deeply regret his passing and wish his family and close friends all the best. -30-
Dear Parry Family,
I write on behalf of the Meldon family in our deepest condolences. It breaks our heart to hear of Bob's passing. Long-time Consortiumnews contributor, Jerry Meldon, (and my Dad) passed away unexpectedly in July 2018. We know how shocking and devastating it is to lose someone, especially when they've left a tremendous impact on how we relate to the world around us. My Dad admired Bob and cherished his friendship. One of my favorite memories is coming to the Parry house last summer to celebrate Oliver Stone's award. It was a joy to see both my Dad and Bob in their elements, among so many inspiring minds.

We are grateful for Bob's impact on our family's lives. You are all in our thoughts.
We are grateful for Bob’s impact on our family’s lives. You are all in our thoughts.
Dear Perri,
I am so sorry to hear the news not only about Bob Perry but about your father, who I liked and admired. We worked together on The Great Heroin Coup and other projects. My condolences to you and others in your family.
Robert Parry definitely made this world a better place. He will be missed.
As an arch paleo-conservative, I did not agree with Bob on every issue, but I certainly agreed with his brilliant reporting and analysis respecting the mad neoliberal, neocon interventionist foreign policy that is destroying America. And nobody was better at exposing the propaganda and lies of the NYT and WaPo especially, in this regard. I am deeply shaken and saddened by his sudden loss but hope for the continuation of his legacy at this website. Sincere and heartfelt condolences.
Thank you so much Robert.
I am in shock and filled with sorrow. Today the World has lost a great teller of the truth. I feel I grew up with Bob or Mr. Parry as I always called him like a student addressing a professor. I have such a deep respect for you Bob. You were the fount of truthful information like an oasis in the desert when there was a barren wasteland of the coverage of events which left me lost in the desert without a drop of water.
I too was perplexed by the media coverage of the Hostage release timed to coincide within a minute of Reagan’s Inauguration. You brought some sanity back into my world with your tireless investigation. I am sure there is nobody else on this Earth who has done more to uncover the dirty deeds done by our elected officials over the years and I am also sure that if only your reach could have extended further to reach many more ears we would be living in a better world.
You have done a yeoman’s job. You are a mountain of truth jutting far above the dark waters with deadly currents which lure others with their siren songs to the reef of ignorance and disinformation. On top of that mountain there is a tall tower with a beacon of light shining great distances over that black sea illuminating the denizens of the deep state who conspire to rob us of our democracy and our Constitution for their selfish greedy purposes.
It is said that every man has his price. But you are priceless. You have never wavered, never stumbled, never shied away from the truth because you are that mountain with that tower and that beacon. You created it. You created the mountain, built the tower and lighted the beacon. May that beacon continue to shine past your days on this Earth.
Some have asked what does it avail a man to gain a fortune and lose their soul? Let no one ever ask that about you. You certainly could have done that just as so many in the media have made their careers selling their souls and gaining fortunes. But you are the opposite of that. You gave up your commercial journalistic career rather than to cave in to the group think and the yes men. You had a plan. Your plan was to build a mountain and place upon it a high tower and to light a beacon for truth and then you set about the task of doing it. Once it was built you never let the light of truth dim or be blown out even when your website was called “fake news” by the people whose trade is fake news descended upon you and called your website fake.
There is nothing fake about you or your website. You are the tireless leader who leads the fight to combat fake news and you have never wavered. I also know what it is like to alienate friends and family when discussing truths that are hard to accept. People generally do not have the breadth and depth of a life of experience which has taught them that what they see and hear are falsehoods. Nobody wants to believe that they have been fed a pack of lies and the things they believe are not true. But there is a difference in me and you Bob. There is an underlying experience of which we both share which tells us we are being deceived. I just feel it but you investigate it, find the facts and make your case based on hard earned facts. That is a huge difference.
We are all here on this website just armchair philosophers hypothesizing about what might be the real truth but you were always the one who went out into the trenches and dug up the facts to support your hunches. In a sense, you were just doing your job as an investigative reporter. But in another sense you were a revolutionary. As George Orwell wrote before his own untimely death, “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” Orwell wrote “1984” while dying from Tuberculosis. He died a short time after it was published. Orwell published the book in 1949 and died at the age of 46 in 1950.
Today, the book that Orwell wrote in his dying days has reached the number one seller list as people living in our modern dystopian propaganda world come to see that so much of what he wrote has come to pass. I am reminded of a bumper sticker I saw which stated “Orwell wasn’t wrong, he was just off by forty years”
I am certain that Mr. Parry’s legacy will be no less enduring and no less instructive for generations to come.
Forgive me if I have mixed present and past tenses here in this post. I know it is not grammatically correct but it fits my mood. Bob has passed on but he is still with us and I feel comfortable addressing him in the present tense because he is not gone. His thoughts and deeds are alive in everyone who has been a devoted fan of his works. We have been enlightened by him even now though he will never again publish another article here that enlightenment will never fade.
There is a saying that a man’s life ends but his actions and deeds live on. Indeed, what are we if not the accumulation of our actions and deeds here on this Earth. Is it just because we continue to live and produce some work that we are real or that we exist? Or is the measure of our reality based not on the fact we are alive but on the enduring impact we have on others who will continue to gain insight and learning from the work we did?
I believe it is the latter definition that defines if we are real or not. A man may die but the truth is immortal. The life work of Robert Parry continues on and his mission and dedication to truth will never fade away as long as the mountain he built still stands.
Some people are chosen and are given the gift of an irresistible urge to find the truth and expose injustices and Robert Parry was one of these people. There were many others and history reveals they are regarded long after their passing as sages and prophets and even deities. There is an enduring property which is bestowed not upon mere seekers of the truth but bestowed on the brave the speakers of the truth. The virtues of people like Robert Parry is summed up in the virtues of honesty, bravery, fearlessness, selflessness and honor. Robert Parry had all of those virtues.
It is likely that all of the battles and struggles against the group think and the main stream propaganda took their toll on Bob’s health. It is a huge effort to summon the courage to face the world and loudly declare the Emperor has no clothes. The backlash is swift and the consequences severe and it takes bravery to keep keeping on but that is just what Robert Parry did up until his dying day.
Rest well and may you be at peace Robert Parry. You have done so much good here on this Earth more than most and although your battles to uncover the truth took you to battlefields where no one else dared to go you won the battles and you helped to win the war. Your gains will continue to help win the war for a long time after you have passed on.
I hope and pray that this mountain will continue to stand and the tower you built will continue to shine as your decedents who have been taught how to light the torch at the top of the tower continue to shine light on the dark oceans filled with sharks that surround us all.
Godspeed Robert Parry. Your legacy lives on.
I am trying to remember how I found you Bob. I think it was the Iran Contra investigation when it made perfect sense that the Iranian arms deal was a sure fire way for the CIA to raise the capital they needed to fight the leftist Sandinista government in Nicaragua.
Nat. Your story of how your father went away to find out about the truth is so very touching since you could not have known what higher purpose you father was performing at great personal risk to himself. Your father was motivated by a need to seek out the truth and the dirty CIA led covert wars in South America in El Salvador and Nicaragua were magnets for his soul to go and seek and find out what was really going on. His eulogies and remembrances of Gary Webb in many articles were dedicated to Gary who committed suicide (or was murdered) after he published his investigative journalism uncovering the CIA Cocaine drug ring to fund the Contra rebels. It was evidence of his unwavering support and defense of the truth as well as his unending support for a fellow journalist much like himself who sought truth despite the personal risks involved which in the end he paid the price. No one has chronicled the life and death of Gary Webb as well as your father has over the years. It was as if he could not escape this tragedy or let it go because the truth died with Gary Webb. It was an abhorrence which he could not let go of.
I am not sure if there are more than a few brave souls who dared to buck the establishment like your Dad. What he did in his life is something you can be very proud of as all of us onlookers who merely peeked into the window of Robert’s life and saw what we can see from the outside. What we see and saw inspires us and teaches us all that we need to support the historical and vital function of the freedom of the press which is codified in our Constitution as an independent detective agency bound to ferret the truth. Our Constitution was drafted and was ratified by men who experienced first hand the tyrannical power of a repressive foreign government. They inserted the freedom of speech amendment to ensure that men like your father would continue to enjoy the freedom to speak against the abuses of power wielded by a government which was bound to materialize even though they did not see it coming yet.
Bob was perhaps the last best American who truly embodied the spirit of our Constitution and who was willing to take on great personal risk to expose the truth whatever it meant for him. There is no one braver or more heroic than Bob and the pen is certainly mightier than the sword.
Your family can be proud of the work Robert did to uncover the treachery and lies of those who seek to use violence to suppress freedom just as it was for our early citizens of our fledgling nation. Their bravery and willingness to sacrifice themselves for the right to be free is embodied in your Father. He is a true patriot and an American Icon.
Although all of us mourn his passing we are much the wiser for the light he shown on truth and his bravery and honesty for sharing it without compunction.
No one will look back at the dirty wars in South America with a sense of pride in what we did there to those people and if there are any persons who do it is a cause to redouble the work Robert spent his life exposing to ensure that justice is truly for all. All nations should have the right to freely elect leaders including us here in America. That vision started fading with our militaristic overthrow of foreign governments and now that same force is coming home to do the same thing here in our country.
Bob would like you to keep fighting the good fight and help inform people that false patriotism is to be fought against.
I am saddened to learn of Robert Parry’s no longer being with us. Never knowing or meeting the man I’ve grown over the past few years to appreciate his work and his role at Consortium News. Just a few weeks ago I got a surprising Thank You note for my recent modest contribution. My impression has been that this was an intrepid journalist, honest, bold, and especially humane. Our country needed him and his loss will affect many. My heart and sympathies go out to the family and to his many friends and colleagues.
Peace, with Justice and Love, (Rev.) Darrel Meyers (Burbank)
damn, a desperately needed and stellar reporter gone, the type of conscientious journalist that Empire simply can’t stand, but we 99% need to inform us while the bought-and-paid-for lapdog media licks the greasy fingers of the puppet masters…
damn damn damn
sure sorry for your personal/family loss, but much sorrier still for the sad fact that journalism has been diminished that much more by his passing… too few good ones to afford to have any go prematurely…
Sincere condolences, Nat, your father will be greatly missed as pillar of independent and critical thinking honest journalism of 21st century. #RIP
We must teach our young, budding journalists and future reporters what serious public reporting is all about. Someone here ,will take that position. You know, one does not get the IF Stone journalism award for nothing. Please, Consortiumnews. Keep up your tough investigatve journalism. One more beloved person is gone. The best we can do is continue. Love Tina
It’s all so sad, about a man I never knew, but whose life could not have been better lived.
God-damn!! This is really aggravating to lose a perceptive journalist prematurely. Like all
the above commenters, I feel the same loss and offer condolences to the family, though I’m not as adept at writing as most of you.
Condolences to the family. RIP to Bob.
I have been a progressive activist since the Vietnam war and realize that every person here is a dedicated anti racist. I wouldn’t be surprised if most of you have accomplished more on that front than I have.
Terrible news. I haven't commented here before, but this is shocking. Many of us counted on Robert Parry as a ray of sanity and a model of investigative journalism. His sudden passing is very sad.
I wish all the possible good fortune to you in maintaining his legacy, the best tribute you or anyone can give him.
Nat, what a beautifully written piece…
I’m very familiar with your father’s work. I’ve been reading here for a very long time, but for me his Russia gate stories have been a voice of critical truth amidst corporate media lies, as well as, in my opinion, I believe Russia gate to be a government cover up involving the Obama Administration, Clinton campaign, the FBI, DOJ, DNC et.al, in committing primary rigging and election fraud, but has now evolved into another WMD narrative to get public support for war upon Russia.
Never in my 54 years have I seen anything more blatant and dangerous. Your father’s stories on Russia gate were above and beyond the most valuable in examining this narrative and with a sharp mind and critical journalistic eye, your father destroyed the ‘official narrative’ and shone a light on what is the epitome of evil and corruption. I looked forward to his stories. And now, to see that this beacon of journalistic light and truth is gone is truly almost too much to bear..
I can’t imagine the pain you all must be feeling.
What devastating & heartbreaking news that Bob has passed away & my condolences to the Parry family at this difficult time. Bob Parry has many fans down under, here in NZ. In my Maori culture, we would say that Bob was a man of “mana” which translated means, that in a spiritual & physical way, Bob was a person of great courage, personal prestige & character, a person worthy of honour & respect. Mr Parry epitomised “mana” in all those traits & more in his pursuit of journalistic truth! An old Maori poem & proverb describes the passing away of a great Leader & man with this verse commonly used in my Country of New Zealand when a respected person passes away? It says “A mighty Totara (Tree- or great man) has fallen in the forest of Tane”. God bless you Mr Parry, you are that great man & your good works will go with you & you will be rewarded for them. Kia Kaha (be strong) & Aroha (love) to the Parry Family & Bob’s many fans around the World.
Over the years, I read a lot of your father’s articles. May I extend my condolences to you and all your family members.
May your father rest in peace and I know he will be sorely missed by you all and by the many readers who respected his journalistic and investigative integrity which sadly is rare these days and is devoid in most Media outlets, even those that claim to be ‘Alternative’ Writers and thinkers.
Such is the demise of Journalism today and makes the death of your father a greater loss to the profession that sadly and shamefully no longer writes the truth but churns out political propaganda that only serves the interests of a Few..
Honour and Protect the Truth in order to serve your people, your nation, your communities.
Sorry for your great loss. Losing a parent is very painful but always hold on to the memories as they remain with you always.
My condolences to Nat and the Parry family. ConsortiumNews has consistently been the best and most reliable source for news anywhere. I am a much more informed person as a result.
Thank you Robert… you will be missed.
I was shocked and dismayed to learn of the death of one of the greatest journalists who has ever lived. Bob Parry will be greatly missed by those of us who appreciate consortiumnews as the go-to source for truth in reporting; its thorough in-depth coverage of world events is second to none. Someone here asked how could he love someone he’s never met….many of us feel the same. May Mr. Parry’s good work be carried forward by like-minded truth-seekers for whom he will be an inspiration for lifetimes to come.
I just want to “sign” this book of condolences. A Canadian and a reader of Consortium News for the last 4 years, for myself Robert Parry was a beacon of truth in a world of media propaganda and lies. I am truly saddened by this news. Robert Parry will have a legacy in journalism that few today can ever match. To his family, I am truly sorry for your loss.
Thank you Robert. Though your physical form has left us you will always be here, as we gather in this community to keep the flame of our shared humanity alive, against the odds perhaps, but those are the battles worth fighting.
The world is a different place because of you Robert.
Your father’s life was a blessing of truth and of dogged dedication to truth; the rarest blessing to us all. I am sad, and shocked, as are all who read him, that we will be bereft of his insight and of his unwavering pursuit of truth and justice. You, I and all who loved him/his work will honor him by multiplying and emulating his dedication to greater purposes. He lived a life that will not pass but will live on. I am very sorry for loss.
I always looked forward to Robert Parry articles. I had confidence in them, not blind confidence but I knew Robert was giving his best effort and was highly qualified. With degeneracy of today’s media, I am at a loss to know who, instead of Robert, I should pay attention to. Very sad.
This is a very sad event. I had nothing but admiration for Bob Parry and all he stood for as a journalist.
IMO, he built Consortium News into the finest font of information there is on the web.
I encourage Chelsea and Nat to do all they can to sustain it. We need this site now more than ever.
Please accept my deepest condolences. I feel a great loss. Robert Parry’s reporting was inspiring and important. His book, America’s Stolen Narrative, literally changed the way I approach and think about what I read in the main stream media. Robert Parry, in my opinion, was the greatest journalist of his time.
This is devastating news. Robert Parry was a great reporter — I think the best. I always read his articles, which such taught me so much. He stood apart from the legions of so-called journalists who cashed it in a long time ago so they could have a nice title and a comfortable lifestyle. His incisive reporting on US foreign policy, particularly about the dangerous neo-con influence, was excellent. In the past year, his writing exposing the phony Russia-gate scandal was a badly needed counterpoint to the dishonest reporting in major media like the New York Times and Washington Post. Robert will be sorely missed. May we all work to support the continuation of Consortium News. My very best to his family..
Pascal once said “Truth is so obscure in these times, and falsehood so established, that, unless we love the truth, we cannot know it.” Robert Parry was a man who loved the truth, and lived to discover it and share it with others. So sad to hear of his passing; my condolences to the Parry family. So glad to hear that you will continue Mr. Parry’s relentless and fierce search for truth.
Dear Nat,
I am so sorry for the loss of your dear Dad. He was a real hero; a standout in his profession and as a caring human being.
I will continue to support you and Consortium News.
Heartfelt condolences to the Parry family. Lighting a candle this evening for so many reasons.
Thank you for everything. While I only discovered Consortium a couple of years ago, it has been a major source of information and clarity in these confused and confusing times, and hope it can continue as such.
Rest in Peace, Mr. Parry.
Like many others. I had hoped and anticipated that Bob Parry would be back in action following his stroke as if a man with such a backbone and a no nonsense approach to the truth was indestructible. Nat’s history of his dad brought it all back home.
I interviewed Bob a number of time for Takes on the World, a program I host for KZYX, Mendocino County radio, the last time in March of last year. He spoke then about how Rachel Maddow, a darling of the county’s liberals, and the rest of the liberal media had signed on to the neocon agenda in going after Russia’s alleged hacking, a subject about which he was the most penetrating critic. I am going to listen again to the program tonight.
Bob was one of the best and the bravest and will be sorely missed. May Consortium News continue more strongly than ever in honoring his memory and the truth.
Shocked and very sad at this great loss to us all. Robert Parry’s commitment to intellectual honesty is evident in his work, and is precisely what drew me to this site. I wish I had found it many years sooner. Nat, what a beautiful and inspiring review of your father’s life and work.
I am saddened by the news. Robert Parry gave voice to those who suffered the cruelty of U.S. interventions. He set the journalistic bar high, especially now that journalists are paid to research and publish what fits U.S. policy. The world will miss him, but his legacy will continue. My deep condolences to you and your family.
Along with our deepest sympathy for the Parry family and friends, we readers share this profound loss. One of the few great lights of these dark times no longer shines. Robert Parry was an inspiration and role model to all who strive for truth, integrity and fairness in reporting, while committing himself with the deepest self sacrifice in his untiring efforts to lessen suffering in the world.
Thank you Nat for the eloquent, informative eulogy, and for the commitment to carry on. Parry on.
A great patriot, journalist and human being will be sorely missed. My prayers to the family for their loss. Bob was two years older than I and yet I was a student of his and grateful for brilliance.
I am truly sorry to hear this. We sometimes ran into each other around the Arlington Courthouse before the Cosi went out of business, and then I would sometimes run into him at Summers.
He enjoyed dropping in with his laptop to plink away in peace with no distractions so he had time to think. We would encounter each other over the years and have a quiet chat over the news of the day. He was intelligent and very soft spoken and always had an interesting story or even just a little time to hear an opinion or a question. He knew a lot of people and a lot of things. Always thinking. But it wasn’t just about politics. Sometimes we talked of family or of his beloved Red Sox and Patriots. I liked him and am distressed to hear of his passing.
A couple of weeks ago I spotted him on the sidewalk outside his house while driving to work and he looked gray and drawn. I thought he was just tired and wish I’d stopped the car to inquire because he did not look good. But Bob wasn’t big on sharing his troubles, either, so I did not want to intrude.
Rest in peace, Robert Parry. You were a decent guy who was always a pleasure to talk to and you will surely be missed.
Absolutely terrible news! All believers in exposing the truth of what really goes on in this corrupt, imperialist country, must grieve for the loss of Robert Parry. Personally, I am stunned and saddened. Robert Parry was a beacon for truth in professional journalism, and very dedicated in pursuit of that truth. In the age of Trump, where fiction is truth, lies serve the empire, and real news is called “fake,” this loss is especially devastating.
I hope Consortium News will soldier on, and I will contribute to that effort.
My condolences to all in Parry’s family.
Shock. I had no idea he was that sick, and he’s needed today more than ever.
A great man. An important lifetime. A great example of how much just one person can do. Erudite, dedicated, brave.
I burst into tears when I heard the news today. So very sad for all of you and for all of us who desperately needed his clear voice at this critical time.
I wrote a brief tribute to him with a link to a speech of his that I transcribed that helped me make the connection in the first place. FYI to any interested. What a loss. What a loss.
Thanks for making that transcription available. The Robert Parry of 25 years ago reads just like he did in his most recent writings , obviously sincere , with no agenda but telling the truth. What a loss , indeed.
Some thoughts on Robert by Caitlin Johnstone :
Thank you Nat. Know that your father and you are both deeply appreciated. My condolences in your loss. I’m sure I’m one of very many people with tears in our eyes as we read this post. I have the utmost respect for Robert and he will always remain an absolute inspiration.
I am very saddened to learn of Bob Parry’s passing. In no way will this sad event interfere with my monthly contributions to Consortium, which I learned of ten years ago through a link from Information Clearinghouse; yet another valiant website committed to challenging “official” mainstream narratives.
For years and years Consortiumnews has been my go-to site when I wanted to understand the deep stories behind the news. Amazing that Mr. Parry has persisted, when the entire world consigns the real journalists like himself to the “media desert”. I’m glad that the new technology and online platforms have enabled a new generation of readers to get to know his depth and integrity. Peaceful passage, friend.
Wow. Robert Parry’s invaluable journalism will be missed beyond words. His articles have always stood out like rare gems. While we have lost a true exemplary journalist his contribution to the world will go on. I pray that Bob’s family finds comfort in the honorable legacy of integrity and dedication to the truth he leaves behind. RIP to a man of great character and a journalist of the highest standard, Robert Parry.
So very shocked and saddened to learn of the world’s loss of Robert Parry, yet so very grateful for his treasured work. Sincere condolences to your family, Nat, and thank you for your beautifully written chronicle of his life work. This is a sharp reminder to me that all of us who share such deep concern about political events must increase participation to be the change we want to see in the world. Thank you so much for the beacon of your work, Robert Parry!
My condolences to your family.
Consortiumnews generally and Bob’s repoting in particular are an oasis of reason in a desert of maistream media group think. He will be sorely missed, but I’m glad that Consortiumnews will continue and is evidently in good hands.
Thank you, Bob, for all of your hard work. Rest in peace.
I am grateful beyond words for the contributions Robert Parry made to my awareness and insight regarding the truth of modern politics. He remains a giant in investigative reporting and speaking truth to power. I will continue to read this site and I wish the family the very best in this difficult time.
Good-bye, Mr. Parry. I’m sorry you had to leave us so early, just when we needed you more than ever. But the ways of the universe remain largely beyond our comprehension. Your tenure here with us improved life on this tired old planet–though probably not to the extent you’d hoped for, wished for and worked so hard for. Many powerful forces were arrayed against you, because time and again you pointed out the folly and immorality of power-elite governance. I thank you for all you’ve done in shining a penetrating light upon evil machinations brought about by absolute, inhumane and unethical power. Rest in peace, Mr. Parry, assured that in time others will come forward to don the mantle you so expertly wore.
he was an amazing reporter. HUGELY missed. what tremendous contributions he made. his family should be very proud of what he accomplished.
My most sincere condolences to you and your family. Just learned of your father’s illness and death today. I so wish I had been following more closely so that I could have commented and expressed my deep appreciation for all of his valuable work directly to him. When Senator Shaheen and Rep. Kuster held town halls here in New Hampshire this year, my public pleas to them were based in large part on my reading of your father and Consortium News and I urged them both to read him and the other contributors at the site. I don’t have to tell you what a tremendous loss this is for journalism and truth-telling. I’m very relieved to hear that Consortium News will continue to “remain the indispensable home for independent journalism that it has become.”
Like others here, I am shocked and greatly saddened to hear about Bob’s untimely death. His clear, honest reporting helped so many of us see through the haze and misdirection of establishment news. His passing is a loss for everyone, even those who couldn’t place his name on the stories he broke. Bob’s enduring legacy gives me hope that reporters at Consortium News and elsewhere, inspired by his example, will continue to air the truth in ways that the rest of us find actionable.
To the Parry family,
I am so sorry you have lost such a wonderful man. As a journalist, Robert’s articles were the high point of my news reading, I feel like I’ve lost a wise friend.
Robert Parry’s work has been a beacon of sanity for me in a world full of madness. My deepest condolences to family and friends.
Nat your dad was one of a very rare breed in these troubled times,a searcher after the truth,
That makes you a public enemy number one now,with the corrupt and powerful,you and your family must be proud to have
Such a person in your family a great loss to your family and the world.
Shocking news. My deepest condolences to the Parry family. I was an early pre-internet subscriber, and have alway admired Bob’s relentless, consistent pursuit of the truth and professional courage. A real gentleman too — his kind, thoughtful notes in response to my contributions or inquiries were greatly appreciated. I hope CN is able to continue on in the same spirit of fearless reporting which he brought to this site.
I am absolutely crushed at the news of Robert Parry’s passing. So sad. As I said before, when I first found this site, my first thought was: “Who is this man who speaks the truth?” I will never forget what he has given me – the gift of truth. It couldn’t have been easy for him starting up his own website, going against the grain, but he took the road less traveled and we are all the wiser for it.
Last night, I stayed up late and watched “Educating Rita” for some reason. I hadn’t seen the movie in years. After reading the sad news today, I was reminded of how invaluable a good teacher is. Sometimes I would get angry at Robert Parry for not going far enough, not speculating, but to his credit he strictly adhered to the truth and only followed where the facts led. He has tamed this “Rita” somewhat and made me think a little deeper. I am thankful for that.
My deepest sympathy to Robert’s wife and family for their great loss. I’m confident that everyone who has read his articles mourns his passing. That’s a very good legacy to have. You cannot ask for more than that.
I leave this music for you, Robert Parry. We shall all see you again in “That Next Place”.
A huge loss for journalism.
Trump supporters think Raygun is a god, if they’re reading and liking Parry then they don’t understand his work.
Damn!! He was our guy!! Damn!!
I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of Robert Parry’s death. We have lost a great journalist and a great man.
Very sad news.
RIP Great Man and Journalist!
So sorry. I have such a profound respect and admiration for Robert. My deepest condolences and love to family and friends.. He will be missed.
I learned only recently of your father’s stroke, and was shocked to catch a reference to his passing on Tim Canova’s site.
My deepest condolences to you and your father’s entire family.
I read a few of his books and followed Consortiumnews for more than a few years. His reporting and that of other contributors has shaped my understanding of the modern world more than any other writing I can think of at the moment. I am greatly saddened.
Oh, this is such heart breaking news. But Nate, you have done us a remarkable service with your detailed eulogy. I always felt Robert was such a uniquely superb journalist, but until I read this post, I didn’t know the extent to which he was hands on in reporting news. Over the years, I’ve referred many of my friends and family to consortiumnews. A couple of them were even weaned off mainstream news after that. Please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of your beloved father and our beloved friend.
My condolences to your family. I am heartsick to learn of Mr. Parry’s passing. He will indeed be missed. I’ve read his reporting for years, and I can’t find the words to express my sorrow. May he rest in peace.
My condolences to his family. I’m missing Robert terribly. Human beings will.
Condolences to the Parry family. This is such a big loss in such a grave time for journalism. Glad to hear Bob was able to pass on peacefully and that Consortium News will continue to deliver. Looking forward to keeping the truth alive together!
This comes as terrible news.
I know the right thing is to appreciate and celebrate Robert Parry’s life and work, but I feel keenly the void of vitally needed journalism that can now never be filled. Many people who ought to have been afflicted by his skill and diligence will now have an easier time of it than they deserve. Others who need his help won’t get it.
Thanks to Nat for this fine tribute. My deepest sympathies to him, Robert’s other family and friends, his former and current colleagues, and all the ConsortiumNews people, including my fellow readers.
Sad news indeed for his family, and all those he served. A principled, courageous and professional journalist Robert Parry will be remembered as a hero in a profession that has become a refuge for cowards. I don’t think it is too strong a word to describe the many journalists, who have sold their souls to mammon, as traitors. In pursuit of wealth and fame they have deceived and betrayed the people they are supposed to serve.
I’m sad and disappointed and convey my condolences. He was an incorruptible giant of modern journalism. I hope is battle for truth against an increasingly powerful propaganda structure can be continued.
This is shattering news. As an old-school blogger since 2001, and a part oft the community that revolved around Bartcop.com and “The Horse” (MWO) before that, Robert Parry was an inspiration and a source for all of us.
Thank you for this tribute to his life and work. I’m so sorry for your loss – and ours.
Bob’s death is a sad news. many years ago, I discovered this website and Bob’s writings and analyses. As a Paris based independent researcher in geopolitic, I have had the occasion and the pleasure to learn and to enrich my research thanks to Bob’s investigative journalism especially when he showed the covered face of the American foreign policy and its planetary implications.
Consortiumnews and Tomdispatch were and remain my two preferred intelllectuall tools to understand the International Relations in general and the geopolitics in particular.
thank you for all Bob. I hope that this website continue to inform his readers all over the world. Every reader should pay tribute to Bob and his accomplished mission ; making the people more concious of international politics and giving them ithe necessary intellectual weapon in order to confront the political propaganda waged by the mainstream media.
Bob Is irreplaceable, but the work he did , and the unflagging courage he showed in doing it will never be forgotten . I know that many others who followed and admired him will continue to be inspired by his legacy. Dear Nat , he would be so pleased and proud of your beautiful tribute.
As Annie said earlier, I too felt it was a glitch, or a warning sign to take more time off and heal from the issues of current news which no doubt provided an internal torment to Mr Parry. I did think he would get better, and it is with great sadness to hear this was not the case.
Thank you for the well written eulogy as he will be missed in many arenas where those who can sensibly discuss the issues of today without venom, and take it a step higher to add years of wisdom is what I will miss most. I’m glad, through my sadness to hear his sons add the humanity which was the man.
One of the greatest gifts I felt Robert Parry brought to bear in his writings and articles here was the totally unnecessary need to toss labels around as euphemisms to berate another opinion. We live at a time when even the smartest cannot properly define “conservatism”,”liberal”, a true Constitutional believer, a true “ defender of our country” unless the qualifications are a part of the labels. “Fiscal Conservative”, “Progressive” neo this or alt that ad infinitum. Labels are cast about to minimalize an opinion or an argument based on partial information. Anyone reading Mr Ellsworths’ new book will know most us us have only small pieces of the totality of information and this “need to know” is not just a military creed. We really don’t know as much as we think we do.
I mention the lack of labels as one of Robert Parrys’ greatest gifts to many and most of the articles he wrote. It’s hard to find his equal in the bile of news today as someone is immediately ‘defined’ without even presenting a cogent thought. In this regard, Robert Parry shared an important gift. Listen to the message, and provide salient responses to the articles of today or the human across from you and especially the ones who assume facts without presenting any facts to back up the propaganda, or “articles” as they would rather be known.
For his ability to delve and deliver without banal, conventional, or clique labels has been a wonderful gift to the world, and for that alone I value his work and wisdom, and will miss him terribly.
“Group-think” is not a pejorative label in my opinion, but rather a truism.
I also wish a heart-felt emotion at the loss in the family, at a time most sudden and wish healing through the loss.
Please accept my condolences. I am genuinely saddened by this. Robert’s courage and intellect will be greatly missed. His was a voice of sanity and intelligence that is now very rare in journalism. This is a great loss to journalism, and the world.
Bob was the best editor I ever had. He gave me a home for my work the past six years. He was an extraordinary journalist and man, as Nat’s moving obituary makes clear. This is devastating for everyone who knew Bob as for his readers who came to depend on him. The struggle to uncover the truth in this massively corrupt time just got a lot harder.
You’ve written a fine tribute to your father, Nat. Please accept my condolences for your family’s loss. Consortium News has been indispensable reading for me since I came across the website a few years ago. It’s a testament to Robert Parry’s courage, character and integrity that he never wavered from seeking the truth, no matter how inconvenient his reporting might prove to be, for him or for the powers that be. That’s what made him a journalistic icon.
As Tommy Douglas would say (and Robert Parry unfailing did):
Onward!
I’m sorry to learn of your father’s death. It’s a loss for those of us who have been reading his work for years but a much greater loss to you.
I am very sad to learn this news. The contribution of Robert Parry and Consortiumnews is truly heroic.
For me personally, it has been crucial to help creating a somewhat coherent picture of the forces and dynamics behind the otherwise incomprehensible destructive behaviour of the West in Ukraine and vis a vis Russia, and the coordinated propaganda in msm and of most of our politicians. I have also learned a lot more, in the process, of course. I am immensely grateful.
I wish you all the best of success in continuing and developing your mission and reaching out to the public!
One cannot help noting that t is a strength of American society, after all, that this site exists.
Very sad news. Vale Robert Parry. Condolences and best wishes to his family. The world has lost a fine journalist.
I, I am truly saddened by the news. His conviction to not let Gary Webb be forgotten and his writing on the ‘true ‘ nature of Thomas Jefferson resonated deeply for me.We are in essence an extended family, thank you Robert.
The strangest thing, as I was finishing I heard the distinct howling of an alpha coyote followed by the echoes of the pack running through our neighborhood….such is life, no?
Such tragic news. Consortium News was consistently the best source of unbiased independent news analysis on the Web, and I always sought out the byline “Robert Parry”. I sincerely hope the high standard of fearless reporting and analysis found in Mr. Parry’s articles will continue as part of his legacy.
So sad. Robert Parry was one of my favorite, real journalists. I mentioned him to all of my friends, family and students.
I’m at a loss for words… did manage to put together a comment on my Facebook page. I guess I’ll go with that —
A huge loss. Journalist par excellence and a fine human being. Someone who made the world a better place for having been here. He will be missed.
And to that I might add,,, I’m thankful his creation — Consortiumnews — is still here to carry on with his mission. He put together a good ensemble here. One that reflects his values and integrity.
And I also might add that Nat Parry wrote an excellet tribute… and maybe he can contribute more often in the future.
Please continue to write the truth. All the things you mention in the above obituary exist here in Britain. That is the manipulation by the government and media of the truth of what is going on in the world.
RIP Bob Parry
Although I’ve never commented before but a website I’ve been reading regularly to get the ‘real story’. A tragic shame that such a superb journalist with such integrity, one of the few truth tellers out there, has been taken from us so prematurely. My thoughts and wishes to all friends and family
Tears filled my eyes reading the news of Robert Parry’s death and the moving account of his legacy as the courageous truthteller whom I have trusted so strongly. He was taken by cancer complications at only 67. At 82, I am here after three deadly cancers, two cured and one incurable blood cancer in remission for now. Those are 15 years Robert Parry did not get while he was so productive and needed in this world! Life can be very unfair! I shall miss him! But I am thankful Consortium News will continue his mission. How fortunate to have had this amazing man among us!
My sincerest condolences to you and your family. I have been an regular reader of Robert’s posts for many years. I will miss him a great deal. I hope the tradition of excellent reportage and commentary will continue.
I am new to this site and am moved by the dedication of Bob to his work. RIP Bob. May you inspire a legion of truth-seekers as your legacy. Special thanks to Max Blumenthal for introducing me to this website. You have just won a new follower.
My deepest condolences. This is a great loss all around. Bob will be greatly missed.
I was alerted by a family member to news of Robert Parry’s death.
Such sad news: we’ll feel his loss acutely.
This is a wonderful eulogy: my deepest condolences to the Parry family.
Heartfelt condolences. A great journalist and a favourite site of mine.
He fought the good fight for the truth. He will not be forgotten.
I don’t even know if I can find words right now. I am sitting here with tears in my eyes. It seems so unfair that rare good and honest people like Bob die so early.
You will be missed. But you also were a huge inspiration to a lot of people and so I think your legacy will continue. I won’t forget you and every time someone speaks about real journalism, your name will come to my mind and will serve as an example.
Rest in peace.
R.I.P. Mr Parry, and thank you for your work.
A very sad day. We have lost a true patriot and a courageous journalist at a time when a total propaganda war emanates from the American mainstream press. Such a great loss for truth-seekers.
Condolences to his family.
What sad and shocking news! This is the only website that tells all the truth regardless of the subject. The world is a sadder place.
My deepest sympathy to you and your family for your loss.
I am stunned and selfishly saddened by the loss of such an exceptional journalist who tirelessly dug for the truth and shared it so clearly and eloquently with readers. My understanding of world events has been increased immeasurably by reading Robert Parry’s books and columns and the contributions of others to this site.
In addition to my condolences, I extend my best wishes to you and the others who intend to carry on his work. It is greatly needed, now more than ever.
What a wonderful tribute to an excellent man (and human being). The quest for truth is among the noblest of causes and it always seems to come at a price. Standing up to lies, deceit and corruption is not an easy task and he did it well… He will be missed.
Sincere condolences to you and your family.
That leaves me numb. What a shock. What a loss. No one else saw the truth and wrote about it as clearly as he did. Who will step up and attempt to take his place? Someone must.
Robert Parry was a light to the world.
One of the questions from Dharma (in the form of a Yaksha) to Yudhishthira:
What is the most wonderful thing in this world?
Day after day there enter into the Temple of Death countless lives. Looking on this spectacle, the rest of them, those who remain, believe themselves to be permanent, immortal. Can anything be more wonderful than this?
The Mahabharata
Enormous and perhaps irreplaceable loss to truth and to our Republic.
God bless you and your family. This sudden and tragic loss must be difficult.
I only discovered Consortium News a few years ago and did not recall the name of Robert Parry. It was a refreshing read. A “newspaper” where they still practiced journalism!
As closely as I follow the news, and the close attention I paid to the atrocities in Central America, Iran-Contra, government-sanctioned crack cocaine smuggling, etc. I no doubt read many of his articles in those days.
Robert Parry was a journalist’s journalist. He will be sorely missed. I am grateful you are keeping Consortium News going. The standards of journalism it exemplifies sorely needed.
I join with others around the world in the sadness and sorrow on the demise of Robert Parry. May his soul rests in peace, the peace he looked forward to in this world. His legacy will live forever. My deepest condolence to his family and loved ones.
My condolences to you and your family, Nat.
Your father was a great man, and there’s no greater tribute than the many other fine journalists expressing their admiration of Robert Parry on this thread.
What a stunningly painful loss. Robert Parry was one of the finest journalists I have ever had the privilege to read. He will be profoundly missed.
Thank you for this excellent overview of Bob’s work, Nat, he will be missed especially as the U.S. descends into the post-factual era of Trump aided and abetted by the cretins in the reich-wing echo chamber that have made hyperbole, innuendo, and half-truths the coin of the current journalistic realm.
My condolences to Bob’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.
Your wonderful father and I both were calling up Gary Webb during his last days, urging him to stay with either one of us instead of being alone in California. He told me, New York was too cold and he figured he could take the full blow attacks from the media giants and politicians and we were not to worry about him.
His death upset me greatly. I am also very sad about Bob’s passing. We are the same age and have been fighting the same CIA/Deep State/Bilderberg gang monster. This conspiracy of the world’s super rich and super powerful continues to menace us all. Bob’s brave fight against this Machine is an inspiration to everyone.
He stood up to the monster and didn’t step back one inch! Nat, I think you are the same, stick to your principles and keep up the good work. We all wish you well in keeping your brave father’s work going, may your path be lit by the light of liberty and love!
Keep the faith, what you and your father have done is great work and we all expect you do continue this great work. Love my mountain base, from New York, Elaine Meinel Supkis (my father is one of the founders of the CIA)
An unimaginable loss. Robert Parry’s legacy – Consortium News – must be continued. Hopefully, there are still some heroes left.
I’m shocked and saddened at the news of Roberts’s death. I came to depend on his discernment in assessing the reporting of mainstream media outlets, particularly The NY Times and their reporting on Russia. His authentic and authoritative voice provided an alternative frame for considering events and policies that was absolutely truthful and thus, trustworthy. He was very special and will be sorely missed. I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and strongly support the continuation of Consortiumnews in the tradition of Robert and in his honor.
Thanks a lot Robert, you will be truly missed.
Our sincere condolences to Bob Parry family and friends, Passing away is a part of being human, but some people like Bob will live forever for there tremendous courage, legacy and tireless work to write and speak the TRUTH. I couldn’t find a more to say than what his son Nat eloquently quoted him when leaving for an assignment to Salvador, “I remember asking him why he had to go, why he couldn’t just stay at home with us. He replied that it was important to go to these places and tell the truth about what was happening there. He mentioned that children my age were being killed in these wars and that somebody had to tell their stories. I remember asking, “Kids like me?” He replied, “Yes, kids just like you.”
Again, our deepest sympathies to Bob Parry family and Friends.
I share with one of my favourites written by the great poet and philosopher Khalil Gibran or as we call him back home, The “Prophet”
Give Me The Flute – Poem by Khalil Gibran
Give me the flute, and sing
immortality lies in a song
and even after we’ve perished
the flute continues to lament
have you taken refuge in the woods
away from places like me
followed streams on their courses
and climbed up the rocks.
Did you ever bathe in a perfume
and dry yourself with a light
drink the dawn as wine
rarefied in goblets of ether
give me the flute then and sing
the best of prayer is song
and even when life perishes
the flute continues to lament
have you spent an evening
as I have done
among vines
where the golden candelabra
clusters hang down
did you sleep on the grass at night
and let space be your blanket
abstaining from all that will come
forgetful of all that has passed
give the flute then and sing
in singing is Justice for the heart
and even after every guilt
has perished
the flute continues to lament
give the flute and sing
forget illness and its cure
people are nothing but lines
which are scribbled on water.
They all are but the tunnels of moles,
threads in the spider’s web.
For he who lives in weakness,
slowly he will die.
Forest is the abode of life,
and were the days
gathered in my hand,
there would I strew them,
but time it is that chooses
from my soul; whenever I long for
forest time bars my way with excuse;
the fates have ways unfaltering,
and men’s aims are
beyond their impotent reach.
I am truly flummoxed and saddened by this news. An incommensurable loss, for all of us. Journalism, and indeed the nation and the world will be much impoverished by his passing. I join with all the others in expressing my deepest regret and profound condolences to his family. We will, whatever the fate of ConsortiumNews, long remember him and the inestimable gift he gave us.
RIP, Bob. We will carry on.
Rest in peace, Robert. Know that you made a difference. My condolences to your family.
Shocked.
Numb and close to tears.
As a Canadian who is deeply concerned about the behaviour of our giant southerly neighbour, I have long read Robert Parry’s reportage and commentaries with great interest and appreciation. I am very, very sorry to hear of his passing, and I will miss his invaluable contribution to my understanding of important historical and current international affairs.To the Parry family: please accept my sincere condolences on your great loss.
I read this news yesterday morning and was too stunned and numbed to comment. My sincere condolences to the Parry family for their loss.
Long time reader, seldom commentator, my condolences to all and thanks for this incredibly valuable site, and this great summary article.
Dear Nat and Sam. I’m so sorry to hear about the death of your dad. It is not only a terrible loss for your family but also to those of us who admired Bob’s courage and integrity. Bob was particularly unusual in supporting the work of others. I certainly benefitted from such support and encouragement over the years. He will be missed particularly at this time when the so-called guardrails of our weakened democracy are under attack from the troglodytes. Sincerely, Mel Goodman
Every year the darkness of police state oppression grows much denser and now with the passing of Mr. Parry the people’s have suddenly lost one of the last rays of enlightened that spoke truth to power.
I am no one, just I, but I am as I am because of having rad Mr Parrys writings since he began.
His example of investigative journalism, no put down of site owners. Cannot be found today in any major college or University TEACHINGS and there by not at all in mainstream media.
His thoroughness of research made his readership dig way beyond just his writings.
An ancient Chinese proverb says,” The goal of all teachers is to impart the search for knowledge beyond the teachers.
I thank Mr. Parry for his teachings towards reality of National cultural andpolitical life in US.
Myself knows I could or ever reach his level of knowledge and yes wisdom of being , yet I hope his example inspires the young searchers for truth outhere to go beyond .
I woke up this morning wishing it were all a bad dream. Alas, reality smacks us in the face. I have probably a hundred short emails from Bob. Two words: “Sure, Daniel.” It was always his reply to my request to reprint on the Ron Paul Institute website yet another of his spectacular pieces. I wish there could have been hundreds more of these emails. Bob’s work had a unique ability to bring people together regardless of ideological stripe to search for truth. Bob’s legacy is much bigger than that, but this is the part of Bob that will be so sorely missed. I am so happy that we were able to get Bob on our program once: https://youtu.be/GiZnJd0yWaI
I wish there were more opportunities to speak with him. The feeling of loss is so profound. The void seemingly insurmountable at this point.
So sorry to hear this terrible news!
My deepest condolences to Robert's family.
Your father was an honorable and brave man that is in short supply in today’s world. He gave me hope that one day the US Government and it’s agencies will one day be held to account for their crimes.
Thank you Bob for all that you did to help this world. May you rest in peace.
Oh no! Oh my God, no. RIP, Mr. Parry. Peace to the Parry family. I have no words.
I am so sorry to hear this. My condolences.
Bob was an important voice.
What a loss! I’ve only been a reader of Consortium News for a couple of years, but, it’s become very important to me and I regularly post your stories. I see the publication as one of the few credible sources about U.S. foreign policy. I’m on a fixed low income but,will donate at the first of the month in Robert Parry’s honor.
My heartfelt deepest condolences, he will be missed. He was an inspiration to those of us who experience injustice and corruption around the world. I could always count on an accurate assessment of a given situation and the facts.
I was always inspired by Bob’s grit, writing style and devotion to stories that deserved more daylight. I felt a kinship with him because our stints at Bloomberg News overlapped and we both spent endless hours helping people with little media experience (and sometimes none at all) write for the public. But because my kids attended the same elementary school as two of his grandchildren, I ended up with a bigger glimpse of what an all-around awesome human being he was. What a loss. This was too soon. Please accept my deepest condolences.
RIP Bob, you will be missed. Thank you for your always positive contributions to the betterment of humanity in a dark age.
Thank you Mr. Parry! May the Lord reward you and all those who strive for truth.
Robert Parry’s death is a great loss. I am very grateful for the truth he illuminated.
I hated Reagan for Iran contra, the Bush’s for their dirty politics, as well as Hillary Clinton for her own scandals. You have to attack them all.
With humble respect our family mourns today the death of an American hero.
Nat’s tribute to his dad has given me great comfort in believing Consortium News will aggressively continue the struggle to spotlight truth through the haze of our goverments’ imperial shenanigans and deceitful practices. Thank you. Thank you so much, Nat and Sam.
I’m at a loss for words. Robert Parry’s work was the standard of excellence. His knowledge and courage as a journalist was incomparable. I’ve been reading and sharing his work on every forum for as long as I can remember. My deepest condolences. The world lost a legendary journalist … truly one of a kind.
I am devastated. I really thought he would pull through. My condolences to the Parry family. One of my favorite writers, Raymond Chandler described Bob best for me:
“…down these mean streets a man must go who himself is not mean, who is neither tarnished nor afraid. He is the hero; he is everything. He must be a complete man and a common man and yet an unusual man. He must be, to use a rather weathered phrase, a man of honor-by instinct, by inevitability,without thought of it, and certainly without saying it. He must be the best man in his world and a good enough man for any world….
The story is this man’s adventure in search of a hidden truth, and it would be no adventure if it did not happen to a man fit for adventure. If there were enough like him, the world would be a very safe place to live in, without becoming too dull to be worth living in.”
Robert Parry was a model of journalistic courage and integrity. His passing leaves a terrible void that must now be filled by those he helped to inspire and inform.
Robert Parry was a journalist. This is a rarity in these days of corporate mouthpieces, apologists for militarism and “infotainment.” He will be sorely missed. My condolences to his family and the staff at Consortium News.
We pray for you all. Thank you.
My condolences to the family, the country and the world for the loss of a journalistic giant as well as a wonderful human being. Thank you Robert for keeping me and many others informed of the vital facts that main stream media would just as soon have us never know. I hope we can help make all that work and sacrifice steer this world toward a better fate than the one that appears to await us.
I appreciated Bob Parry’s challenging the Russiagate story and was intrigued to learn of his role in promoting the work of Gary Webb and the Iran-Contra scandal. I believe his work is in advocacy tradition that we need much more of today.
Brilliant man, who wasn’t afraid of the truth, wherever it might lead.
RIP to independent investigative Journalism
Robert Perry will be missed in a world of noeliberal
policies and politicians discussed as left or right by
the main stream corporate Medea …
Thank you for continuing in this great man’s memory.
Bob — A heart wholly in protest! A life, a life work, of commitment to truth! His legacy goes on.
RIP. Thanks for it all Robert.
I’m saddened to read of Bob Parry’s passing. Consortium news has been there from the beginning of the internet age. One of a small handful of news sources I counted on to look at the facts and provide context and history There was no following the pack. It was about searching for the truth. Russiagate is the perfect example of that.
I will continue to support the mission of this organization
RIP Robert Parry
We're very sorry to hear of Mr. Parry's death.
He was a true journalist and, we're sure a fine and honorable man.
Thank you for this fine tribute to Robert! I too mourn the loss of his courageous and principled reporting, but am thankful that his family and colleagues will be continuing his important work! I will continue supporting Consortium News.
With much appreciation and best wishes to you all!
This is such terrible news. Robert Parry’s relentless dedication to objective thought and journalism was always
an enormous inspiration to me, and so many others, both within and without the US. He was the journalist I would
first recommend to anyone who showed me any inclination to open-mindedness and truth seeking. What a loss for
us, and our country. When others perhaps got tired of an unresolved issue ,he would bring it back into the fold as soon as
any new information was forthcoming. I cannot think of any journalist who was more worthy of the I.F. Stone Award that he had won
not long back.
What a terrible loss – for everyone in the World that reads and yearns for the Pravda. Condolences from Crimea, Ru.
Thank you Robert Parry for your courage, your tenacity, your uncompromising professionalism. What a great loss to independent journalism. May your excellent example inspire others. Rest in peace; you are greatly appreciated and loved. A beacon of honesty in an ocean of egotism. And thank you Nat for the encouraging news for the future of Consortium.
My profound, sincere condolences. We lost a man who gave the profession of journalist a real meaning. Robert will be sorely missed.
I am deeply saddened to hear of untimely passing of Robert Parry. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. I have been a regular visitor and reader of Consortiumnews since almost 4 years ago when my search for good investigative journalism and alternative source of news lead me to his website. I really admired his principled and courageous reporting on different subjects and I am going to really miss reading his reports. I am hopeful that his son and colleagues will continue in his great tradition and keep this website and it’s reporting alive at times when it’s desperately needed.
Rest in Peace Robert
I was shocked and saddened by this news. Bob Parry was a wonderful, caring journalist — an island of reason and professionalism in a profession that increasingly distances itself from both. He abandoned all prospects of a comfortable life by leaving the establishment media cocoon and setting up his own shop to tell Americans truths we desperately needed to know. I doubt that anyone will come close to matching Bob Parry as an investigative journalist; but I urge young journalists to try.
So sorry to hear this sad news.
All my condolences to his family and friends, and long life to Consortiumnews.
This is such a terrible loss, not only for Bob’s family but for the whole American family. He has been one of few clear thinking, honest and brilliant journalists writing about what our lying government is up to for decades. I feel like I’ve lost my brother.
My deepest condolences to Nat, Sam, and the rest of the Parry family. Thank you Nat, for sharing your memories. I have little to add to the many eloquent tributes already written. Your dad was a giant in his profession and as a human being.
In addition to sending a contribution to consortiumnews.com, I plan to honor Mr. Parry by continuing to spread the word about this superior site.
I am deepley saddened by the news of Robert Parry’s death. There will be a void that will be difficult to fill. He was an example of honesty and courage. My condolences to his family.
My condolences to all of you. For years I have relied on Robert Parry to sort the truth from the BS in foreign and domestic affairs. The world has lost a truth teller and a bad time as the production of fake news in the mainstream media and elsewhere is at an all time high. It is my hope that Nate and the crew at Consortium will continue to the fearless tradition that Robert established over the past twenty-plus years.
The voice of truth carries with it a weight, a resounding bell of clarity that shakes the world into new patterns. Robert Parry’s presence, sound and word kept the torch of truth lit. He has not passed, he has passed on this torch so that the power of truth continues to burn through the dried kindling of lies.
Mr. Parry was a man of tremendous courage and honor. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who seek the truth and value the contributions of all those like Robert who strive to rescue and restore true history, because we would be lost without them.
Nat – thank you for this piece, and sincerest condolences to the entire Parry clan.
I shared more experiences with Bob than you could ever know, and having seen some of what he did, and what he did with what he had seen, I can testify that virtually any attempt to highlight his importance and accomplishments is to understate his impact.
He will be sorely missed, and fondly remembered, and the best possible way to honor his legacy is to keep this vital journalism going strong.
My contribution is on the way.
Peace, meanwhile, in this tough time.