The ‘Human Side’ of War Criminals

War criminals and sociopaths often have a “human side” that can obscure how heinous their actions are, as in ex-President George W. Bush’s budding career as an artiste, writes William Blum.
By William Blum
A few years ago, when George W. Bush came out as a painter, he said that he had told his art teacher that “there’s a Rembrandt trapped inside this body.” Ah, so Georgie is more than just a painter. He’s an artiste.
And we all know that artistes are very special people. They’re never to be confused with mass murderers, war criminals, merciless torturers or inveterate liars. Neither are they ever to be accused of dullness of wit or incoherence of thought or speech.
Artistes are not the only special people.
Devout people are also special: Josef Stalin studied for the priesthood. Osama bin Laden prayed five times a day. And animal lovers: Herman Goering, while his Luftwaffe rained death upon Europe, kept a sign in his office that read: “He who tortures animals wounds the feelings of the German people.”
Adolf Hitler was also an animal lover and had long periods of being a vegetarian and anti-smoking. Charles Manson was a staunch anti-vivisectionist.
And cultured people: This fact Elie Wiesel called the greatest discovery of the war: that Adolf Eichmann was cultured, read deeply, played the violin. Mussolini also played the violin. Some Nazi concentration camp commanders listened to Mozart to drown out the cries of the inmates.
Former Bosnian Serb politician Radovan Karadzic, convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity, was a psychiatrist, specializing in depression; a practitioner of alternative medicine; published a book of poetry and books for children.
Members of ISIS and Al Qaeda and other suicide bombers are genuinely and sincerely convinced that they are doing the right thing, for which they will be honored and rewarded in an afterlife. That doesn’t make them less evil; in fact it makes them more terrifying, since they force us to face the scary reality of a world in which sincerity and morality do not necessarily have anything to do with each other.
William Blum is an author, historian, and renowned critic of U.S. foreign policy. He is the author of Killing Hope: U.S. Military and CIA Interventions Since World War II and Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower, among others. [This article originally appeared at the Anti-Empire Report, http://williamblum.org/ .]
If you realize that psychopaths are people free from feelings of guilt, with no capacity for empathy, and too often can be charmers, it comes as no surprise that other parts of their brain may allow them to paint, or love music. Their narcissistic perception of themselves, like that of Mr. Bush, can even lead them to believe their artwork can reach the level of a Rembrandt, when their artistic work says otherwise. Political leaders have shown to rank high on the psychopathy scale.
I would treat any conclusion made by the ICTY show trial with great caution. It was so rigged that it allowed the prosecution to use (anonymous?) hearsay evidence, and that hearsay evidence could not be challenged by the defendant.
Milosevic was arrested by Yugoslav authorities on April 1, 2001. Following his arrest, the United States pressured the Yugoslav government to extradite Milosevic to the ICTY or lose financial aid from the IMF and World Bank. On 11 March 2006, Milosevic was found dead in his prison cell in the UN war crimes tribunal’s detention centre, located in the Scheveningen section of The Hague, Netherlands. He was denied a state funeral.
Fast forward to March of 2016:
“The ICTY’s exoneration of the late Slobodan Milosevic, the former President of Yugoslavia, for war crimes committed in the Bosnia war proves again we should take NATO claims regarding its ’official enemies’ not with a pinch of salt, but a huge lorry load. […] The ICTY’s conclusion, that one of the most demonized figures of the modern era was innocent of the most heinous crimes he was accused of, really should have made headlines across the world. But it hasn‘t. Even the ICTY buried it, deep in its 2,590 page verdict.
CNN provided blanket coverage of what was described as “the most important trial since Nuremberg.” Of course, Milosevic’s guilt was taken as a given. […] Anyone who dared to challenge the NATO line was labeled a “Milosevic apologist”, or worse still, a “genocide denier”, by ‘Imperial Truth Enforcers’.
Inevitably, Milosevic was likened to Hitler. “It was just like watching the evil strutting Adolf Hitler in action,” wrote the News of the World’s political editor, when Milosevic had the temerity to defend himself in court. “There were chilling flashes of the World War Two Nazi monster as the deposed Serb tyrant harangued the court.”
To make sure readers did get the Milosevic=Hitler point, the News of the World illustrated their diatribe with a picture of Hitler ‘The Butcher of Berlin’, in front of a concentration camp, with a picture of Milosevic ‘The Butcher of Belgrade’ superimposed on a picture of a Bosnian concentration camp. Which in fact, he had nothing to do with.”
https://www.rt.com/op-edge/354362-slobodan-milosevic-exonerated-us-nato/
Notice how Milosevic was labelled “Hitler” and how anyone who disagreed with this label was called an “apologist” or a “denier”. Gee, isn’t this what we’re hearing over and over again on this site?
Weapons of mass destruction are coming!
Saddam Hussein is coming!
Gaddafi is coming!
Putin is coming!
Russia is coming!
Chemical weapons are coming!
North Korea is coming!
Iran is coming!
White supremacists are coming!
Duck and cover, everybody! And whatever you do, don’t ask sticky questions because when you question, you’re really just apologizing and denying, aren’t you? Well, aren’t you?
Some have suggested that the “truth enforcers” are just paid trolls. What do you think?
