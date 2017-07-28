How the ‘Center’ Is Spinning Apart

There’s the old warning that at times the “center cannot hold,” but today’s “center” appears to be self-destructing, creating unnecessary crises and conflicts that worsen the world’s predicament, notes ex-British diplomat Alastair Crooke.
By Alastair Crooke
That “icon” of the “centrists,” Facebook, recently wrote to a site on the U.S. “Alt-Right” telling them that various posts which they had authored must be immediately taken down, or would be deleted. The references which had offended were the words ‘trannies” for transgenders and “cross-dressers.” The message from Facebook further suggested that gender “identity” is considered a “protected characteristic” (under the law – which it is not), and that reference to transgenders as “trannies” could be considered “hate speech” (i.e. a legal offence).
A totally trivial issue, in itself, except that it goes to the heart of the disputed vision which encapsulates the present U.S. civil stand-off: On the one side, the notion that diversity, freely elected sexual orientation, and identity rights, equals societal cohesion and strength. Or, on the other hand, the vision encapsulated by Pat Buchanan: that a nation (including its new-comers) are bound more by the possession of a legacy of memories, a heritage of manners, customs and culture, and an attachment to a certain “way-of-being,” and principles of government. And it is this that constitutes the source of a nation’s strength.
The point here, is that the “centrist” center visibly is folding. The insistence to manage and control discourse (per Michel Foucault), around a strictly de-limited, political ideology is drawing now public disdain (and street demonstrations in the U.S.) targeted both at social media, and at elements of the MSM (mainstream media outlets, such as CNN). That is to say, the more the centrist diversity meme is pushed in the U.S., the greater the popular push-back, it seems.
The sites opposing such “correctness” are attracting a much higher audience than those espousing it. But that is not the whole story. It is not even the half of it: “the center” is giving way on multiple fronts (with huge, and likely turbulent consequence).
Foreign Policy Chaos
Most evidently, this is occurring in foreign policy generally, and in the Middle East more particularly. It has been only lightly reported in the MSM, but the U.S. National Security Council again has failed – according to reports – to offer any compelling arguments as to how America might, in any way, succeed in Afghanistan even with a hefty increase in military forces, (as advocated by NSC Advisor H.R. McMaster). It has been a long-haul war – and there will be no pleasing outcome to this war for anyone; rather the opposite – but that has been long evident to almost all who followed events there.
Secondly, Hizballah has routed – in just four days – Al Qaeda from the Arsal enclave in north Lebanon. Once again, Lebanon is contiguous with Syria, just as Iraq is now contiguous, adjoining and open to Syria. Aided by the psychological shock to insurgents of the news of the halting of CIA of weapons and salaries supplied to (some, not all) insurgent groups, the Syrian army and its partner forces are quite rapidly taking back the Syrian state. The U.S. has decided, it seems, that there are no good options for America in Syria, either. And that, when Raqa’a falls and ISIS is defeated, the White House may well conclude that U.S. objectives there will have been met.
Thirdly, the Iraqi people have been passing through a significant metamorphosis. Mobilized and radicalized by ISIS’s physical brutality and ideological totalitarianism in northern Iraq, this is a nation in motion: The political landscape, henceforth, will change too. The Shi’a of Iraq are sensing their empowerment.
The (unpopular) government, and the (respected, but now elderly) Hauza (religious leadership) – necessarily – are having to swim with this new tide of popular mobilization and self-assertion. These profound shifts in mood already are finding their reflection in Iraq’s strategic positioning in that Iraq is moving closer to Russia (i.e. the purchase of Russian T20 tanks), and to Syria and Iran. The “spine” of the Middle East is consolidating in a new way.
This mood-change may well shape, too, the future of Sunni Islam: Most ordinary Iraqi Sunnis have been repelled, and disgusted, by the excesses of Wahhabist Da’esh, (as have Syrians of all sects). Sunni citizens of Mosul – now free to relate their experiences – have been telling their Iraqi compatriots (I have been told) of their lingering anger at the ISIS’s beheadings of the local Sunni clergy for complaining about the un-Islamic actions of foreign jihadists in the ranks of Da’esh in Mosul. This adverse experience of Nejd Islam will have repercussions, ultimately, on Saudi Arabia and its leadership, (now heartily disliked in Iraq) – and America, Saudi Arabia’s close ally.
In short – for Europe and America – the “center” of its Middle East policy is folding (while its Gulf Cooperation Council-led bulwark is in crisis). Across the West, cries of distressed Syria “hawks” are in the air.
There will, of course, be repercussions: Israel will threaten that “it cannot stand idly-by” with Hizbullah and Iran situated on the Golan armistice line, and may try to test Russia’s resolve as guarantor of the southwest Syrian de-escalation zone. Prime Minister Benhamin Netanyahu is particularly angry that Israel has been outmaneuvered in Syria (by Russian President Putin), that the hope to create an Israeli-controlled cordon sanitaire inside southwest Syria has been frustrated. And Israel and its allies now will push the U.S. hard for a punitive containment vice to be imposed on Iran in retribution.
The new Saudi Regent (Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salma or MbS) represents another unpredictable and volatile element in this mix. Despite this, the Pentagon is well aware that much of Israel’s bluster concerning Iran, is just that: bluff. Israel, Saudi Arabia and UAE have no capacity to take on Iran, beyond a day – without America’s full backing.
Wobbly Economic Center
The other part of “the center,” which is looking increasingly wobbly, is that of economic policy. A consensus seems to be hardening among some market leaders that asset values cannot simply go on levitating upwards – carried up on a sea of liquidity, and near zero interest rates – entailing near zero volatility and one-sided trades that have the market listing like some capsizing, overloaded boat after all the passengers have rushed to one side of the craft.
Some market participants however, seem to believe that the Central Bankers will never have “the spine” either to hike rates, or to shrink their balance sheets, and thus face a market “tantrum.” These participants – until recently, perhaps a majority – believe that the new normal “boat” of low inflation and low rates – will continue to be floated off, practically indefinitely, albeit with the help of a further $20 trillion to $50 trillion of “qualitative easing” or QE.
This argument is far from new, but recently a substantial number of major financial leaders (and some Central Bankers) have been sounding grave warnings about the high multiple valuations of financial assets, about pockets of sub-prime debt re-emerging (automobile loans), and debt-to-GDP levels (personal and public) soaring above 2008 crisis values.
Global debt is up $68 trillion or 46 percent, since the eve of the 2008 financial crisis, and now stands at 327 percent of global output. A critical mass of senior financial opinion seems now to be turning. They put this troubling monetary and market distortion against the prospect of a U.S. debt ceiling likely to guillotine U.S. Federal Government spending quite imminently, and against the probability that deeply conflicted Congress – with polarization in both main parties – being able neither to pass a budget; nor produce the Trump “reflation”; nor even launch a significant infrastructure re-build.
Their fear is that there is a substantial tranche of congressmen and senators in both parties that are so hostile to Trump that they would be happy to see him fall flat on his face – even at the cost of economic crisis. Or, they worry that even if some stimulus is passed, that the Central Banks will remove the liquidity punchbowl from markets too fast. Either way, they see grave risks running through to the end of this year, and into 2018.
In short, not just foreign policy but financial policy, too, may find itself hostage to the dissolved center of U.S. politics – with all which that implies, i.e., the lack of the functioning, largely centralized, mainly cohesive unit, that used to be the American government as it has been known since World War Two.
Inviting Push-back
And here we return to our initial, rather trivial anecdote about Facebook trying to re-establish the centrist meme of gender choice being an undiscussable “protected category.” The point is that the center is not holding: the more it tries, the more it invites, and gets, willful push-back.
Equally, as the hawks clamor to restore the former centrist foreign policy meme that arming, training and paying Wahhabi jihadists to slaughter 100,000 Syrian soldiers (many, if not most of whom, were Sunni) represents an American interest is no longer holding. See, for example, David Stockman’s Bravo! Trump, For The Tweet That Is Shaking The War Party (Trump: “The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad…..”).
And the meme that too much debt should be solved by adding even more debt – and that the consequent soaring asset inflation should welcomed as mere confirmation that economic recovery is unfolding, as it should – is no longer holding also. This whole approach is now in in sharp contention.
Even the Central Bankers now worry about asset inflation (that they themselves have nurtured) but they worry even more about the consequences of any attempt to roll it back. They lie between a rock and a hard place.
Where will this take us? Possibly, the psychological turmoil of the reverses in U.S. foreign policy will continue to roil throughout the summer; but come autumn, there may be less U.S. appetite (or attention available) for foreign policy initiatives as the economic “winter” approaches. Or, at worst, the sheer overwhelming conflict on the domestic front could invite the notion that a foreign initiative would prove a welcome distraction from economic woes.
Iran and North Korea are the current U.S. rhetorical punch bags, but neither should ever be contemplated as candidates for some “distraction.” Rather they represent potential nemeses.
As for the economic woes – not so much QE 4 – but direct, deficit funding helicopter money beckons, perhaps. Which is to say that freshly minted new, “empty” money would be used to directly fund Federal expenditure. (Trump in business, has never shied away from debt).
Often it is said that there is no precedent to our present extraordinary monetary circumstances, but the history of the Assignat in France of the early 1790s, offers some hints. Despite massive money creation, Andrew White, in his book Fiat Money Inflation in France (published in 1896) notes that “[t]hough paper money had increased in amount, prosperity had steadily diminished. In spite of all the paper issues, commercial activity grew more and more spasmodic. Enterprise was chilled and business became more and more stagnant”.
Finally, just to be clear, Donald Trump undoubtedly is facilitating the dissolution of the Establishment’s “center” – but that, after all, was his declared aim. But he is not responsible for it. This potential was already latent: he simply saw it – and adroitly, climbed aboard.
Alastair Crooke is a former British diplomat who was a senior figure in British intelligence and in European Union diplomacy. He is the founder and director of the Conflicts Forum.
Here is an article that looks at how other world powers have attempted to solve the Middle East problem:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2015/12/the-new-and-improved-middle-east.html
The long history of imposing boundaries on the Middle East by outside powers has done nothing to make the region more stable or less prone to violence.
This is another excellent commentary, as we’ve come to expect from Mr. Crooke, who is far more sceptical of a more odious establishment now existing than was Mr. Cooke in the prior century. People realize that the whole transgender crap is a diversion, and is, in fact, a somewhat weird, decadent choice to those who don’t partake of it. They also realize that “identity” issues can be used to divert attention from the reality of a power structure providing succour to barbarians threatening civilization to enable unchallenged world power. They also see the blowback of barbarians settled in their own countries engendered by the destructive wars engaged in by yankee controlled imperialists in the middle east. People also no longer buy the myth of the benefits of a “free market” leading to the imposition of a feudal slavery more odious than the 19th century as a result of the more advanced level of organization and control existing in the present day world.
The U.S. by imposing sanctions on anyone and everyone who doesn’t submit to our Wall Street barons of financial chaos, has created a rejected off shoot of so many sanctioned countries, that this action of imposing sanctions, has birthed a whole new market of ex-American friends to so many, that they don’t need the U.S., they have each other. Due to the sanctions, more and more, nations will seek each other out, as to deny the U.S. Reserve currency status, thusly the end of the American dominate dollar.
Andrew Bacevich has said, how he believes our military should resemble our civilian population. With this, I picture a U.S. military would have every kind of citizen type there is, to make our military function as it does. I also think we should spare our soldiers and sailors the pain of them being send off on so many needless deployments. These good uniformed Americans should be praised, and thanked, but not for the many illegal invasions that they have been used for, but for their dedication to continue on, as to protect us American citizens.
Don’t be angry that the Russians, and Iranians, among that group are winning against ISIS. Instead be upset that our U.S. government wasted so much in time and money, and as not to forget the many who have died, to enforce the Yinon Plan….this plan should have never been adopted as our American war strategy, it wasn’t America’s plan in the first place.
Diana Johnstone gets it…..
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/07/28/collateral-damage-u-s-sanctions-aimed-at-russia-strike-western-european-allies/
“…when Raqa’a falls and ISIS is defeated, the White House may well conclude that U.S. objectives there will have been met”.
Far from it.
“…when Raqa’a falls and ISIS is defeated, the White House may well conclude that the pretended U.S. objectives there will have been met”.
FTFY.
The real US objectives in Syria were obviously the same as those in Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen: to destroy all civil authority and infrastructure, leaving a virtual chaotic anarchy that would give American corporations absolute freedom to move in, take over, and loot at will. Very much as a spider consumes its prey: first it immobilizes it, then it injects a strong digestive liquid that turns the interior to juice, and finally it sucks out the juice, leaving the sad empty exoskeleton that we so often see hanging in spider webs.
Thus, the imaginary “Syrian rebels” were the invention of the US government. ISIS was its creation, and the weapons with which it was armed came largely from Colonel Qadafi’s arsenals (some of the weaponry also went south to help Boko Haram make havoc in sub-Saharan Africa).
Like a P.G. Wodehouse farce, where the imbecile lover pushes a little boy into a pond in order to impress the child’s elder sister by rescuing him, the US government conjured up ISIS and its dozens of semi-shadows. First setting it on to savage Syria, the USA would then enter heroically and destroy the monster at the last possible moment. What horror, then, when Russia appeared unexpectedly and carried off the heroic role.
I agree Tom, more should be made of this U.S. collusion with the terrorist elements, who we Americans are to be distracted with.
About time the whole putrid cancerous mess comes careening down. Exultations about billionaires and self congratulations about open sexuality cannot hide the hideous truth that regular Americans were left to twist in the wind while millions were slaughtered in other countries by psychopaths who babbled on about freedom and democracy.
Donald Trump’s self-destructive presidency — (The Fool on the Hill)
Steve Chapman
Chicago Tribune
A solid reputation is a priceless asset that cannot be bought. It can be especially valuable in situations where credibility is crucial. James Comey’s conduct over his adult life has given people reason to believe what he says. That makes him an especially unfortunate potential adversary for Donald Trump, who demonstrates daily that he tells any lies that he thinks will serve his purpose.
One of the heartening patterns of politics is that destructive people tend to self-destruct. Someone who has an impulse to sow confusion and chaos is likely to be damaged by it sooner or later. An officeholder who shows no ability to work productively with other officeholders ends up alienating those who should be his allies.
Republicans in Congress hoped for a parade of legislative achievements under Trump after years in opposition to Barack Obama. But they’ve learned that this Republican president is a mixed blessing at best.
Instead of being a boon to their legislative agenda, he’s often been a hindrance. Now they find Trump is also a huge and never-ending distraction, making it almost impossible for them to focus attention on health care, tax reform, budget cuts or anything else.
Lisa Mascaro, a reporter for the Tribune Washington bureau, writes that GOP members “fume privately at President Donald Trump’s coziness with the Russians. They wince almost every time he tweets.” Plenty of them have expressed disappointment and disbelief in background conversations with journalists. A few have come forward to criticize Trump publicly.
What GOP members must be realizing by now is that they should expect nothing else from him. They hoped he would learn to conduct himself in a manner appropriate to his office and helpful to their plans. But Trump shows no capability of learning. No one should expect normalcy in Washington as long as he is president. Congress can look forward to four years of incompetent, dishonest governance in the executive branch.
Or maybe not. In the coming weeks, information will emerge that could lead to Trump’s impeachment and removal. For Republicans, that would be a grim and harmful outcome. But it’s starting to look better than the alternative.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/chapman.
Apparently you don’t know Comey’s connections to the Clinton Foundation and HSBC bank, the drug cartel money laundering bank.