NYC: Front Line of Income Inequality

New York City faced a crisis four decades ago with a massive electrical failure and fear of crime. Now, it confronts another challenge, a vast gap between the super-rich and the rest, writes Michael Winship.
Forty years ago this summer, the lights went out. It was July 13, 1977, a hot, muggy night here in Manhattan. Lightning strikes set off a cascade of mechanical failures at Con Edison that plunged virtually the entire city into darkness.
Nine million people were without power. Thousands had to be rescued from the subway tunnels. And there was looting — lots of looting. A thousand fires were set, 1,600 stores were ransacked and 3,400 were arrested. The total economic damage was estimated at more than $300 million — well over a billion in 2017 dollars.
I was having dinner at my then-girlfriend’s apartment when the lights went out. We tuned in a small, battery-powered radio and listened as news began spreading of trouble and violence around the city. The two of us stayed where we were and the next morning I walked back to my place a few blocks away. West 57th Street was almost empty; small groups of people gathered in front of their buildings talking about what had happened.
The power remained out and I climbed the 11 stories to my darkened studio apartment but the water was still pumping and I could shower and change. I worked at our public television station, WNET/Channel Thirteen, and the offices were closed. But their electricity already was back, so I went up to the local news department to see whether anyone was around. I was put to work writing news copy about the events of the night and advisories about closings that would be read on the air when the transmitter was up and running again.
That was one bizarre, long hot summer, 1977, and not simply because of the massive blackout. The city still was trying to pull itself from near-bankruptcy, just two years after the New York Daily News had reported the federal government’s refusal to help with the front page headline, “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD.” (Not long after, Congress begrudgingly enacted and President Ford signed legislation that loaned the city $2.3 billion with interest.)
New York’s budget was taken over by an Emergency Financial Control Board, administered by the state. Police layoffs contributed to a rise in crime. The ruins of buildings in the South Bronx became a symbol of urban decay and new structures abandoned in mid-construction littered the skyline like so many rotten teeth. The subway system was falling apart, the cars smeared with graffiti; in just a year, ridership had dropped by 25 million passengers.
A Political Challenge
So roiled was the political scene in 1977 that incumbent Democratic Mayor Abe Beame, accused of gross incompetence, was challenged in his party’s primary by five other candidates, including Ed Koch, Mario Cuomo and Bella Abzug. Eventually, Koch won the mayoralty and served for three terms.
And throughout that summer there was a serial killer whose brutality seemed a metaphor for what was happening to New York. The self-named Son of Sam killed six and wounded eight, targeting young women in particular. The murders had begun the summer before and for months the ’70s version of trolls and creeps searched the phone directory for the names of single women and called in the middle of the night, “I’m the Son of Sam. You’re next.”
In August, less than a month after the big blackout, and following a massive manhunt, police arrested David Berkowitz, a mail sorter for the postal service. To this day, he is serving six consecutive life sentences, one for each of those he murdered.
As hard as many of us would like to try, 1977 was a summer that’s not so easy to forget, a fraught time here in the city that in some similar ways seems to afflict the entire nation today. Yet New York City, a haven for finance and banking’s cynical buccaneers and mountebanks, rebounded from its ’70s fiscal crisis. Of all the cities in the world, it is second only to Tokyo in gross domestic product (GDP). We’re in the midst of a $43 billion construction boom that just keeps growing.
But the transit system is falling apart again. The state of its infrastructure is dire. Subway service is starting to seem as bad as it was 40 years ago — without the graffiti. Local and state government say that overcrowding on the trains is wearing down the tracks and rolling stock. Major, commuter-disrupting repairs are taking place on rotting railroad lines leading in and out of Penn Station — the head of Amtrak euphemistically calls it “the summer of renewal.”
Homelessness and Mansions
Homelessness in the city is higher than it has been since the Great Depression. Rents have risen 22 percent since 1990 and 20.6 percent of New Yorkers live in poverty. Income inequality in the city continues to be an outrage. According to the last census, it’s the worst in the United States.
Debipriya Chatterjee, an economist with the city’s Independent Budget Office reports that, “At the very top, it’s the top 0.1 percent who own 24 percent of the city’s income,” She told the website Gothamist, “We all know that the city is very unequal. What I did not anticipate seeing in the data is that the share of the bottom 50 percent has actually fallen.”
In other words, in this city of millions, 3,700 people raked in about 23 percent of the city’s income — $63.7 billion. As blogger Ofo Ezeugwu wrote, “Basically, while most of us find ourselves embroiled in this rat race, a small chunk of folks finds themselves watching us run it.”
Case in point: the gentrification of my West Village neighborhood, once a center of bohemia, radical thought and modest rents, continues to run amok. Three years ago, a couple of blocks away, a four-story building was sold for $45 million and is being turned into a single-family mansion.
As per the website 6sqft, which got a look at the architect’s plans, “[T]he mansion will have six bedrooms, two kitchens, its own elevator, a dressing room and walk-in closet larger than most apartments, a 50-foot lap pool, and more than 4,000 square feet of outdoor space that will include a rooftop terrace.”
Ironically, the building had been a headquarters for the foster and child-care agency The New York Foundling, which since 1869 has fought the devastating effect of poverty and lack of opportunity for destitute children and families. And the buyer? He and his brother run a health care hedge fund. Of course they do.
In fairness, the millions made from the sale of the former orphanage will go to new programs for those families, so you might be thinking it’s a decent exchange. But the constant conversion of properties into luxury vanity homes, especially buildings once used for the public good, seems wrong at a time and in a place where affordable housing for those in desperate need is increasingly nonexistent.
We are New Yorkers and we will carry on; it’s what we do. But like that hot muggy July night 40 years ago, we feel increasingly powerless.
Michael Winship is the Emmy Award-winning senior writer of Moyers & Company and BillMoyers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MichaelWinship. [This article originally appeared at http://billmoyers.com/story/turning-off-lights-taking-away-power/]
NYC is turning into a 3rd world country fast; the subway is literally falling apart (http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/06/mta-says-improperly-secured-rail-caused-a-train-derailment.html and http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2017/07/18/long-beach-disabled-train/), is rat infested (http://nypost.com/2015/05/14/filthy-subways-are-infested-with-emboldened-rats-comptroller/).
You know things are bad when even people from African countries think NYC is worse than a 3rd world country.(http://nypost.com/2015/08/19/diplomats-vagrancy-in-nyc-worse-than-third-world-countries/).
A good supplement to this article is Diane Sare’s article over on EIR: Time to Break Ground. China and Japan are both very interested in helping USA reconstruct our decrepit infrastructure, to the tune of trillions of $ and work forces who are now experts in constructing 21st century infrastructure, but Glass-Steagall and a Rooseveltean RFC (Hamiltonian public banking, functioning like BND) will be needed here for our part of the work. Afterwards we’ll become great partners with China and Japan, going around the World, developing the so-called 3rd World, bringing them into the 21st century on maglevs ( imagine that; American workers instead of American soldiers). Lyndon’s and Helga’s flanking operation against Synarchy and Empire proceeds apace.
New York when the lights go out sounds quite exciting! However, there’s nothing new about the divide between the rich and the poor. The real problem is the divide between those who are doing reasonably well and those who are only just about able to keep it together. Most people equate poor with people who are homeless or those struggling on social security. But there are millions of people who just about making it through week-by-week who are also poor as well. I suppose the dividing line between those who can be regarded as ‘poor’ and those who are not, is when one has enough money to pay the bills and have a little over to save for holiday etc, and those millions who have nothing over and have had to cut down of food or other essentials to make ends meet. The West is forever boasting about being ‘civilized nations’, but there’s nothing civilized about living in poverty which more and more people are now doing.
We need a Charles Dickens to write about our times, and those beneath the heel of capitalist cruelty. But on second thought, who would read such books? Our collective conscience has become so overlayed with false narratives and states of denial and indifference, that books aimed at touching our hearts would have trouble finding a living target.
an article who’s only citation about income inequality is one sentence towards the end of the article. wtf?
ps the west village has been too expensive to live in for close to 40 something years. same with soho. east village was eaten by the yuppies in the mid 80’s. so i was forced to live in brooklyn. try getting reasonable rent in the area’s i used to live in now. the rich always follow the bohemians. then force out what they wanted to be around.
as for the income inequality,…..it’s always been there. it’s just that the baby boomer generation showed the world how to be REALLY greedy.
20% 0f New Yorkers live in poverty??? It’s much more like 40%!!!!!!!
The “official statistics” are always way under the REALITY.
And anyone who can still afford to live in the Village is doing very very well.
I have a brand new plan for world peace and global happiness, and it goes like this:
We institute a global lottery and hold a numbers draw once a decade. Everyone on Earth must invest all their income and assets in the lottery by buying as many tickets as all the wealth they have will buy.
Every ten years this lottery will, of course, as all lotteries do, cause most participants to lose, and a very few to win a lot. In this lottery 99% will come out with less wealth than they put in, 1% will come out with more. The top winners will come out with a million times as much, the bottom losers will come out with as little as one one-thousandth what they put in. 80% in this global lottery will come out with less than a 10th of what they put in. 99% will come out with between the same amount they put in and a thousandth of that. 1% will come out of the lottery with between the same as they put in and a million times what they put in.
So that’s it. That’s my plan. Isn’t it a great idea for creating peace and happiness and safety and prosperity? What do you think?
Do you think everybody in this world is immediately going to think something like…
What what?! Is she NUTS? Is she SERIOUS? What possible good can come of THAT idea? Why, that is the worst, the stupidest idea anybody ever came up with. It’s the most no-go idea possible. There are NO detectable benefits in that idea. It’s a plan to bring utter chaos. Think of the distress, the suffering, the hardship of those 80% on between a tenth and a thousandth the money. To say nothing of the anger, the resistance, the violence of those so deprived. And for what? So that a fraction of 1% can be swimming in more money than they can do anything with? And don’t forget the winner in the lottery will be under perpetual siege from the poor and starving. The conflict would be enormous. The violence would just escalate and escalate, as one side tried every trick in the book to hold onto, and the other side tried to get, what the 1% had. The rich would be few and the poor many, so that the attack on the rich would be all the more concentrated. And the richer they were, the fewer they would be and the more they would stick out as objects of the fury of the deprived. The deprived trying to survive on a 1000th share would mean thousands – no – millions! of deaths, unspeakable misery. The 80% on less than a 10th of what they put in would be nothing but slaves. They would be fighting each other for survival. They would be combining where they could to attack the lottery winners. However great the resources for security of the winners, the winners would sooner or later fall to the ceaseless intense efforts of the losers. The overfortunes would be whittled away by the cost of defending them. Costs in peacekeeping, in keeping law and order would be horrendous. The costs of all the broken heads would be colossal. What possible good could come of such an idea? None. The woman is mad. Completely barmy. What on earth does she think the benefits would be? What good would it do anyone to have that lottery every 10 years, so that people would go from anywhere in the range of luck to anywhere else in the range of luck, from most extreme winning (extremely rarely) to most extreme losing (10% of the time) and losing to some degree 99% of the time?”
Well? Is everyone in agreement? Is everyone confident that everyone in the world will think much the same thing about that lottery idea? Do you feel pretty certain that people hearing that idea proposed as a plan for world peace and global happiness will resoundingly reject it for being totally bonkers, laughably absurd, a complete timewaste? Who is the utter nutter who proposes this? The poor woman! What a supreme idiot!
At which point it is only necessary to ask:
Then why is the world being run just like this lottery? For I assure you it IS run like this!
World-average pay per hour is figured by dividing annual global income by annual global number of hours worked. That is the amount of wealth produced by one person in one hour, and it is approximately US$1,000 a fortnight. But the actual individual pays per fortnight on planet Earth range from a million times that figure down to 1 one-thousandth of it, from one billion US dollars a fortnight to just $1 a fortnight – what people actually get paid IS the crazy lottery scenario.
How is it that every human is intelligent enough to see that the lottery idea is absurd and almost infinitely disastrous and stupid, and yet every human participates in just that idea, every day, without the slightest comment about the overpayunderpay ratio, which is the overpowerunderpower ratio?
Think of all the things that people think about, care about, strive to achieve …but they don’t strive to change a condition that everyone agrees would be, IS, the height of folly and danger? Is this the supreme case of seeing leaves and not the tree, of seeing the trees and not the forest, of seeing a million relatively little things and not seeing the biggest, most glaring thing?
Just see a thing and people will work to fix it. What won’t people fix! People have tremendous energy. Women don’t have equal rights? A billion people are doing something about it. Species are endangered? 1000s are taking action and millions are supporting those efforts. Is there crime? Millions are working against it. It’s easy to see that a problem perceived receives enormous energy to fix it. Just SEE this problem – that our world is being run just like the lottery idea, and it is almost fixed. Once we realize that we are simply not acting in accord with what everyone already thinks of that disastrous lottery idea, the problem’s solution is at hand and visible.
If someone was rocking the boat, how quickly all would unite to stop it. How quick we are when it is a matter of safety and comfort! Just see this problem and see that nothing harms our safety and comfort and happiness more – and it will be fixed.
We understand that things can be too small to be visible, and we have tremendous energy to solve that problem (microscopes etc). Let us also understand that things can be too big to be visible. We have tunnel vision. Our eyes are set to focus, to concentrate, to see forward. We have predator eyes, hunter eyes, gatherer eyes. We don’t have 360º vision like pigeons. We don’t have our eyes on the sides of our head so that we can see all around. But we must acquire the mental equivalent of that and see a most glaring big problem. Not a difficult problem. Solved as soon as seen. And solving this problem will solve many of our other problems – millions of problems, most or all our worst problems. As digging out the root of a poisonous vine kills 1000s of poisonous leaves.
A fortnight’s pay ranges from $1 to $1 billion. Carve that on to your brain. Plant the seed of that fact in your mind. Water it with reflection and good sense. Grow that fact to become king and queen in your mind. Measure everything in your experience against that fact. There is nothing that can be anywhere near as profitable to you. If you find within yourself an aversion to considering it, ask yourself why. Ask yourself is it wise, is it good sense, have I a good reason to avoid this fact. Maybe this fact is an irritation that makes a pearl, a very valuable pearl. A pearl of vision that can make a world that will make this present state of the world seem like a deep hell, a hell that would drive children to madness.
The true purpose of morality, also known as ethics, is happiness. Happiness is simply a maximization of good things and a minimization of bad things in our life. A minimization of Holocausts, Hiroshimas, horrors, disasters, griefs, genocides, war, crime, violence, anger, danger, deprivations, job losses, pay freezes, stresses, problems, crises etc.
The means of attaining happiness are the virtues, or excellences, of intelligence. And the greatest of these is justice. We have in this world the most egregious extreme injustice, so we have the opportunity of increasing our happiness extremely. Justice overlaps with love, and love and justice is treating others well so they will treat us well, or, avoiding treating people badly, so that they will not treat us badly. Treating all beings well minimizes the bad treatment we get from others. We treat others very badly indeed by passively supporting a status quo that overpays and underpays people extremely. Overpays them up to a million times what they earn, so that they become the objects of the attacks of all the world, and underpays them up to a thousand times so that they must fight like wildcats even to eat.
The greater the overpay/underpay ratio, the higher the security costs and the poorer most people are to produce the wealth to pay those costs. The rich countries and individuals become poor, forced to erode their over-fortunes paying for the security required to protect an over-fortune.
So no one country or individual is rich for long. From rags to riches to rags in three or more generations.
Today’s overpaid, tomorrow’s underpaid. And today’s underpaid are tomorrow’s overpaid. The more underpaid the underpaid are, the more they fight and work to rise, so the most underpaid rise fastest, fight their way hardest to rise. Thus the Sicilian Mafia conquered USA in a few generations. And generally the toughest survivors of the greatest poverty are continuously rising to the top and falling therefrom. Wealth makes soft and flabby and poverty makes lean and mean and keen. Americans versus the Vietcong, Russia vs the Afghanis, British Empire against the Colonies, the Roman Empire against the Goths, the first world against the third, American law against the Mafia. Flabbiness against leanness. Today’s masters, tomorrow’s slaves.
Overpay and underpay is good for precisely no one. Especially as the conflict is escalative and has brought us to the brink of global death. War and weaponry, overpay and underpay have been escalating for thousands of years. We have chosen misery for thousands of years, but the choice is no longer between misery and happiness, the choice is now between happiness and universal death. Well-informed people with seriously gifted minds have been telling it true, but to a human population that has not listened to good sense.
We have suddenly gone from being able to firestorm a city, which is but a dot on the globe, to being able to shroud the whole globe in smoke – death ten different ways for every living thing – vaporisation, burning, injuries, starvation, cold, blindness, darkness, radiation, etc. The neoliberal economic agenda has a gun to governments’ heads demanding austerity for global working people or they shoot – and now former government people are saying the only way the neoliberal agenda has to prevail is by setting off nuclear bombs.
Pursuit of happiness is an inalienable right. Do we pursue happiness? We throw away one of the main and most essential means for happiness. Casually, with little if any thought about doing it. We have extreme, extreme, extreme injustice and do nothing about it. Or worse; we silence or ignore or marginalize every attempt to put equality and justice in spotlight position. Justice in pay is the most important, indeed essential, first-priority justice – it belongs in spotlight position, but we are deaf to the imperative to put pay justice front and center on the stage of our human situation. We can be much happier if we dig this means back out of the dustbin and put it to use. The improvement possible in our status quo is as great as our neglect of justice. Pick up this tool and we can go from universal misery and death to global happiness. Everyone benefits. The overpaid are released from their besieged castles, the underpaid from the suffering and the battle, and everyone from the high costs of the chaos.
Do we pursue justice? Are we pursuing justice? How many are saying: I want out of the system as much as I put in, no more no less? Versus how many say: I’d rather have a little more than a little less than the next person?
Consider if you took a group of people and infected them with an unquestioned desire to be just a little higher than the next person. What would happen? Hypnotize a roomful of people to strive to be a little higher than the next person. At first they would be sitting up straighter and taller, then they’d be climbing on the next person to make sure the other didn’t get higher. In no time at all you have a pile of people standing on anything, even other people, to get to the top of the pile. The person at the top is ceaselessly being pulled down by many hands. The ones trodden on are getting wilder and wilder to get higher. All this crazy-making struggle is the perfectly predictable outcome just from everyone wanting to be just a little higher than the next person.
So as well as being too big for us to see, the problem is too small for us to see. Wars, holocausts, horrors culminating in universal death just from wanting to be just a little higher than the Joneses? If every drop in the Pacific Ocean wanted to be just a micron higher than the next drop, where would the Pacific Ocean be? Wetting the moon! If the highest point in the ocean were a million times higher than the average depth of the Ocean, the Ocean would be wetting the moon!
Nice piece. Capitalism really sucks. If everybody on Earth read your essay every day until it sunk in (they won’t) they would still be faced with the guns commanded by those at the top of the wealth pyramid. After we kill them, what then? Would greed somehow vanish because we rationally understood it was a lousy idea? I think our therapy on ourselves will need to go deeper than rational self-interest. We are going to need a strong dose of altruism from somewhere. A new ecological religion? Maybe. But we better get busy, our world is drowning in greed and warfare very rapidly. Maybe Love is really our last resort? Why is that so hard to see and do? Food for thought – and the motions of the Heart.
NYC economy closely tied to stock market, Inequality will continue to grow until stock market hits the skids.
American inequity. I recall seeing a lecture by Warren Buffet and Fred Gates to what I remember as a business class, where they put forward a thought that a maximum inheritance of 5M per family member be allowed and no more. That seemed more than fair to me. Also I remember reading that a CEO (whose name I won’t mention) in 1998 received 570M and his company lost money! That’s just unacceptable it seems to me. Also on this subject, here is a link from this morning’s Counterpunch https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/07/19/how-seattle-voted-to-tax-the-rich/
Winship is good as long as he sticks to subjects like this, which do have their importance, and ignores the international power issues where he tends to support the permanent regime.
Gentrification wouldn’t be such a bad thing if wasn’t for the fact that the only people that can afford the units are buying them as investments and renting to the growing tech population. Service employees can’t afford the rents and the imbalance has resulted in a disgraceful disparity and increasing homelessness. In addition, wealthy foreigners(e.g. the Kushner units in Jersey City) are being encouraged to buy expensive real estate further exasperating the squeeze.
