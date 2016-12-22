Why Consortiumnews Depends on Its Readers

From Editor Robert Parry: When I started Consortiumnews 21 years ago, I had hoped to secure significant financing from a variety of wealthy people in support of truly independent journalism. But what I discovered was that most of these potential funders didn’t really want independent journalism. They wanted stories that would support their causes or candidates – and that was something that defeated the very idea of what we were trying to do.

So, Consortiumnews has been kept alive by mostly small donors who appreciate the fact that we pursue information as we see it – without fear or favor – even when our findings are sometimes inconvenient to a particular partisan or ideological interest. I thank you for understanding what many of the richer folks didn’t – that democracy requires journalists acting as honest brokers.

As we enter today’s “Trump era,” we promise to apply the same standards to hold the new administration accountable. During the campaign, we pointed out areas of serious concern and some areas of hope, but we will not prejudge anything.

We will be your eyes and ears inside Washington now as we have been for more than two decades. That’s why our end-of-year fund drive is so important. We have set a modest goal of $60,000 and are now about three-quarters of the way there. Reaching our goal will let us budget for the kind of aggressive coverage that you have come to expect from Consortiumnews.

You can donate by credit card online (we accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover), by PayPal (our PayPal account is named after our original email address, “consortnew@aol.com”), or by mailing a check to Consortium for Independent Journalism (CIJ); 2200 Wilson Blvd., Suite 102-231; Arlington VA 22201.

We also are registered with PayPal’s Giving Fund under the name Consortium for Independent Journalism. And, since we are a 501-c-3 non-profit, donations by American taxpayers may be tax-deductible.

And, we are offering a special thank-you gift for those who can give $125 or more – or if you set up a recurring monthly donation by credit card or PayPal.

You can receive a Consortiumnews’ tote bag and a signed copy of any one of my six books — Fooling America, Trick or Treason, Lost History, Secrecy & Privilege, Neck Deep, or America’s Stolen Narrative. After making your donation simply send an email to info@consortiumnews.com and tell us which one of the six books you would like included in your tote bag. (Or you can send us a note by snail mail to the above mailing address.)

As always, thank you for your support.

Robert Parry

Robert Parry is a longtime investigative reporter who broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for the Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. He founded Consortiumnews.com in 1995 to create an outlet for well-reported journalism that was being squeezed out of an increasingly trivialized U.S. news media.