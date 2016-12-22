Danger from Trump’s Distrust of CIA

President-elect Trump’s distrust of the U.S. intelligence community – made worse by unproven CIA claims that Russia secretly tried to aid his election – could limit the value of daily intel briefings, says ex-CIA analyst Paul R. Pillar.
By Paul R. Pillar
“I don’t have to be told—you know, I’m, like, a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years.”
That’s how President-elect Trump explained in an interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News his intention not to receive daily intelligence briefings as president. He evidently has a major misconception about the content of such briefings. Obviously it would be a waste of the president’s, and everyone else’s, time if the briefings consisted of the same thing in the same words every single day. But they don’t.
Trump has largely declined the opportunities for intelligence briefings that most every other president-elect has taken advantage of, so the “same thing, same words” misconception evidently is a preconceived notion that he somehow arrived at, rather than anything based on experience.
Part of Trump’s explanation is that he delegates to subordinates the role of receiving briefings. He told Wallace that “my generals” — an interesting formulation — are receiving briefings, as is Mike Pence. Perhaps the flow of not just information but decision-making in the Trump White House will lead the intelligence agencies to conclude that Prime Minister Pence is the customer most worth meeting with anyway. But the most important bucks will still have to stop at the president’s desk.
Although keeping the president up-to-date on current developments is certainly a central aspect of intelligence briefings to the president, it is by no means the only important function they serve. Another one concerns what they communicate to the intelligence agencies about the president’s concerns, objectives, questions, and knowledge gaps. What the agencies learn from those interactions constitutes valuable guidance in keeping their work relevant to the needs of the president and his administration.
An additional important function is to sensitize the president and his senior subordinates to looming problems (or opportunities) that are not on their plate right now but are likely to be on their plate a week, a month, or a year from now.
Anticipating Threats
A major task expected of the intelligence agencies — but usually recognized explicitly only in the wake of some failure or disaster — is to anticipate threats before almost anyone else does. The agencies are not expected to sit back and wait for policymakers to ask them questions. When questions do get asked, formulating a response gets high priority, but most of the work done by intelligence agencies is self-initiated. It is work needed to identify troublesome trends and potential problems overseas and to highlight them before the president or other senior consumers are sufficiently aware of them even to start asking questions.
Another part of Trump’s comments to Wallace suggested a failure to understand this function. His words are jumbled, but he seemed to be saying that at certain times amid “very fluid situations” he would be willing to hear what the intelligence officers say about what has changed.
There are two problems with this approach. One is that troublesome trends and looming problems are often not a matter of what has changed today from yesterday. Some of the biggest problems that will be on the policymakers’ plates next month or next year, and that they had better be prepared to deal with, are more a matter of gradually emerging threats. The other problem is that the president is never going to ask for a non-regular briefing if he hasn’t first been made aware of the significance of the topic to be briefed.
An example of a subject in which what the president most needs to understand is the nature of an emerging long-term threat rather than what has changed from yesterday or last week is international terrorism. The president isn’t the one who will be directing the response to a specific, real-time terrorist plot — a principle misunderstood in much of the commentary about an intelligence briefing that President George W. Bush received in the month before 9/11. Rather, he must set bigger and broader counterterrorist policies that will last for months and years.
Somewhat ironically, the recent story about Russian hacking and interference in the election that has given Trump the presidency is another example. This is a very important subject, where the president needs all the edification he can get from the intelligence agencies about Russian motives and objectives. That’s what is most important to understand — not what has “changed” lately and what the Russians are doing with their latest hack.
The sort of broad understanding that dialogue with the intelligence agencies assists is all the more important with this president, who otherwise gets his information from “the shows” and doesn’t find time to read books.
And it is the questions that the intelligence output raises in the minds of the president and other policymakers, at least as much as the answers that intelligence agencies give to questions asked of them, that nurtures the understanding. A frightening thing about Donald Trump as president is not just how much he doesn’t know, but how he doesn’t seem to know how much he doesn’t know.
Paul R. Pillar, in his 28 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, rose to be one of the agency’s top analysts. He is author most recently of Why America Misunderstands the World. (This article first appeared as a blog post at The National Interest’s Web site. Reprinted with author’s permission.)
No doubt the president needs to be well informed. However is less information worse than untrustworthy information?
From what I’ve read thanks to Ray McGovern, the merger of CIA operations with analysis has corrupted the reliability of CIA analysis. Their recent performance regarding Russian hacking seems to confirm that loss of impartiality and credibility.
Like numerous others in the “intelligence” sector, the CIA has been leaning in favor of two objectives:
1) Representing the interests of the military-industrial complex. The need to keep them wealthy.
2) Providing the President with information and opinions that support his political narrative.
We must all admit, they have done a good job of achieving their objectives. Fortunately, Trump sees through such deception and isn’t buying it.
No, the danger is not that the administration ignores CIA briefings. The danger is that the CIA has not given the administration or the people correct information. Its political appointees have tried to create the illusion that the there are grave risks that require secret wars and larger secret budgets. Those have been political wars of oligarchy advancing the interests of exactly no one but the oligarchy and the zionists. That is not what it should do, perhaps not what most of its employees want it to do, but that is what it has done.
Exactly what “risks” to the people of the US, or to humanity, has the CIA identified to the people of the US since 1990? Other than those proceeding directly from its unconstitutional secret wars.
I agree with Mr. Pillar on this issue. If this is true, then Trump is deliberately setting himself up as the ignoramus in the room. I’ve been worried about him “outsourcing” running of the government to Pence,and this sure looks like an early signal of that.
Zachary – I don’t think Trump will outsource to Pence. From reports, Trump is not a lazy man. He is hands-on. I like what this poster said:
“The problem is that the CIA doesn’t want a friend, it wants a compliant puppet who does what he is told and doesn’t ask questions, or even worse, someone who gives them orders.
The fact that Trump is already rejecting those CIA briefs given on a daily basis, and doing so publicly, must be driving the hubristic egomaniacs crazy with rage and fear that the days of unlimited power are about to end.
Trump’s actions are deliberate and meant to send the message about who is boss. That terrifies these criminals coz they have no idea how he might deal with those who defy him.”
Zachary – the above comment came under this article entitled “Donald Trump Will Ruthlessly Decimate the CIA for Turning on Him”:
“Donald J. Trump does not take prisoners. He will not forgive, or forget. And the massacre coming to halls of Langley and to anybody and anywhere else in the executive branch involved in this is going to beggar belief.”
http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/donald-trump-will-ruthlessly-decimate-cia-turning-against-him/ri18205
Yeah, come on in, Mr. Trump, so we can fill you up with more lies on a daily basis. Trump doesn’t want more war, but that’s all these clowns know.
When so called intelligence briefings are propaganda and war mongering, they’re NOT intelligence, they’re propaganda and war mongering. Trump needs briefings that show him how to make peace, not more war for Israel.
Couldn’t agree more. How did the USA survive prior to WWII without the CIA and all the other spooks?? Must have been some kind of miracle!!
USA was fairly insular prior to WWII. The European Empires (especially the Brits) had centuries-old, pervasive intelligence networks, as they were in everybody’s business and everyone was in their business. They learned from the masters-of-intel; the banker/traders of Venice and Genoa, who picked up their skillsets from the Byzantines, and the old Romans before that (which Turkey also inherited, having been a Province of those Empires).
There is no reason to have the CIA anymore….it is now called the MOSSAD………
Link below to an article of interest
——————————————-
Yuletide Trump
By Israel Shamir
December 16,
…
Assassinations, revolutions, civil wars, bribery, drug industry are the CIA daily tasks. They are the weapon of choice in the hands of the Obscure Entity, their Nazgul. The CIA is anti-American: American soldiers fight in Afghanistan, while the CIA produces, buys and sells the bulk of Afghan opium trade.
The CIA spoils relations between Americans and people of the earth. The CIA gives lessons of torture to the darkest regimes. The CIA stood by at 9/11, and it pushed the US into new wars since then. The CIA organised and supplied the Middle East terrorists of the Islamic State and al Nusra. They are the guys that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and steamrolled the Iraq War.
If you doubt where do you stand regarding Trump, after the CIA attack on him there should be no doubt. Remember, JFK tried to undo the CIA, but alas, the CIA undid him. Trump is a chance to get rid of this Order of Assassins, or tame it, at least. Wise Trump refused even to listen to their indoctrination lessons, so called “briefings”….
[read more at link below]
http://www.unz.com/ishamir/yuletide-trump/
Stephen – that’s a good article! I especially like this line: “I’d say Trump has the balls of best American steel. I did not know they still make such men.”
That’s a classic line, IMO.
“I’ll tell you why he can do what Kennedy could not. The CIA attacked Trump in a way no American president (save JFK) had ever been attacked by his own security services. They claimed that the Russian hackers elected him, not the people of the USA. Anybody else, in the place of Donald Trump, would go into creeping mode and declare his undying hatred to Russia. But Trump selected, or preselected Rex Tillerson, the man who had received the Order of Friendship from Putin’s hands to be the Secretary of State. I’d say, Trump has the balls of best American steel. I did not know they still make such men. If somebody can purge the body of America of the possession by the legion of demons, this man with yellow hair is the one.”
Thanks for posting.
Trump is right on this.
The presidential daily brief is overkill propaganda. Remember, terrorism is largely manufactured and funded by the West. Whether it’s Al Queda or ISIL, follow the money.
Many, if not most, “terrorist” incidents are setups. If terrorism is a real problem then why did the government feel the need to conflate Iraq with functional WMD? Why have intelligence agencies felt the need to entrap people into agreeing to commit terrorism? Would this nonsense really be necessary if terrorism was truly a threat? NO.
This somehow requires a DAILY briefing? Come on. This could only have been written by a CIA spook.
The good thing is this system of Tweedledum and Tweedledee based on war and fear is coming to an end.
https://therulingclassobserver.com/2016/11/12/twilight-of-tweedledum-and-tweedledee/
Wobblie – totally agree. Good post!
Until Mr. Trump “cleans out the swamp” in the intelligence agencies, especially the CIA, it would be very unwise for him to rely on CIA briefings. Historically, the CIA (at the top levels) has essentially been a subversive organization pursuing the agenda of shady fascist forces in our ‘big business’ community. Worse, CIA in recent months has exposed itself as a determined partisan enemy of Trump’s presidency. By spreading (leaking) unfounded in-your-face propaganda aimed at destroying any prospect of normal relations with Russia, they deliberately harm not only Mr. Trump, but also the nation as a whole. In the meantime, the further we can keep these traitors away from the White House, the better.
JFK had it right after the Bay of Pigs fiasco: “..break CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds…”. Good idea, but sadly, he was just a little too slow.
Monte — yes, good, smash the CIA into 1000 pieces.
You can take men out of the CIA,but you can’t take the CIA out of them?(Author)
I have to disagree with Pilar here. The more Trump is able to marginalize the CIA, the better. The CIA has its own agenda and own foreign policy. Philip Agee called the CIA — Capitalism’s Invisible Army. The CIA pursues the interests of billionaire neo-colonialists but it needs presidential support and funding. So the daily briefings are just spin, attempts to persuade the president that he should back up what the CIA wants. I really cannot think of a single instance when the CIA was right on a major issue. So why bother. I wish Trump would appoint a CIA director who would clean house, sweep out the functionaries, spooks, and covert-action cowboys.
RMDC – good post. This article says:
“John F. Kennedy famously threatened to “smash the CIA into a thousand pieces.” But ultimately, the 35th president lost his solitary battle to completely break the power of the deep state.
Though I respect Kennedy, I believe Donald Trump is a much more serious proposition.
Donald Trump is Michael Corleone. He will keep his friends close, and his enemies closer (including the likes of John Bolton). But those he doesn’t keep closer, he will ruthlessly “screw against the wall” for targeting him.
The no-nonsense Mike Pompeo, Trump’s nominee for CIA director, will be the hatchet man for this merciless house cleaning operation.
Come January 20th, the reckoning begins.
Let’s get ready to rumble.”
http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/donald-trump-will-ruthlessly-decimate-cia-turning-against-him/ri18205
We can only hope.
The CIA is not on the side of ordinary Americans. It never has been, never will be. Trump needs to kill the CIA, or the CIA will kill him just as they did jfk.There’s no hope for the USA as long as rogue institutions like the CIA, NSA, and now the FBI are allowed to run free. Kill them all and replace them with a real intelligence gathering outfit – one that looks but does not touch, an outfit that makes our communications secure rather than purposely insecure, and an institution that investigates the wild abuses of American cops, and rogue institutions like the CIA, and the NSA, and privatized spy outfits like google and facebook and the rest.
The CIA is the most vile of the vile big three. Sixty-nine years old, it shouldn’t live to see seventy. America needs to scrap its death penalty for humans and institute one for rogue corporations and government institutions.
Prior to the war on Iraq there was the intelligence that was being fixed (per the British ambassador to Washington) to justify this war. It was also the basis for lies told to the American people who were mostly traditionally gullible to believe them. Then there were the intelligence briefings given to the senate intelligence (?) committee. According to a speech Senator Durbin (D-IL) made in the senate that I watched on C-Span the intelligence provided this committee contradicted the information given to the public. During this speech Durbin said he was prohibited from revealing this version of intelligence by an oath he took to allow him to receive these briefings. Unfortunately, unlike then-Bradley Manning and Edward Snowden Durbin did not consider it more important to act according to his oath to uphold the Constitution so he kept quiet. He did vote against the war while other members of the same committee voted for the war with the knowledge the war would be based on a pack of lies. One conclusion to this story is that politicians and aides in the White House and Congress will do what they want to do regardless of the “intelligence.”